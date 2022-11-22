Read full article on original website
Bistineau drawdown complete for giant salvenia control
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has concluded a drawdown of Lake Bistineau in Webster, Bossier and Bienville parishes for the purpose of giant salvinia control. LDWF has requested the Department of Transportation and Development to close the water control structure on November 28, 2022. The drawdown is a...
24-Year-Old Bret Dooly Died In One-Vehicle Crash In Webster Parish (Webster Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Louisiana Highway 159, south of Louisiana Highway 2. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Bret Dooly of Minden.
Fire destroys motel under construction in south Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A three-story motel under construction in south Shreveport was reduced to ashes early Thursday morning. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the nearby Comfort Inn who could see the flames coming from the multi-story building. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes and were confronted with three floors of the unfinished hotel fully involved in fire.
Governor John Bel Edwards to join Tarver for announcement
SHREVEPORT, La. - A new twist in the race for Shreveport mayor. Senator Greg Tarver's campaign issued a news release Friday, stating that Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Shreveport Tuesday, November 29, for "an important announcement regarding the political future of Shreveport." When asked by KTBS if the...
New generation of leaders on the job in Panola County
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - There’s a new generation of leaders on the job in Panola County. Sheriff Cutter Clinton, 31, and County Judge Rodger McLane, 31, are now considered Panola County’s two most powerful elected officials. “First and foremost, I want to take care of my people here...
Arsonist burns historic Haynesville church
A historic 100-year-old Methodist church and two homes were destroyed by fire in Haynesville in Claiborne Parish early Monday morning, apparently at the hands of an arsonist. The Haynesville Volunteer Fire Department reported the structures burned in the early morning blazes were vacant buildings. “The only thing standing now are...
Bossier City church hosts Thanksgiving dinner for community
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church held its annual Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday night in Bossier City. An evening service was followed by an opportunity for all in attendance to express reasons they are thankful then dinner was served. Members expressed gratefulness to share this dinner...
Popular Shreveport Restaurant Announces Closure After Eight Years on Youree
This week, one of my absolute favorite restaurants in town announced their upcoming closure. Anyone who knows me knows I love Japanese cuisine; I would eat hibachi every day of the week if I could. Living in Shreveport in the Broadmoor area, Jabez & Jabes is my go-to stop for sushi and/or hibachi.
Holiday Themed Christmas Train Announces Louisiana Stops
Kansas City Southern Railroad's Holiday Express Train has announced its schedule of stops during the holiday season and again there are several planned for Louisiana stations in the coming weeks. The train operated by Kansas City Southern Railroad has more than 20 stops planned along this year's holiday tour. That tour gets underway technically tomorrow with a stop in Shreveport.
SFD: 3-story hotel under construction destroyed in Thanksgiving fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A massive 30-unit fire destroyed a multiple-story building in south Shreveport early Thursday morning. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters were called to 9440 Healthplex Drive around 3:30. An individual at a nearby Comfort Inn reported flames coming from the adjacent property. The property,...
2 Shreveport women arrested for defrauding veterans out of over a million dollars
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two Shreveport women are in custody after being accused of defrauding veterans of more than a million dollars. Police were conducting an investigation Tuesday in the 100 block of Captain H.M. Shreve Boulevard in a case they've been working on since September. Multiple veterans were targeted and...
First-time Columbia County officials fighting to stave off proposed $10,000 pay cut
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — The ballots are counted and history made in Columbia County, Ark. But some are questioning whether the politics have ended. “Many people trusted my words and I’m going to make sure my words come true,” Sheriff-elect Leroy Martin said. For 26 years,...
Pedestrian hit, killed on Mansfield Road in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was killed Tuesday evening while crossing Mansfield Road in Shreveport. According to police, a man was walking in the 8900 hundred block of Mansfield Road near Southside Drive around 7:40 when he walked in front of a vehicle. The pedestrian died at the scene. The...
Shreveport Shooting Leaves Two Injured on Linwood Avenue
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left 2 people injured. Shreveport Police Department has 13 units working this call and SFD has 8 units on scene. The call came into dispatch at 6:52 p.m. from the In and Out Store, which is located near the Hollywood neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. A second victim was suffering from a graze wound to the head.
Police unravel identity theft scheme that stole over $1 million from elderly veterans
ZarRajah Watkins, 21, and Destane Glass, 21, stole over $1 million over the course of their scam, according to the Shreveport Police Department.
Fentanyl Death Alleged In Fed’s Conspiracy Indictment For Five In Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas–Four new defendants have been added to a case that began in the spring with the indictment of a local man who allegedly had 500 fake opioid prescription pills containing fentanyl stashed beneath his kitchen sink. At a detention hearing on March 1 in Texarkana’s downtown federal building,...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Graduates Twelve Law Enforcement Officers
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is pleased to announce that 12 law enforcement recruits graduated from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy (BPSTA) during a ceremony at the academy headquarters in Plain Dealing at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 18. The 12 graduates of BPSTA Class 028 are from five...
West Monroe man struck by train; airlifted to Shreveport hospital
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, at 9:42 AM, West Monroe Police responded to a train versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of North 4th Street and the railroad track. According to police, 43-year-old Charles Lyons was pushing a cart across the railroad track when he dropped some trash.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing 16-year-old Believed to be a Runaway
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing 16-year-old Believed to be a Runaway. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department announced that it is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old suspected to be a runaway. Dayna Zoey Bogany was reported as a...
