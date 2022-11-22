Read full article on original website
Local Salvation Army branch gives out 400 free meals
The Salvation Army in Sharon was busy delivering Thanksgiving meals to their community Thanksgiving morning.
Rescue Mission serving up hot meals to community this Thanksgiving
Volunteers and staff at Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley spent Thanksgiving serving meals to those in need.
Local tavern offering free Thanksgiving meals
The Brickhouse Tavern on Midlothian Boulevard across from Schwebel's will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner starting at 4:30 p.m.
WYTV.com
Local church brings Thanksgiving dinner to thousands
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Thanksgiving tradition of more than 30 years continues in Canfield. Parishioners of a local church are making sure thousands in the Valley have a traditional meal. “The Turkey Connection” is a St. Michael tradition, providing a Thanksgiving meal for the patrons of two soup...
Warren Family Mission details need for kids’ gifts this holiday season
The shopping season is back. While you're out getting deals, Warren Family Mission is asking for your help. They are in need of toys for the annual Christmas Toy Drive.
WYTV.com
Fellowship celebrated at Warren Family Mission’s Thanksgiving dinner
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – People were happy to be enjoying a turkey dinner with all the fixings at the Warren Family Mission on Wednesday. With the high cost of gas and inflation, organizers expected to serve more meals this year than what was served to go in 2021. For...
St. Augustine prepares to feed community feast
“No one should be without a Thanksgiving dinner."
WFMJ.com
More people shopping second-hand in the Mahoning Valley
The deals you can find at consignment and thrift shops take on a whole new meaning this year as shoppers continue to fight inflation. While prices are up, there are places you can count on for a deal that might feel like a steal. Second-hand shops across the Mahoning Valley...
Warren Family Mission prepares for first in-person Thanksgiving dinner since 2019
The Warren Family Mission is ready to serve thousands of people a Thanksgiving meal Wednesday afternoon.
WYTV.com
Boardman store aims to provide safe space for young people
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman store was recently revamped, and its mission is to provide a safe space for the community. Melanin Majik is located on Market Street and sells clothes, shoes, beauty products and accessories. Beyond that, it collaborates with other local businesses whose products are also sold at the store.
WYTV.com
Black Friday shoppers line up for deals, chance to win shopping spree
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The biggest shopping day of the year is here, and the dreary start to the day certainly did not stop shoppers at the Southern Park Mall from taking advantage of Black Friday deals. The mall opened its doors at 6 a.m. Prior to that, a...
cranberryeagle.com
Food banks offer extra help with Thanksgiving
Area residents in need won’t have to worry if their family has a hearty Thanksgiving meal, thanks to the benevolence of local food pantry donors and workers, the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank and two local grocery stores. More than a dozen food pantries dot Butler County and hand out...
Local grocery store doing what it can to keep Thanksgiving prices low
Tuesday evening, the Struthers IGA store was busy, but owner Don Gabriel expected it to pick up even more throughout the evening.
These Thanksgiving foods could be toxic to your pet
'Twas the night before Thanksgiving with too much to do, dropping food on the floor, you say, "Fido, that's for you."
Southington family loses house, pets in Thanksgiving Day fire
A Southington family said they lost their four pets and their home in a fire on Thanksgiving.
wksu.org
Northeast Ohio food banks paid record prices for turkeys to provide Thanksgiving dinners for struggling families
Volunteers swayed to the music as they loaded up cars with boxes of produce and bags of potatoes at the City of Cleveland Municipal Lot recently. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank handed out boxes of food and turkeys to about four thousand families that day. Tamia and Tammy Macon were...
Youngstown City Health District awarded $450K for health zones
Youngstown plans to invest this money in order to expand its programs for the next four years, working to improve the way the city identifies and addresses health issues.
Fire department to serve as safe package delivery location
With the holidays approaching, the Bazetta Fire Department is once again offering its safe package delivery service program, free of charge, for residents.
whbc.com
Addition to HOF Village Restaurant Row: Pizza Oven
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local favorite is joining the other planned eateries in the Hall of Fame Village. Pizza Oven is planning a football-themed restaurant for the Fan Engagement Zone, set to open next Spring. That’ll make it 11 Stark County locations for the locally-based...
WFMJ.com
Ice skating rink open Friday at JCC
Ice skating and the curling lane will open on Friday, Nov. 25 at the Winter Campus at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown. The Winter Campus will be open on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 pm to 8 pm, and from noon to 6 pm to on Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 1.
