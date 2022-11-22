Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Pretrial to delay trial on docket in Chase County shooting incident
A Milford man accused of shooting an Emporia man during an incident in Chase County this past spring will have a new attorney as trial approaches. Eric McClure, age 38, had originally been represented in court by Steve Atherton, but Atherton has withdrawn due to “professional considerations.” Rick Meier was appointed as McClure’s legal counsel as part of a hearing this month.
KBI: Marysville man arrested in connection to death of his wife
MARSHALL COUNTY - A Marysville man was arrested in connection to the death of his wife early Thursday morning. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday from a man in the 1000 block of Granite Road who requested medical assistance for his wife. When deputies arrived, they found Jennifer Brown, 57, inside the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds, the KBI reported.
Crimestoppers seeks tips about vehicle burglary, shoplifting at Salina store
On Friday, two unknown individuals committed a vehicle burglary and theft in the parking lot of Target, 2939 Market Place in Salina. The victim reported more than $400 worth of property was stolen from their vehicle while they were inside shopping. After reviewing surveillance video, officers could see the burglary suspects shoplifting property from inside the store as well.
salinapost.com
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 23
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CHARGES REQUESTED: Boeschling, David Allen; 24; Minneapolis. Contempt of Court; Direct. Use/poss drug...
KCTV 5
NE Kansas man arrested, accused of killing wife on Thanksgiving
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Northeast Kansas man who is accused of killing his wife on Thanksgiving has been arrested, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office asked for the KBI’s help investigating at 3:20 a.m. The investigation has found that a man...
Two injured in crash that closed Seth Child Road overnight
MANHATTAN - Around 11:30 pm Thursday, November 24th, officers from the Riley County Police Department responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Seth Child Road and Anderson Avenue. Upon arrival officers found a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by 25-year-old, Jose Orona, of Manhattan, was involved...
KAKE TV
Police: Woman found dead in Marysville
MARSHALL COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - An investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in Marysville, Kansas. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says they requested KBI assistance at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. Their investigation revealed that at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, a 911...
ncktoday.com
Cloud County Sheriff's Department Report for Monday, November 21st
On 11/14/2022 at 1826 hours, a deputy took a non-injury accident report at Deer Road and 140th Road. On 11/14/2022 at 2002 hours, a deputy took a non-injury accident report in the 200 block of 145th Road. On 11/14/2022 at 2002 hours, a deputy took a second non-injury accident report...
Salina-area woman, daughter injured in SUV rollover
SALINE COUNTY — A Saline County woman and her 8-year-old daughter were injured when the SUV they were in rolled northwest of Salina Tuesday afternoon. Brittney Walters, 28, of rural Salina, and her daughter were westbound on W. Stimmel Road in a 2004 Honda Pilot when she lost control of the SUV, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The SUV went off the south side of the road, struck a fence, and rolled, coming to rest on its side.
Molotov cocktail causes damage to Kan. woman's car in Salina
SALINA — A car fire early Wednesday morning in west-central Salina is being investigated as an arson. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Wednesday that officers and Salina Fire Department personnel were called to the 200 block of South Clark Street for the report of a car fire. When...
RCPD: 2 accused of setting fires in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged arson and have two suspects in custody. On Friday, officers filed three reports for arson. Bushes near the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand Streets and bushes and roadside grass in the 1400 block of Sunnyslope Lane were reported to be set on fire shortly before 11:00 p.m, and a tree was reported to be set on fire in the 1600 block of Sunnyslope Lane. around 11:15 p.m. by two men with gas lanterns, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
WIBW
Brothers arrested after three fires set in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two brothers were arrested over the weekend for allegedly setting three fires in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand St. with reports of three fires. When officials...
Missing Manhattan teen found safe
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A teenager who was declared missing on Thursday has been found safe by police. The RCPD reported that a 14-year-old named Jaslynn was last seen in the 900 block of Vattier St. in Manhattan around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. She was found as of 12:15 pm. on Thursday
WIBW
Previous district magistrate judge to take over Manhattan’s municipal bench
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A previous district magistrate judge will take over the City of Manhattan’s municipal bench as Judge Caffey steps down after 40 years. Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr announced on Tuesday, Nov. 22, that James R. Kepple has been named as the city’s new Municipal Court Judge. Kepple, who currently serves as a District Magistrate Judge for the 21st Judicial District in Riley Co., will start his new position on Nov. 28.
ksal.com
Driver Hurt in Interstate Crash
A man from Emporia was transported to the hospital in Abilene following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jason Hart from Emporia was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala headed west. The car left the road to the right and struck a bridge. It came to rest on the shoulder.
Car strikes I-70 bridge east of Abilene; Emporia man injured
DICKINSON COUNTY - An Emporia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck east of Abilene Wednesday afternoon. A 2015 Impala Limited driven by Jason C. Hart, 34, of Emporia, was westbound on Interstate 70 approximately six miles east of Abilene when it left the roadway on the north side, striking a bridge and coming to rest on the shoulder, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Kansas City woman killed in head-on crash with semi
A 34-year-old woman from Kansas City, Missouri, was killed in a head-on crash in Geary County on late Saturday.
Christmas parades in Kansas you won’t want to miss
Several Kansas towns are going all-in for the holidays this year with their parades.
WIBW
RCPD attempts to identify woman connected to theft of Manhattan Target
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Manhattan Target. RCPD said they are attempting to speak with the woman about a theft of an iRobot Braava jet and an Ember Smart Mug from Target on Friday, November 11 at around 8:00 p.m. The woman was seen driving the vehicle in the following picture:
Salina police looking for woman who allegedly stole keys from lockers at YMCA to break into cars
Salina police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman they say broke into vehicles at the YMCA in Salina.
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0