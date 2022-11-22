ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

Local church brings Thanksgiving dinner to thousands

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Thanksgiving tradition of more than 30 years continues in Canfield. Parishioners of a local church are making sure thousands in the Valley have a traditional meal. “The Turkey Connection” is a St. Michael tradition, providing a Thanksgiving meal for the patrons of two soup...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

More people shopping second-hand in the Mahoning Valley

The deals you can find at consignment and thrift shops take on a whole new meaning this year as shoppers continue to fight inflation. While prices are up, there are places you can count on for a deal that might feel like a steal. Second-hand shops across the Mahoning Valley...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Boardman store aims to provide safe space for young people

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman store was recently revamped, and its mission is to provide a safe space for the community. Melanin Majik is located on Market Street and sells clothes, shoes, beauty products and accessories. Beyond that, it collaborates with other local businesses whose products are also sold at the store.
BOARDMAN, OH
cranberryeagle.com

Food banks offer extra help with Thanksgiving

Area residents in need won’t have to worry if their family has a hearty Thanksgiving meal, thanks to the benevolence of local food pantry donors and workers, the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank and two local grocery stores. More than a dozen food pantries dot Butler County and hand out...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
whbc.com

Addition to HOF Village Restaurant Row: Pizza Oven

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local favorite is joining the other planned eateries in the Hall of Fame Village. Pizza Oven is planning a football-themed restaurant for the Fan Engagement Zone, set to open next Spring. That’ll make it 11 Stark County locations for the locally-based...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Ice skating rink open Friday at JCC

Ice skating and the curling lane will open on Friday, Nov. 25 at the Winter Campus at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown. The Winter Campus will be open on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 pm to 8 pm, and from noon to 6 pm to on Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 1.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

