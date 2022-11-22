ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 24

Rochelle
3d ago

DHS IS USELESS! Always there when you don't need them and MIA when there is CLEARLY abuse going on. SMH They all need to be FIRED and they need to hire QUALIFIED people, make them go through training and have at least two if not three people on a case. That way no cases fall through the cracks. S.S FAILED THIS LITTLE BOY! RIP

Reply(2)
9
Commander bone spurs
3d ago

i don't understand why DHS never did any follow up visits after the kids were placed in there aunts kin ship care. my husband and i have kin ship fostered our grandsons twice and we were visited ruteen visits by a kin ship case worker and a sociel worker not only to check on our grandsons but to see how all is going as it should be. someone at DHS definitely wasnt doing there job

Reply
5
stop the lies.
3d ago

Get ready for more and more stories of unwanted children taken in for the money given by the state that will be murdered and live horror stories like this poor child. When you force addicts and mentally disabled women to have children, the child will suffer. Our welfare system will be inundated in a few years because of the Republican Party ending of Roe. Be careful what you wish for. The shooter in Colorado Springs is a perfect example of what is coming.

Reply(4)
6
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

'I Wish I Can Shoot All Of You': Colorado Shooter & Mother Caught Spewing Racist Slurs After Flight, Passenger Claims He Made Disturbing Threat

A shocking video has surfaced of accused Colorado nightclub shooter Anderson Lee Alrich and their mother making racist remarks after deplaning in Denver, Colorado, this July, RadarOnline.com has learned.Cell phone footage obtained by fellow Frontier Airlines passenger Maria Martinez showed Aldrich and their mother, Laura Voepel, during an explosive verbal exchange at the terminal — which happened just a few months before the attack on Club Q.Martinez and her daughter Kayla Martinez were in shock after IDing the person as the nonbinary suspect — who uses they/them pronouns per court docs — accused of killing five people and wounding others...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Family of teen who died from jumping into icy lake speaks out

By: Jasmine Arenas, CBS News Colorado reporterThe community of Roxborough is mourning the loss of a teen who fell through an icy lake on Tuesday afternoon.Family, friends and loved ones held a vigil for Dyllan Whittenburg, who the family says died attempting to save the life of three others who also fell in the lake. Yvonne Wenzel, the aunt of the teen says he is the oldest of four siblingsRight now the family is feeling tremendous pain to have lost him in this way. "We are sad, we are devastated, but we are at peace knowing we had a hero,"...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Daily Record

Aurora man severely shocked while hanging Christmas lights speaks out after $2 million settlement

Andrew Forrest had no idea how much danger he faced when he climbed into a boom lift and ascended some 80 feet to hang Christmas lights at an Englewood home three years ago. Midway through the job that day, Forrest was severely shocked when a pole he was using to hang lights fell into live power lines. He sued the company he was working for at the time — recently settling for $2 million — and still suffers significant injuries, burns and challenges from the incident.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Club Q victim Kelly Loving: 'Always trying to help the next person'

Kelly Loving, a 40-year-old trans woman from Denver, was visiting Colorado Springs for the weekend, her friend Natalee Skye Bingham told the New York Times, calling Loving a close friend who had at times been like a "trans mother" to her. Bingham said she and Loving had just ended a FaceTime call when the shooting erupted at Club Q, late Saturday night. Early the next morning, Bingham posted a desperate plea on social media seeking updates about the tragedy, whether anyone knew if Loving was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

Animal shelter takes care of sick woman's dog

A woman who became ill couldn't take care of her dog while she was admitted to the hospital, so the animal shelter where she adopted the dog stepped up. Gabby Easterwood reports. Animal shelter takes care of sick woman’s dog. A woman who became ill couldn't take care of...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Attorney for Glass family responds to indictments

The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a young man who was killed by a deputy after calling 911 for help, have been indicted and fired. Nicole Fierro reports. Attorney for Glass family responds to indictments. The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

31 Year Old Sentenced to Life

As reported in the Greeley Tribune, A judge on Friday sentenced a 31-year-old man to life in prison after a jury convicted him of murder for a 2020 shooting at an Evans motel. Joseph Gonzales was issued a life sentence following his conviction of a first-degree murder charge on Wednesday. Gonzales was arrested in September 2020 after video surveillance showed he shot and killed 42-year-old Abdul Nigel Jefferies at the Rodeway Inn, in Evans.
EVANS, CO
KDVR.com

