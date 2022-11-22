Two pro wrestlers developed 'The Progressive Liberal' to be the bad guy at matches. Then the atmosphere turned far darker

Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Kerry Morton On 'Family Business,' Storytelling Wrestling, Communication With WWE, Tyrus As Champion & More - Exclusive
Kerry Morton has a lot to prove in pro wrestling and it doesn't just stop within the ropes. Being the son of the legendary Ricky Morton, Kerry has a lot of legacy to carry on his back; he recently started to etch his own legacy in the National Wrestling Alliance as the new Junior Heavyweight Champion, a title he just secured at the Hard Times 3 PPV. Morton has tagged with his father countless times in the ring, but Hard Times began a path for the 21-year-old to showcase his ability as a singles star.
ringsidenews.com
MJF Says People Drew Swastikas On His Bag In Indie Wrestling Locker Rooms
Maxwell Jacob Friedman, more commonly known as MJF, is one of the mainstays of All Elite Wrestling. MJF’s amazing in-ring acumen and excellent skills as a heel character has been well acclaimed. However, Maxwell has revealed some disturbing situations that he had to encounter throughout his own pro wrestling journey.
wrestlingheadlines.com
KAIRI Breaks Down Differences Between Wrestling For WWE and Wrestling In Japan
STARDOM superstar and current IWGP women’s champion KAIRI recently spoke with Yuzuki Aikawa for a tell-all interview about her career, which included KAIRI breaking down the key differences between wrestling for WWE and wrestling for Japan. Check out her full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below. Says...
wrestlingrumors.net
Other Side: Top WWE Star Undergoes Important Change
There’s the switch. Wrestlers can go through a lot of issues in the ring and sometimes those issues can lead to changes. This might be something minor that can lead to a storyline development, or it can be a full fledged turn from good to evil or vice versa. Sometimes these changes take place all at once while others are overnight, and now we know about another one.
tjrwrestling.net
Jon Moxley Was “A Big Producer” Backstage Of AEW Full Gear Feud
Jon Moxley played a big role behind the scenes to help one of the biggest matches that took place at AEW Full Gear between Saraya and Britt Baker. The role of a Producer in pro wrestling is to assist wrestlers in putting together a match, an interview, or a backstage segment. Many times, a Producer is a former wrestler that has a lot of experience working in the business, and sometimes in AEW, it even includes an active wrestler like Jon Moxley.
PWMania
Road Dogg: “Enzo Amore Is Talented On The Mic, But I Didn’t Get His Promos”
WWE’s Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed a variety of topics on the most recent episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know.”. During the podcast, Road Dogg discussed former WWE star Enzo Amore, who was mostly paired with Big Cass and was known for his promos, which got him in trouble with fans. Road Dogg revealed he was never able to connect with Amore’s promos.
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Rehired Former WWE Star While They Were “Trying To Get Laid”
They say that you never know when an opportunity may present itself, and when it came to WWE and Vince McMahon that really could be at any moment. Just ask Jimmy Wang Yang. Following the demise of WCW in March 2001, Jimmy Wang Yang’s contract was picked up by WWE, but after a stint in developmental he was released early the following year. After spells with All Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA, the star returned to WWE in 2003. This led to a two year stint with the company, before being released and then rehired in May 2006.
MJF Speaks, Best Of Seven Series Continues On 11/30 AEW Dynamite
Check out the lineup for the November 30 episode of AEW Dynamite. MJF is set to speak next Wednesday, addressing his AEW World Title victory and his email exchange with William Regal that led to Regal helping him against Jon Moxley. MJF missed Wednesday's Dynamite as he was on the set of a movie. Next Wednesday will mark MJF's first appearance as AEW World Champion since winning the title at AEW Full Gear.
tjrwrestling.net
Bret Hart Reacts To Ricky Steamboat Wrestling One Last Match
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has given his thoughts on Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat lacing up his boots one last time at the age of 69. Steamboat has not stepped inside a wrestling ring in anger since 2010 when he teamed with his son Richie Steamboat to defeat Caylen Croft and AEW star Trent in WWE developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling. But that is going to change.
411mania.com
Maria Kanellis Says She Hasn’t Talked With Tony Khan Lately About the ROH Women’s Division
Maria Kanellis has previously had conversations with Tony Khan about the ROH women’s division, but she says that it’s been a while since that happened. Kanellis recently spoke with Just Alyx and said that ROH’s lack of a TV show currently has made such conversations moot right now. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:
ringsidenews.com
MJF Says Paddy Pimblett Wouldn’t Last Two Seconds In Pro Wrestling
MJF became one of the hottest acts in All Elite Wrestling. The Salt of the Earth is known for his exceptionally well promo delivery and in-ring performance. Lately, MJF has expanded his friends circle to the MMA world and got into a war of words with UFC fighter Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett.
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Names Multiple WWE Legends & Celebrities Who’ll Feature In Upcoming Documentary
Ric Flair is set to be the subject of a new documentary from WWE and Peacock. While a release date for the project is yet to be confirmed, Flair has been talking up the new film, promising fans a more in depth look at his life and career than ever before.
tjrwrestling.net
Road Dogg Claims WWE Booked Themselves Into A Corner With Tag Team
WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has claimed that the company booked a former tag team into a corner as they became unbeatable. Luke Harper and Erick Rowan made their name in WWE as part of The Wyatt Family, acting as the henchmen for Bray Wyatt. However, after the group split, the two men struggled to find their feet for any length of time as solo acts and ended up being brought back together but with a very different look.
wrestletalk.com
Details Of ‘Unconventional’ Situation Between WWE Stars & NJPW
Further details of the arrangements between two WWE stars and New Japan Pro Wrestling have been revealed, including future plans. Following their return to WWE in October 2022, doubt had been cast over the ability of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to fulfil external bookings, particularly for NJPW where Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion.
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Paid Ex-WWE Star Just $100 For WrestleMania Appearance After They Annoyed Him
Whoever said that you should never let personal feelings affect business never told Vince McMahon. Time and time again the former WWE Chairman let personal grudges affect how he did business, although it was also said that no bridge couldn’t be mended if there was enough money to be made.
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Didn’t Like Iconic WrestleMania Main Event
Over the years some of the biggest names in the business have main evented WrestleMania, and there are many fans out t here consider the main event of WrestleMania 6 to be iconic. At WrestleMania 6, Ultimate Warrior defeated Hulk Hogan to become the WWE Champion, but it seems that...
