Man charged after SUV crashes into Massachusetts Apple Store, killing 1

HINGHAM, Mass. — A man suspected of driving an SUV into an Apple Store on Monday, killing one person and injuring several others, told investigators that his foot got stuck on the accelerator, causing his SUV to jump the curb and smash into the store, according to court records obtained by WFXT.

Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night on a charge of reckless homicide by motor vehicle, prosecutors said. His arrest came after authorities said he crashed a 2019 Toyota 4Runner into the front of the Apple Store in Hingham around 10:45 a.m.

Rein told investigators that he was driving around in search of an eyeglass store when his foot got stuck on the accelerator, court records show. He said he tried to brake but could not stop the vehicle before it crashed through the Apple Store, according to the records.

“Rein stated everything happened face,” police said in documents obtained by WFXT. “Rein stated his foot had got stuck on the accelerator once in the past while he was driving on the highway. Rein stated that he had no medical issues that would impair his ability to operate a motor vehicle. Rein stated he had been servicing his vehicle regularly and it had no mechanical issues.”

Troopers gave Rein a blood alcohol test and found no evidence he was intoxicated, according to WFXT. Other tests were pending Tuesday.

Monday’s crash claimed the life of 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of New Jersey, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. In a statement obtained by WFXT, Apple officials said Bradley was “onsite supporting recent construction at the store.”

“Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident,” the statement said. “We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time.”

Dr. Jason Tracy, chief of emergency medicine for South Shore Hospital, told WFXT that 17 people arrived at the hospital’s emergency room with injuries that included head wounds, low extremity issues and “mangled” limbs. Dr. Chris Burns, the hospital’s trauma chief, told the news station that several of those wounded had injuries that appeared to be life-threatening.

Witness Emily McKenna told WFXT that she heard glass shatter and saw people running to the window of the store.

“They thought it was a smash and grab, and there was just a gaping hole in the middle of the Apple Store,” she said. “I didn’t see the car drive by, but someone said it was going pretty fast, so maybe he just lost control.”

It was not immediately clear how fast the SUV was going when it drove into the store.

Authorities continue to investigate.

