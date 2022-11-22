Read full article on original website
Neal Schon Sues Jonathan Cain in Battle Over Journey Credit Card
Neal Schon is suing Jonathan Cain, claiming he “improperly restricted” access to financial documents relating to Journey’s American Express card. “This action is brought to turn the lights on, so to speak, and obtain critical financial information Schon has been trying to obtain but has been denied,” Schon’s lawyers argue in court documents filed in Northern California’s Contra Costa County.
The night Jimi Hendrix dropped acid for the first time and the girl who changed his life
It's New York, it's 1966, and Jimi Hendrix's life is about to be turned around by Keith Richards' girlfriend
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
‘The View’ Derailed by $95,000 Taylor Swift Tickets: “I’m Surprised We’re On Air Today”
The View hosts are the latest to weigh in on the bad blood brewing between Swifties and Ticketmaster over the last couple of days. While the site was supposed to give access codes to an exclusive presale for Taylor Swift tickets on Tuesday (Nov. 15), many of the codes didn’t work and the site crashed, leaving angry fans without a passes to her highly anticipated Eras Tour.
"Everybody was dumbstruck" - how Jimi Hendrix's arrival in London changed everything, as told by Mick Jagger, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck and more
When Jimi Hendrix arrived in London in 1966, he not only blew the minds of fellow rock legends-in-making: he'd help spark a whole new form of electric blues
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who bought 6 $500 tickets for herself and her friends and plans to buy even more
Kasey Reiter took two days off of work and spent more than 13 hours on Ticketmaster trying to snag the coveted tickets, she told Insider.
Late AC/DC vocalist Bon Scott has absolutely no time for punk in this 1977 interview
"I see punk rock as nothing," says Bon in this not-entirely-serious archive clip
Keith Richards Said 1 Rolling Stones Song Was ‘Interpreted Thousands of Different Ways’
Keith Richards discussed the way Brian Jones played the sitar on one of The Rolling Stones' songs. The song was an international hit.
Top 10 Censored Rock Songs
Rock 'n' roll has always been about breaking rules and pushing boundaries. So, it’s not a surprise that every entry in our list of the Top 10 Censored Rock Songs is an all-out classic. The songs were either altered or banned completely from radio, television, department stores and even the singles charts. The reasons for the censorship are more varied than you might think, ranging from the usual sex-and-drugs content to insensitivity and product placement.
Blue jeans and wolf whistles: The story of the song that saved Steve Miller's career
Steve Miller's album sales were in the doldrums until old friend Maurice resurfaced on The Joker and gave him a long-awaited number 1
35 Years Ago: Why Kiss’ Emotional Ballad ‘Reason to Live’ Flopped
Kiss predicted big things from "Reason to Live," the second single from their 1987 album Crazy Nights. On one side of the pond, those expectations were met. The power ballad, co-written by the group's Paul Stanley with hitmaker Desmond Child, became its most successful single ever in the U.K., soaring to No. 4.
Justice Department Reportedly Investigating Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco
The DOJ is investigating Ticketmaster’s parent company, Live Nation, for its snafu regarding ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour.... The post Justice Department Reportedly Investigating Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco appeared first on Outsider.
Listen to the Doors’ Previously Unreleased Song ‘Paris Blues’
The Doors have released the song “Paris Blues,” the band’s "last known unissued studio recording." “‘Paris Blues’ traveled a long and winding path to its release, taking on a mythic quality among Doors’ fans along the way,” noted a message accompanying the tune. “An original blues song written by the band; the track was recorded during one of the band’s recording sessions for either The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman (no one seems to remember).”
A Helicopter, 28 Cameras and an 11 p.m. Curfew: Ben Winston on How Producers Pulled Off Elton John’s Dodger Stadium Live Stream
Elton John took a final bow in North America on Sunday night, closing out three shows at Dodger Stadium, inside the same venue that hosted his superstar-making turn in 1975. To capture the historic night, Disney+ presented its first-ever global live stream with Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, directed by Paul Dugdale and produced by Fulwell 73 Prods. and Rocket Entertainment. Ben Winston, uber producer and Fulwell 73 partner, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the big night to talk vision, logistics and how it feels as a lifelong Elton fan to be producing the icon’s epic...
55 Years Ago: Pink Floyd’s First Era Crash Lands With ‘Apples and Oranges’
"Apples and Oranges" was supposed to keep Pink Floyd's commercial momentum going. Instead, it was the death knell for Syd Barrett's tenure in the band. Their No. 6 U.K. smash debut The Piper at the Gates of Dawn had followed a pair of stand-alone U.K. hit singles, "Arnold Layne" and "See Emily Play." Suddenly, Pink Floyd's label was thinking about the group's career in commercial terms. The Christmas shopping season was ahead, preceded by their initial shows in the U.S.
Bob Dylan's publisher offers refunds of $600 'hand-signed' book after admitting signature is printed
Bob Dylan fans have been offered refunds of the singer's $600 special edition 'hand-signed' book after its publisher admitted a machine had been used to sign them. A limited run of 900 signed copies of the singer's book The Philosophy of Modern Song had been released by publisher Simon & Schuster, touting them as being signed by the legendary artist himself.
The untold history of the Gibson Les Paul/SG TV
A close relative of the Junior that appeared in several guises, this double-cut is now a lesser-spotted gem in the vintage market. Gibson entered the solidbody electric guitar market in 1952 with the introduction of the Les Paul Model/Goldtop. In 1954, the single-cutaway Gibson Les Paul range was expanded to include the top-of-the-line ‘black beauty’ Custom and the single P-90-pickup Sunburst finish Junior, while the following year saw the introduction of the dual-P-90 Limed Mahogany finish Special.
When Paul McCartney Discovered Lennon-McCartney ‘Scam’
Paul McCartney recalls the time he discovered a reggae song credited to "Lennon-McCartney" despite having no connection to the work in his new box set, The 7" Singles Box. In the foreword to the liner notes of the set — which contains 80 singles from across McCartney's solo career — the former Beatle discusses his passion for visiting record stores. "I've always found there's something exciting about flicking through the crates in a record shop, looking for that next discovery," he writes (via Rolling Stone). "I still love it and there are some cool independent record shops near my office in London."
Paul McCartney and Elton John Star in Abbey Road Studios Movie
Paul McCartney, Elton John, Roger Waters and others appear in the trailer for an upcoming documentary movie about Abbey Road Studios that marks its 90th anniversary. The iconic London complex is celebrated in If These Walls Could Sing, directed by McCartney’s daughter Mary, who says in the clip, “Abbey Road Studios has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember.”
Queen + Adam Lambert Want to Tour ‘One More Time’
Brian May says he and Queen bandmate Roger Taylor are discussing the idea of touring with Adam Lambert again – but it could be their last. “There’s a strong possibility that we’ll be going out together again,” May tells Variety. “We’re talking about that as you and I speak, making those decisions. Now, it does get to be more of a decision as you get older. I’m not 35 anymore, and leaving home for two months is not easy. But we feel as like if we’re all fit and well, that we’d like to go out there one more time. It would probably be in the United States in 2023 at some point.”
