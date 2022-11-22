DHS IS USELESS! Always there when you don't need them and MIA when there is CLEARLY abuse going on. SMH They all need to be FIRED and they need to hire QUALIFIED people, make them go through training and have at least two if not three people on a case. That way no cases fall through the cracks. S.S FAILED THIS LITTLE BOY! RIP
i don't understand why DHS never did any follow up visits after the kids were placed in there aunts kin ship care. my husband and i have kin ship fostered our grandsons twice and we were visited ruteen visits by a kin ship case worker and a sociel worker not only to check on our grandsons but to see how all is going as it should be. someone at DHS definitely wasnt doing there job
Get ready for more and more stories of unwanted children taken in for the money given by the state that will be murdered and live horror stories like this poor child. When you force addicts and mentally disabled women to have children, the child will suffer. Our welfare system will be inundated in a few years because of the Republican Party ending of Roe. Be careful what you wish for. The shooter in Colorado Springs is a perfect example of what is coming.
