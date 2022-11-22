Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Related
WOOD
Shop local this holiday season at Myrtle Mae’s
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, then comes Black Friday and Saturday is Small Business Saturday! That means we have some great opportunities for shopping coming up this week. Make sure you add Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique to your list of places to stop at! Tt’s been transformed into a holiday wonderland filled wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling with some of the most unique items around.
WOOD
Making sure everyone celebrates Thanksgiving this year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –The Ottawa Area Intermediate School District has many members throughout their school district that are making sure that everyone can celebrate Thanksgiving this year. Both Sheldon Pines School ad Careerline Tech Center students and staff worked hard to donate meals to students and families in need. Sheldon Pines School were able to deliver Thanksgiving meals to 20 SPS students and their families and Careerline Tech center delivered over 40 meals. This time of year can be tough for many families just trying to get by. Some families cannot afford to spend money on other expenses including things like Thanksgiving dinner.
WOOD
Experience Winter Wonderland at Gilmore Car Museum
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for something festive to do with the family this weekend or anytime during the holiday season, we’ve got the perfect place! Winter Wonderland is back for its second year at the Gilmore Car Museum, with an expanded drive-through and walk-through nighttime holiday lights experience on the museum’s beautiful 90-acre campus.
WOOD
Nostalgic train back at Gerald R. Ford museum
A West Michigan holiday tradition is back for another year. Once known as the Breton Village Mall train, the Gerald R. Ford Express has been located inside the Ford Presidential Museum in downtown Grand Rapids for the last five years. (Nov. 23, 2022) Nostalgic train back at Gerald R. Ford...
WOOD
5 local football teams head to Ford Field for state title games
The end of the football season is here as five local schools travel to Ford Field in Detroit this weekend for the state finals. (Nov. 24, 2022) 5 local football teams head to Ford Field for state …. The end of the football season is here as five local schools...
WOOD
West Catholic wins first state title since 2017
The Falcons earned the Division 6 state championship in a 59-14 win over Negaunee at Ford Field Friday. (Nov. 25, 2022) The Falcons earned the Division 6 state championship in a 59-14 win over Negaunee at Ford Field Friday. (Nov. 25, 2022) Police investigate shooting death in Kentwood. Police are...
WOOD
Forest Hills Central can't contain De La Salle in state final
Powerhouse Warren De La Salle defeated Forest Hills Central in the Division 2 state final. (Nov. 25, 2022) Forest Hills Central can’t contain De La Salle in …. Powerhouse Warren De La Salle defeated Forest Hills Central in the Division 2 state final. (Nov. 25, 2022) Police investigate shooting...
Comments / 0