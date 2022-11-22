ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

magnoliareporter.com

Bistineau drawdown complete for giant salvenia control

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has concluded a drawdown of Lake Bistineau in Webster, Bossier and Bienville parishes for the purpose of giant salvinia control. LDWF has requested the Department of Transportation and Development to close the water control structure on November 28, 2022. The drawdown is a...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Fire destroys motel under construction in south Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A three-story motel under construction in south Shreveport was reduced to ashes early Thursday morning. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the nearby Comfort Inn who could see the flames coming from the multi-story building. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes and were confronted with three floors of the unfinished hotel fully involved in fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Governor John Bel Edwards to join Tarver for announcement

SHREVEPORT, La. - A new twist in the race for Shreveport mayor. Senator Greg Tarver's campaign issued a news release Friday, stating that Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Shreveport Tuesday, November 29, for "an important announcement regarding the political future of Shreveport." When asked by KTBS if the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

New generation of leaders on the job in Panola County

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - There’s a new generation of leaders on the job in Panola County. Sheriff Cutter Clinton, 31, and County Judge Rodger McLane, 31, are now considered Panola County’s two most powerful elected officials. “First and foremost, I want to take care of my people here...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
lincolnparishjournal.com

Arsonist burns historic Haynesville church

A historic 100-year-old Methodist church and two homes were destroyed by fire in Haynesville in Claiborne Parish early Monday morning, apparently at the hands of an arsonist. The Haynesville Volunteer Fire Department reported the structures burned in the early morning blazes were vacant buildings. “The only thing standing now are...
HAYNESVILLE, LA
KSLA

Shreveport firefighters respond to 2-alarm blaze on Healthplex Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to reports of a blaze at a hotel construction site the morning of Thursday, Nov. 24. The incident occurred on Healthplex Drive behind First Care Shreveport. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier City church hosts Thanksgiving dinner for community

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church held its annual Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday night in Bossier City. An evening service was followed by an opportunity for all in attendance to express reasons they are thankful then dinner was served. Members expressed gratefulness to share this dinner...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Holiday Themed Christmas Train Announces Louisiana Stops

Kansas City Southern Railroad's Holiday Express Train has announced its schedule of stops during the holiday season and again there are several planned for Louisiana stations in the coming weeks. The train operated by Kansas City Southern Railroad has more than 20 stops planned along this year's holiday tour. That tour gets underway technically tomorrow with a stop in Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SFD: 3-story hotel under construction destroyed in Thanksgiving fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A massive 30-unit fire destroyed a multiple-story building in south Shreveport early Thursday morning. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters were called to 9440 Healthplex Drive around 3:30. An individual at a nearby Comfort Inn reported flames coming from the adjacent property. The property,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Pedestrian hit, killed on Mansfield Road in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was killed Tuesday evening while crossing Mansfield Road in Shreveport. According to police, a man was walking in the 8900 hundred block of Mansfield Road near Southside Drive around 7:40 when he walked in front of a vehicle. The pedestrian died at the scene. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
k945.com

Shreveport Shooting Leaves Two Injured on Linwood Avenue

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left 2 people injured. Shreveport Police Department has 13 units working this call and SFD has 8 units on scene. The call came into dispatch at 6:52 p.m. from the In and Out Store, which is located near the Hollywood neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. A second victim was suffering from a graze wound to the head.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Graduates Twelve Law Enforcement Officers

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is pleased to announce that 12 law enforcement recruits graduated from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy (BPSTA) during a ceremony at the academy headquarters in Plain Dealing at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 18. The 12 graduates of BPSTA Class 028 are from five...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
myarklamiss.com

West Monroe man struck by train; airlifted to Shreveport hospital

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, at 9:42 AM, West Monroe Police responded to a train versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of North 4th Street and the railroad track. According to police, 43-year-old Charles Lyons was pushing a cart across the railroad track when he dropped some trash.
WEST MONROE, LA

