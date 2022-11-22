Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Larry Broadhead was a life-long resident of Simpson County, Mississippi. After graduating from Mendenhall High School, Larry attended Millsaps College where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order and a member of the Millsaps Majors basketball and golf team. Larry graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Business Administration. After graduation, Larry founded Broadhead Building Supplies and served as President of Mississippi Building Materials Dealers Association. Larry served his community in many ways- he was one of the founders of Simpson County Country Club, board member of Simpson General Hospital, Chairman of Simpson County Republican Party, board member of Simpson County Academy and chairman of the State Park Commission. Larry also served as a member of the Mississippi Air National guard. Larry was a member of Mendenhall United Methodist Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher, Charge Lay Leader, finance chairman and choir member. Larry was a member of the Country Club of Jackson where he enjoyed playing golf with the Thursday golf group for many years. Larry was a member of Old Waverly Golf Club where he spent many enjoyable years playing golf and he was inducted into the Cameron Club. Larry was a member of the Mid-South Senior Golf Association where he was a member of the board of directors. He was presented with the Distinguished Senior Award and the Green Jacket by the Mid-South Seniors in 2022.

MENDENHALL, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO