Packing up the car or catching a flight for that Thanksgiving getaway? Read this first.

More than 50 million people are expected to spend the Thanksgiving holiday away from home this year in what forecasters say could be the third busiest travel weekend in two decades.

If you’re hitting the road or catching a flight to be with family and friends for Turkey Day, here’s what you need to know.

If you’re flying, leave extra early

Thanksgiving is always one of the busiest travel times of the year, but volume could be especially high between Nov. 23 and Nov. 27, according to an FAA forecast .

Between Nov. 22 and Nov. 28, more than 203,000 planes are expected to fill the sky.

Last year, Myrtle Beach International Airport saw a 65% jump in Thanksgiving week departures.

Check the airport’s website for the latest on arrivals, departures and cancellations.

Since Nov. 1, the Transportation Security Administration has screened more than 2.1 million people a day.

“With this sustained high volume of travelers, TSA anticipates that security checkpoints across the country will be increasingly busy during the Thanksgiving travel season,” the agency said in a press release.

To help minimize check-in times, the TSA offers several suggestions :

Keep carry-on luggage lightly packed to reduce bag checks and double check to make sure no prohibited items are inside

Empty your pockets before getting to the checkpoint and place wallets, phones, keys and other personal items inside a carry-on to ensure they’re not left behind in a bin

You can travel with holiday foods like pies, cakes and jellies but it may take additional screening to get them on board

Use gift bags instead of wrapping paper to avoid potential security threats and even longer wait times

The myTSA app has a FAQ guide and other information that can be accessed ahead of getting to the airport

AAA says Atlanta and Charlotte are among the nation’s most popular travel destinations for Thanksgiving 2022.

Gas prices are going to cut into your budget

The national average for a gallon of gas on Thanksgiving Day is expected to be $3.68 — up 30 cents from 2021, according to fuel analysis company GasBuddy.

The company said record breaking expenses are being driven partly due to less global refining capacity stemming from sanctions on Russia.

Add to that an anticipated 20% hike to the total number of motorists on the road this season, and the problem becomes even more acute.

GasBuddy found that almost a quarter of respondents to its 2022 travel survey said they’re opting not to drive because of high fuel prices.

Here are the five cheapest places in Horry County to fuel up - at least for now.

Myrtle Beach Circle K at 5600 U.S. 17, $2.85 a gallon

Socastee Circle K at 4700 Holmestown Road, $2.89 a gallon

Socastee Circle K at 4481 Socastee Blvd., $2.91 a gallon

Costco at 1021 Oak Forest Lane, $2.92 a gallon

Sam’s Club at 1946 10th Ave. N., $2.92 a gallon

The weather shouldn’t be a factor for those staying in Horry County

Conditions between Nov. 23 and Nov. 27 should stay mild, with scattered showers but good visibility and high temperatures in the mid-60s.

Law enforcement will ramp up patrols on South Carolina highways

Last year, 13 people were killed among 1,445 wrecks on roadways around the state. The S.C. Highway Patrol will have an increased presence between 6 p.m. on Nov. 23 and midnight on Nov. 27, particularly in high crash corridors.

“The SC Highway Patrol plans to have additional Troopers on the roads this Thanksgiving holiday period to help with the increase in traffic,” Col. Chris Williamson said in a press release. “Troopers will also focus on those violations that historically lead to deadly collisions including driving under the influence, distracted and aggressive driving, speeding, and failure to buckle up.”

The state Department of Public Safety’s website offers real-time traffic information to help motorists plan on detours and avoid potential traffic jams as incidents are investigated.