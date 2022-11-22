ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Jackson, Mechanic streets to reopen for the winter

By Joe Gebhardt
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
Two streets near downtown Jackson that have been closed for months will reopen for the winter.

Jackson and Mechanic streets will reopen Tuesday. They have been closed as part of a multi-million dollar project from the Michigan Department of Transportation to replace two century-old railroad bridges.

The project is set to resume in the spring. The bridges are on a segment of railroad that is designated as a high-speed rail corridor between Chicago and the Detroit/Pontiac area.

The maligned bridge over Mechanic Street has had issues in the past with automobiles, mostly semis, that hit the bridge and get stuck.

Detroit and Van Buren streets will remain closed.

The $32.9 million project is estimated to be complete in August 2023.

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

