NBC Washington
Suspect in DC Teen's Death Claims Self-Defense, According to Court Documents
Brian Ward’s family marked its third Thanksgiving without him since he disappeared in September 2020, and court documents outline a scenario painful to the family. Police believe he was shot during a marijuana deal to which he went armed with a handgun. “Sometimes, I’ve been thinking that I am...
2 teens shot in DC, Maryland on Thanksgiving Day
GREENBELT, Md. — Two teens suffered gunshot wounds, in two separate shootings, in the D.C. region on Thanksgiving Day. The first shooting happened in Northeast D.C., near Eastern High School, around 1:20 p.m. DC Police said someone shot a 15-year-old boy at the intersection of East Capitol and 17th...
Man putting gas in car on I-95 in Maryland killed in hit-and-run, others hurt
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers were looking for the driver of a car that hit three people who were putting gas into a vehicle on the side of Interstate 95, killing one of them. MSP said Guiermo Che, 19, of Philadelphia, Pa. died around 2:15 a.m. Thursday on […]
NBC Washington
Suspect Arrested in DC Teen's 2020 Slaying
A suspect has been arrested more than two years after a D.C. teen was killed and his remains dumped in Maryland, police say. Brandon Nguyen, 24, was arrested and charged Monday with second-degree murder while armed in the death of 17-year-old Brian Ward. Ward was last seen getting into a...
fox5dc.com
Man who helped pass DC criminal code overhaul shot, killed in southeast
WASHINGTON - A man who helped pass D.C.'s historic criminal code overhaul was shot and killed hours before council passed the bill last week. Kelvin Blowe, 32, worked with DC Justice Lab, a group that advocates for criminal justice reform in the city. Family said he also did security work,...
Husband, Wife Found Shot To Death In Princetown Home, Report Says
Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside their home in upstate New York on Tuesday, Nov. 22, authorities said. State Police in Schenectady County said the victims, who WRGB reports are husband and wife, were found shot to death inside their Princetown home, located on Reynolds Road.
fox5dc.com
Man in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in DC
WASHINGTON - One man was sent to the hospital Friday afternoon with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Northeast. D.C. police said the collision occurred in the 900 block of K Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the man pinned between two vehicles. The victim...
I took a 10-hour train ride from Virginia to New Jersey for $45. Here are the 7 things that surprised me the most.
I don't like flying on planes or taking buses, so I bought an inexpensive Amtrak ticket and embarked on a 10-hour journey from Roanoke to Newark.
fox5dc.com
Family of 18-year-old killed at DC hotel speaks out
The 18-year-old shot and killed inside a D.C. hotel room Saturday night was a District high school student, school officials say. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to the family of Akira Wilson after the tragic incident.
Victims of stolen SNAP benefits still struggling through Thanksgiving holiday
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Although Thanksgiving is a time for families to get together and eat, the holiday is also a reminder for many low-income individuals that putting food on the table is still a struggle. Many people who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and other cash...
Bay Net
Upper Marlboro Man Chasing Big Powerball Jackpot Lands $50,000 Prize
BRENTWOOD, Md. – The Powerball jackpot had risen to nearly $2 billion when a player from Upper Marlboro bought a single ticket on Nov. 2. He didn’t win land the jackpot, but on Nov. 23, he claimed a $50,000 prize. The jackpot ended up at a record-shattering $2.04 billion before being won in the Nov. 7 drawing on a ticket sold in California.
Bay Net
Secretary Of State And Attorney General Warn Of Giving Tuesday And Holiday Scams
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—While Giving Tuesday is a day that marks the season of helping others, the Maryland Secretary of State’s Office and the Maryland Office of the Attorney General warn that this year’s holiday season comes with an increased urgency to protect against scam artists preying on generous donors.
Rape Suspect Wanted In Maryland Apprehended By US Marshals, State Police
Federal, state, and city law enforcement agencies teamed together to take down a man wanted for alleged rape and robbery in Maryland, authorities announced. The Maryland State Police Apprehension Team and US Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force assisted the Baltimore Police Department in tracking down and arresting city resident Alex Bennett, officials said on Friday, Nov. 18.
foxbaltimore.com
'Tragic milestone:' Hogan renews call for tougher sentences as city hits 300 homicides
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Gov. Larry Hogan renewed his calls to pass legislation Tuesday that would institute tougher sentences for repeat violent offenders as Baltimore recorded its 300th homicide this week. "It's a kind of a tragic milestone, but it doesn't come as any surprise, we've gone over 300,...
WUSA
VERIFY: Yes, Sheetz was prevented from offering their $1.99 deal in Maryland because of a state law
A Sheetz spokesperson told us "Maryland law prohibits selling fuel below cost. As a result, Sheetz discounted the sale of Unleaded 88 as low as possible."
fox5dc.com
Free Thanksgiving turkey dinner: Washington Nationals, BetMGM help those in need in DC region
WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals and BetMGM are partnering to help those in need around the D.C. region with free Thanksgiving meals. More than 800 turkeys are expected to be given out during this year's Turkeypalooza that began Monday at Nationals Park. Officials say they will provide families with a...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland
Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
Becoming a Man Program Continues to Establish Presence in D.C. Public Schools
Hundreds of Black male students have received mentorship and enrichment as part of a collaborative effort that DCPS entered with a nationally renowned program. The post Becoming a Man Program Continues to Establish Presence in D.C. Public Schools appeared first on The Washington Informer.
beckersdental.com
Maryland dentist sentenced to 2+ years in prison for fraud scheme
A Maryland dentist has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Edward Buford III, DDS, 70, previously practiced in Washington, D.C., and was the owner and CEO of International Dental Associates, according to a Nov. 18 news release from the Justice Department. From January 2013 to May 2018, Dr. Buford led a scheme to file fraudulent Medicaid claims for dental services and recruited Medicaid beneficiaries by paying kickbacks and bribes. He also maintained a post office box in Maryland as the practice's billing address to receive fraudulently obtained payments. He pleaded guilty to the charges in May.
bethesdamagazine.com
Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race
Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
