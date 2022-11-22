ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

NBC Chicago

CTA Holiday Train, Bus Now Running in Chicago. Here's the 2022 Schedule

Chicagoans can now board one of the city's most classic wintertime traditions: the CTA's holiday train and bus. The Allstate CTA Holiday Fleet begins its voyage for the 2022 season Friday, with plans to chug across the city while glistening with numerous lights and LED signs. Santa and his reindeer are expected to keep commuters company for the ride, too.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Robbins residents left with little or no water service on Thanksgiving Day

ROBBINS, Ill. (CBS) -- Imagine preparing your Thanksgiving feast without good water service – or with no running water at all.That is exactly what some people in south suburban Robbins say they're dealing with. As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported Thursday, a water main break earlier this week left people there with little or no running water.At least 100 homes are impacted.Public works crews in Robbins started their holiday off going door-to-door and dropping cases of water to residents like Stephanie Lloyd.'It's terrible for Thanksgiving," Lloyd said. "You can't wash your turkey or anything, or your vegetables for Thanksgiving."Village officials...
ROBBINS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Several roads closed for Chicago's 88th Thanksgiving Day Parade

CHICAGO - Chicago will celebrate its 88th Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday. The event will feature 19 marching bands, 10 festive floats and 38 special performances. Street closures and parking restrictions will begin at 5 a.m. from Roosevelt Road to Wacker Driver and Wells Street to Michigan Avenue. The parade will...
CHICAGO, IL
hpherald.com

Local groups organize to distribute Thanksgiving meals

Several organizations are once again mobilizing to ensure that anyone who needs a Thanksgiving meal in the Hyde Park area can get one. The Kenwood United Church of Christ, 4600 S. Greenwood Ave., plans to serve Thanksgiving lunch, as it has for around 40 years. Its soup kitchen operates on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Protesters, workers to rally outside Amazon Fulfillment Center in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Protestors will join workers and other organized labor leaders Friday in Joliet outside of the Amazon Fulfillment Center.The group accuses the online retailer of poor working conditions and a high-stress environment, right as Amazon is set to lay off 10,000 employees. The protest joins others around the world as part of a Global Day of Action.
JOLIET, IL
Adrian Holman

Light up the Holidays Festival & Parade on 11/25

The Joliet City Center Partnership will be conducting the annual Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade in downtown Joliet on Friday, November 25th from 10 AM CST until 5:30 PM. The Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade is sponsored by the University of St. Francis.
JOLIET, IL
ourquadcities.com

Illinois State Police need your help finding an endangered missing person

The Illinois State Police has activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Chicago Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Jeffrey Wadsworth. Wadsworth, 56, is described as a white male, 5’6″ and 135 pounds. Wadsworth has grey hair and was last seen wearing a black winter hat, glasses, black jacket, blue sweater vest and grey pants. According to reports, Wadsworth was last seen in the 3200 block of West Potomac Ave., Chicago, at 7:45 a.m. on November 22. He was driving a black 2017 Buick Encore utility with Illinois license BK30003. Wadwsworth has a condition that places him in danger.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 boys dead after falling into pond in Palatine

PALATINE — Two boys, 4 and 6, that were rescued Wednesday afternoon from a pond in a residential area in Palatine have been pronounced dead, according to police. Skycam 9 was above and saw one of the boys pulled out of the water around 3:45 p.m. in the 800 block of West Panorama Drive. Police […]
PALATINE, IL
wjol.com

Car Drives Into Front of Crest Hill Store

WJOL has learned that a car has driven into the front of the Food 4 Less located at 1701 N. Larkin Ave. in Crest Hill. No further information is available at this time but stay tuned to WJOL for the latest on this breaking story.
CREST HILL, IL

