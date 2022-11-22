GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –The Ottawa Area Intermediate School District has many members throughout their school district that are making sure that everyone can celebrate Thanksgiving this year. Both Sheldon Pines School ad Careerline Tech Center students and staff worked hard to donate meals to students and families in need. Sheldon Pines School were able to deliver Thanksgiving meals to 20 SPS students and their families and Careerline Tech center delivered over 40 meals. This time of year can be tough for many families just trying to get by. Some families cannot afford to spend money on other expenses including things like Thanksgiving dinner.

