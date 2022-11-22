ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WJTV 12

Man accused of carjacking grandparent at Jackson school

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly carjacking a grandparent who was dropping a student off a Jackson middle school. The carjacking happened while a grandparent was at Cardoza Middle School to drop off a student on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect had run out from a wooded area east of the […]
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Men indicted for shooting at Mississippi delivery driver

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A father and son have been indicted by a grand jury after allegedly chasing and shooting at a FedEx driver in January after he dropped off a package in a Mississippi city. Brandon and Gregory Case, who are both white, were re-arrested Friday and indicted for attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy and […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi company fires 2,700 workers by email, text

A Mississippi-based company that had become one of the largest furniture businesses in the country has laid off nearly its entire workforce. Approximately 2,700 workers, most of whom live in northeast Mississippi, lost their jobs Monday, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. Just days before the Thanksgiving holiday, United...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Larry Broadhead of Mendenhall, MS

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Larry Broadhead was a life-long resident of Simpson County, Mississippi. After graduating from Mendenhall High School, Larry attended Millsaps College where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order and a member of the Millsaps Majors basketball and golf team. Larry graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Business Administration. After graduation, Larry founded Broadhead Building Supplies and served as President of Mississippi Building Materials Dealers Association. Larry served his community in many ways- he was one of the founders of Simpson County Country Club, board member of Simpson General Hospital, Chairman of Simpson County Republican Party, board member of Simpson County Academy and chairman of the State Park Commission. Larry also served as a member of the Mississippi Air National guard. Larry was a member of Mendenhall United Methodist Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher, Charge Lay Leader, finance chairman and choir member. Larry was a member of the Country Club of Jackson where he enjoyed playing golf with the Thursday golf group for many years. Larry was a member of Old Waverly Golf Club where he spent many enjoyable years playing golf and he was inducted into the Cameron Club. Larry was a member of the Mid-South Senior Golf Association where he was a member of the board of directors. He was presented with the Distinguished Senior Award and the Green Jacket by the Mid-South Seniors in 2022.
MENDENHALL, MS
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 25-27

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 25-27) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Holiday Book Festival – Saturday – Jackson Readers can expect a marketplace, spelling bee, poetry contest and more. Crusin’ on […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Mail

Wooden heart: Furniture manufacturer fires its 2,700 workers by text and emails while they were ASLEEP two days before Thanksgiving, warns them not to come into work the next day - and has one driver arrested for taking furniture off truck

A Mississippi-based company that had become one of the largest furniture businesses in the country laid off nearly its entire workforce via email and text two days before Thanksgiving. Approximately 2,700 workers, most of whom live in northeast Mississippi, with others in North Carolina and California, lost their jobs in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owners in Mississippi

Land is the ultimate recession and inflation-proof investment. Buying a piece of land is one of the first things that comes to mind when we think about making an investment. It is deemed a safe choice because it is in limited supply and prices continue to rise as the year passes. Our world has around 36.8 billion acres of habitable land, with a major portion owned by a few affluent groups.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hottytoddy.com

Mississippi’s Brain Drain

Freshman Public Policy Leadership students sit in rolling chairs wiping their crusted eyes as they nervously await their first college class. Speedily walking into class, Dr. Jody Holland starts their day, and the rest of their four years, with a simple line: Welcome to college. Holland is a Public Policy...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast

Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” that supports both freight trains and passenger trains running in the Gulf Coast Corridor.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Mississippi Farms to Pay Nearly $260,000 for Labor Violations

INDIANOLA, Miss. – In an ongoing series of investigations into allegations of wage theft and illegal displacement of U.S. workers by Mississippi Delta agricultural employers in the H-2A temporary guest worker program, the U.S. Department of Labor identified several violations by 11 employers. In 11 reviews completed by the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
vicksburgnews.com

Former Mississippi sheriff and deputy indicted on bribery charges

A federal grand jury has indicted a former Mississippi sheriff and deputy on bribery charges. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi, former sheriff of Noxubee County, Terry Grassaree, and former deputy, Vance Phillips, are accused of receiving bribes. Court...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS

