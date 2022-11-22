Read full article on original website
Arrest made in carjacking of grandparent who was dropping off student at Mississippi middle school
An arrest has been made in the carjacking of a grandparent who was dropping off a student at a Mississippi middle school earlier this month. WLBT in Jackson reports that Tyler Charles Payne, 32, was arrested in Lauderdale County, where the car he stole at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found nearly 100 miles away.
Mississippi Man Wanted for Murder of Elderly Landlord Caught in West Alabama
A man believed to be involved in the murder of his 85-year-old landlord was captured in West Alabama Friday after a chase through Pickens and Tuscaloosa Counties. Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, said their agency was called Friday as a driver fleeing from police in Pickens County approached TCSO jurisdiction.
Class action lawsuit claims Mississippi furniture company violated federal law when it laid off thousands
A class action lawsuit claims that the Mississippi furniture company that laid off thousands of employees before Thanksgiving violated federal law when it ended their employment without giving adequate notice. Lawyers for Toria Neal filed the suit last week in federal court in the Northern District of Mississippi, where United...
Man accused of carjacking grandparent at Jackson school
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly carjacking a grandparent who was dropping a student off a Jackson middle school. The carjacking happened while a grandparent was at Cardoza Middle School to drop off a student on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect had run out from a wooded area east of the […]
Mississippi hospital grades fall in newest safety analysis
(The Center Square) – Mississippi dropped four places in a new report that details hospital safety. In the latest fall report for Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, Mississippi ranked 22nd in the nation in hospital safety. In the spring report, Mississippi ranked 18th, when 35% of hospitals earned top scores.
Men indicted for shooting at Mississippi delivery driver
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A father and son have been indicted by a grand jury after allegedly chasing and shooting at a FedEx driver in January after he dropped off a package in a Mississippi city. Brandon and Gregory Case, who are both white, were re-arrested Friday and indicted for attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy and […]
Mississippi company fires 2,700 workers by email, text
A Mississippi-based company that had become one of the largest furniture businesses in the country has laid off nearly its entire workforce. Approximately 2,700 workers, most of whom live in northeast Mississippi, lost their jobs Monday, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. Just days before the Thanksgiving holiday, United...
mageenews.com
Larry Broadhead of Mendenhall, MS
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Larry Broadhead was a life-long resident of Simpson County, Mississippi. After graduating from Mendenhall High School, Larry attended Millsaps College where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order and a member of the Millsaps Majors basketball and golf team. Larry graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Business Administration. After graduation, Larry founded Broadhead Building Supplies and served as President of Mississippi Building Materials Dealers Association. Larry served his community in many ways- he was one of the founders of Simpson County Country Club, board member of Simpson General Hospital, Chairman of Simpson County Republican Party, board member of Simpson County Academy and chairman of the State Park Commission. Larry also served as a member of the Mississippi Air National guard. Larry was a member of Mendenhall United Methodist Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher, Charge Lay Leader, finance chairman and choir member. Larry was a member of the Country Club of Jackson where he enjoyed playing golf with the Thursday golf group for many years. Larry was a member of Old Waverly Golf Club where he spent many enjoyable years playing golf and he was inducted into the Cameron Club. Larry was a member of the Mid-South Senior Golf Association where he was a member of the board of directors. He was presented with the Distinguished Senior Award and the Green Jacket by the Mid-South Seniors in 2022.
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 25-27
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 25-27) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Holiday Book Festival – Saturday – Jackson Readers can expect a marketplace, spelling bee, poetry contest and more. Crusin’ on […]
Wooden heart: Furniture manufacturer fires its 2,700 workers by text and emails while they were ASLEEP two days before Thanksgiving, warns them not to come into work the next day - and has one driver arrested for taking furniture off truck
A Mississippi-based company that had become one of the largest furniture businesses in the country laid off nearly its entire workforce via email and text two days before Thanksgiving. Approximately 2,700 workers, most of whom live in northeast Mississippi, with others in North Carolina and California, lost their jobs in...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Mississippi
Land is the ultimate recession and inflation-proof investment. Buying a piece of land is one of the first things that comes to mind when we think about making an investment. It is deemed a safe choice because it is in limited supply and prices continue to rise as the year passes. Our world has around 36.8 billion acres of habitable land, with a major portion owned by a few affluent groups.
hottytoddy.com
Mississippi’s Brain Drain
Freshman Public Policy Leadership students sit in rolling chairs wiping their crusted eyes as they nervously await their first college class. Speedily walking into class, Dr. Jody Holland starts their day, and the rest of their four years, with a simple line: Welcome to college. Holland is a Public Policy...
Police: Woman shoots mother in head in Mississippi — also wanted in Texas on murder charge
Natchez Police arrested a Natchez woman when she reportedly shot her mother in the head early Friday morning. They also discovered the daughter, 36-year-old Shalece Thomas, has a felony warrant for her arrest in Texas for second-degree murder. The mother, whose name has not been released, is in critical condition...
vicksburgnews.com
What really happened to Rasheem Carter? Family and sheriff speak on the case
Unanswered questions surround the case of a missing Fayette man whose decomposing body was found on Nov. 2, in Taylorsville. Rasheem Carter, 25, was reported missing in early October while staying at a Laurel hotel and working in Taylorsville. VDN reached out to Carter’s family who provided some details about...
Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast
Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” that supports both freight trains and passenger trains running in the Gulf Coast Corridor.
Authorities searching Mississippi, Alabama for person of interest after 85-year-old man found dead
Mississippi officials are searching in two states for the whereabouts of a man wanted for questioning related to a Wednesday homicide. Officials in Clay County are asking for the public’s help in locating Larry Findley, 39, who also goes by the name “Buck.”. Findley has been named a...
foodmanufacturing.com
Mississippi Farms to Pay Nearly $260,000 for Labor Violations
INDIANOLA, Miss. – In an ongoing series of investigations into allegations of wage theft and illegal displacement of U.S. workers by Mississippi Delta agricultural employers in the H-2A temporary guest worker program, the U.S. Department of Labor identified several violations by 11 employers. In 11 reviews completed by the...
vicksburgnews.com
Former Mississippi sheriff and deputy indicted on bribery charges
A federal grand jury has indicted a former Mississippi sheriff and deputy on bribery charges. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi, former sheriff of Noxubee County, Terry Grassaree, and former deputy, Vance Phillips, are accused of receiving bribes. Court...
WLBT
Furniture company terminates hundreds of Mississippi employees days before Thanksgiving
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 2,500 people across northeast Mississippi woke up Monday to find out they are out of a job. United Furniture Industries made the announcement through a memo. For months now, sources in the furniture industry have been talking about warning signs from United Furniture...
Yahoo says Mississippi Christmas display that opens today is one of nation’s Top 10
When it comes to Christmas light displays, one Mississippi city’s display of twinkling lights and holiday decorations ranks among the best in the nation, according to Yahoo.com. Last week, Yahoo released its list of 10 U.S. cities with the best Christmas light displays and Gulfport’s annual Harbor Lights Winter...
