LGTBQ groups send clear Herschel Walker message

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, created headlines earlier this week when he released a campaign advertisement targeting transgender athletes participating in women’s sports.

LGTBQ rights groups struck back at the ad yesterday, shaming Walker for targeting the marginalized group.

“Shame on Herschel Walker — and shame on every politician using LGBTQ lives as political props,” Nadine Bridges, the executive director of the nonprofit One Colorado, said in a statement Monday.

“There’s an undeniable nexus between this kind of baseless and hateful rhetoric and the violence leveled against our community this weekend in Colorado Springs and the violence being perpetrated against marginalized communities all across this country,” Bridges said on Monday.

Walker faces Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in the nation’s most bruising election of the 2022 midterm cycle. After neither candidate earned the 50 percent of the vote required to seal the election on Nov. 8th as required by state law, Walker and Warnock are headed to a special head-to-head runoff election .

Former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama have campaigned for their party’s respective candidates. Even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has gotten in on the action, endorsing Senator Warnock.

The Georgia Senate runoff election is set for Dec. 6th.

[ The Hill ]

