Georgia State

LGTBQ groups send clear Herschel Walker message

By DJ Byrnes
 3 days ago
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, created headlines earlier this week when he released a campaign advertisement targeting transgender athletes participating in women’s sports.

LGTBQ rights groups struck back at the ad yesterday, shaming Walker for targeting the marginalized group.

“Shame on Herschel Walker — and shame on every politician using LGBTQ lives as political props,” Nadine Bridges, the executive director of the nonprofit One Colorado, said in a statement Monday.

“There’s an undeniable nexus between this kind of baseless and hateful rhetoric and the violence leveled against our community this weekend in Colorado Springs and the violence being perpetrated against marginalized communities all across this country,” Bridges said on Monday.

Walker faces Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the nation’s most bruising election of the 2022 midterm cycle. After neither candidate earned the 50 percent of the vote required to seal the election on Nov. 8th as required by state law, Walker and Warnock are headed to a special head-to-head runoff election .

Former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama have campaigned for their party’s respective candidates. Even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has gotten in on the action, endorsing Senator Warnock.

The Georgia Senate runoff election is set for Dec. 6th.

Comments / 117

Kitten
3d ago

Men should stay completely OUT of women sports!!! They are only in women sports because they can’t win in mens sports. Just STAY OUT of WOMEN SPORTS!! I don’t care what you think you are a woman or a man.

Reply(1)
47
pupster
3d ago

As long as they enter who they are at birth not what they think they are. Born a female you play in frmale sports. Being a man you play in male sports. Even a sex change shiuldnt give the the right to be a sport for which your weren’t born to be. Screw the Liberals, Democrats and all others

Reply(5)
36
Jayson Stonne
3d ago

Shame on any segment of society using their beliefs to dictate how other people live. I don't want the gay community to dictate what words I use or memorize 63 genders, I don't want the transgender community dictating that I believe a man is a woman in sports or bathrooms and I don't want religion dictating how people are supposed to live or who to marry. Everyone needs to live their lives freely and either be tolerant of others or get over it. I am a constitutional patriot, and I will defend all personal freedoms until used to control society.

Reply(1)
19