Deputies indicted, fired in Christian Glass killing

The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a young man who was killed by a deputy after calling 911 for help, have been indicted and fired. Matt Mauro reports. Deputies indicted, fired in Christian Glass killing. The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a...
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Prosecuting team receives award for solving 40-year-old murder case

A prosecuting team from the 18th Judicial District was recognized by the Colorado District Attorney’s Council for work on a cold case dating back to 1981 that led to a conviction in 2022. The team received the 2022 Outstanding Trial Team of the Year. The annual award is given...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Plane passengers: Club Q suspect made racist remarks

Cell phone video from a Frontier Airlines passenger showed Anderson Aldrich and Aldrich’s mother Laura Voepel in a heated confrontation with fellow passengers on July 31. Plane passengers: Club Q suspect made racist remarks. Cell phone video from a Frontier Airlines passenger showed Anderson Aldrich and Aldrich’s mother Laura...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Club Q shooting suspect is nonbinary, attorney says

An attorney for suspect Anderson Aldrich said in a court filing Tuesday that Aldrich is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns. Matt Mauro reports. Club Q shooting suspect is nonbinary, attorney says. An attorney for suspect Anderson Aldrich said in a court filing Tuesday that Aldrich is nonbinary and uses they/them...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

The teen who was rescued from an icy pond in the Roxborough Park neighborhood earlier this week has died.

The teen who was rescued from an icy pond in the Roxborough Park neighborhood earlier this week has died. Three children were rescued after falling through the ice in Douglas County on Tuesday afternoon but bystanders couldn't get to the fourth child. Neighbors rushed to the scene after the two girls and two boys fell through the ice. Neighbors were able to pull out two girls and one boy, but couldn't reach the other one. West Metro Fire Rescue pulled out the teen boy and he was rushed to the hospital, then flown from UCHealth Highlands Ranch to Children's Hospital.Unfortunately, the boy died at the hospital. 
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Upworthy

Man saw too many people standing at bus stops, so he started building benches for them

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 22, 2022. It has since been updated. It can be annoying waiting for public transport, especially if there's no place to sit while you wait. James Warren is making a difference in Denver, helping the public by installing benches at bus stops. It all started after Warren saw a woman sitting in the dirt while waiting for a bus because there was no place to sit at the bus stop. "I thought, oh, that's simply undignified," recalled Warren, reported CBC. He felt he had to do something to help people waiting at bus stops, especially considering people sometimes have to wait a long time for a bus. Warren gave up his car a few years ago and started using public transport regularly and that's when he started noticing that many stops didn't have any seating arrangements, inconveniencing the public.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

4-year-old goes home after 24 days in Denver hospital with RSV

Since October 1, more than 1,100 adults and children in the Denver metro area have been hospitalized with Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, according to the state health department. The Maples family, of Longmont, spent the last 24 days at a Denver hospital after their little girl, Meadow Maples, contracted the flu-like virus, but on Thanksgiving, the family got to go home. "It feels like the biggest blessing we could ever receive, and we are just so grateful," said Terri Maples, Meadow's mom. She says Meadow spent eight days on life support. "It was pretty traumatic, we're so grateful everything worked out the way...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Michael Driscoll's George Floyd Protest Lawsuit, Possible Cost to Denver

This is the second in a series of posts about pending lawsuits against Denver connected to the 2020 George Floyd protests. Click to read part one, "Lawsuit Time Bomb That Could Explode on Denver's Next Mayor." Denver has settled three lawsuits related to the 2020 George Floyd demonstrations and was...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect facing charges in Wheat Ridge crime spree

The suspect in last month's crime spree in Wheat Ridge will face several charges including theft, assault, and other traffic charges. Jose Merino-Ramos, 22, remains in custody in the Denver City Jail on unrelated charges.  On Oct. 17, prosecutors claim that Merino-Ramos committed a string of crimes that began when he stole an arborist's work truck and trailer outside of his home in Wheat Ridge. The victim tried to stop the theft by jumping on the hood of the truck but was thrown off. Detectives say that Merino-Ramos drove off and what they would learn was the getaway vehicle, a white...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy