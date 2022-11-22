ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tunisia holds Denmark 0-0 as Arab teams impress at World Cup

By ANDREW DAMPF
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYwce_0jJwWQoB00

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Arab teams are making an impact at the first World Cup in the Middle East.

Tunisia held European Championship semifinalist Denmark to a 0-0 draw Tuesday, three hours after Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in a shocking upset.

“It’s amazing what (Saudi Arabia) did," Tunisia defender Montassar Talbi said. "We watched a bit of the game in the dressing room. We saw the results. It gave us maybe a little power. We are proud of them. For the Arab countries, too.”

Before a stadium filled almost entirely with Tunisia's red-clad supporters, midfielder Aïssa Laïdouni set the tone in the very first minute when he stripped emblematic Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen of the ball with an aggressive sliding tackle — then stood up and pumped his arms menacingly, gesturing to the crowd to get even more fired up.

“I’m always proud to represent Tunisia and we always go on the pitch 100% committed," Laïdouni said through a translator.

Tunisia likely deserved more but an expert save shortly before halftime by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel helped Denmark preserve the draw.

Having already gone down to the grass after Tunisia broke through the defense, Schmeichel stuck his hand up to deflect a shot from Issam Jebali, who plays his club ball in Denmark for Odense.

It was just the sort of save that the keeper’s father, former Manchester United great Peter Schmeichel, used to pull off.

"We didn’t come to get a draw. We wanted to get the win, and I think we did have chances for that, but at the end of the day we’re happy with the draw,” Laïdouni said.

The match marked Eriksen's return to a major tournament less than a year and a half after his cardiac arrest with Denmark at Euro 2020.

Assuming his customary playmaker position, Eriksen produced a dangerous long-distance shot on goal in the second half that Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen had to bat away.

And on the ensuing corner, Denmark hit the post.

Tunisia also survived the chance of a last-minute penalty for Denmark but the referee ruled to play on after a video review for a possible handball.

Denmark has been one of the most outspoken critics of the tournament in Qatar and during the pre-match warmup its players wore all black long-sleeve shirts over their red game jerseys to mourn migrant workers who died building infrastructure for soccer’s biggest event.

Denmark was also planning on wearing the "One Love" anti-discrimination armband along with other European teams before the campaign was dropped when FIFA threatened to hand out yellow cards.

However, former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt, who is now chair of the Danish soccer federation’s governance and development committee, was at the stadium wearing a coat with some subtle rainbow coloring.

Denmark has lofty goals following its performance at last year's Euro 2020 and a near-perfect qualifying campaign, while Tunisia is seeking to advance from the group stage for the first time in its sixth World Cup appearance.

After a lack of atmosphere at several of the opening matches, the huge number of Tunisian fans inside Education City Stadium made it feel like a home match for the North African team. Tunisia fans chanted, banged drums and blew air horns when their squad had the ball — then hissed and whistled loudly whenever Denmark had possession.

Many spectators waving Palestinian flags also supported Tunisia.

In the end, both teams produced 13 shots.

PROTEST DISTRACTIONS

While saying it “is not an excuse,” Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said that finding ways to protest against Qatar has been a distraction.

“I (spend) too much time every day trying to figure out how to handle this,” he said. “There are too many things I want to figure out how to say. I’m fighting with that, I must say.

“I’m only talking for myself when I say I find the situation difficult right now.”

CROWD SUPPORT

Tunisia is not known for its attacking prowess but coach Jalel Kadri said the big crowd support helped his team raise its tempo.

“It lifted our spirits,” Kadri said. “Mentally it gives us a great lift. It really helped us. But tactically and physically we also played very well.”

NEXT

Tunisia will next play Australia on Saturday in Group D and Denmark will meet defending champion France on the same day.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Andrew Dampf is at https://twitter.com/AndrewDampf

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

US frustrates England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw

AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Loud jeers rang around the stadium. England’s fans were not happy. The United States had frustrated them yet again at a World Cup. That’s three times and counting that the teams have met on soccer’s biggest stage and England is still waiting for its first win against the Americans after a 0-0 draw on Friday.
The Independent

Argentina vs Mexico prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Lionel Messi will be looking to be Argentina’s inspiration against Mexico in a crucial Group C clash at the 2022 World Cup on Saturday night. The Argentina captain scored their opener from the penalty spot before they lost their way in slumping to a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, while Mexico earned a point against Poland. Guillermo Ochoa was the Mexican hero after he saved a Robert Lewandowski penalty and the veteran keeper will be looking to keep Messi and co at bay at the Lusail Stadium. This match is the second of the day in...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Promising Spain brings back the 'tiki-taka' at the World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — It was a World Cup win fit for a king. Literally. King Felipe VI was among those congratulating Spain in Qatar after its 7-0 rout of Costa Rica in the World Cup opener Wednesday, when "La Roja" reintroduced the "tiki-taka" and put on a masterclass of ball possession and efficient attacking to get off to a good start in its quest to win a second world title.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

U.S. vs. England: World Cup 2022 scores, updates

The second round of the 2022 World Cup group stage games begin on Friday. Did you hear that the USMNT is playing?. Of course, you did. The United States is a significant underdog to England after the Three Lions demolished Iran to open their World Cup campaign. A loss likely dooms the United States' chances of advancing. A result is imperative. Can they get it?
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Injured Neymar to miss Brazil's second World Cup match

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Neymar will miss Brazil's second World Cup match but will remain with the squad undergoing treatment for his ankle injury, the team doctor said Friday. Rodrigo Lasmar said tests conducted on his right ankle showed that Neymar has a ligament injury and will...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Davis Cup: Italy tops US in doubles to reach semifinals

MÁLAGA, Spain — (AP) — Italy beat the United States in a doubles decider Thursday to advance to the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time in eight years. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini defeated Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4, 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win for Italy after the teams split the singles matches.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

World Cup 2022: Qatar makes history as earliest host country to get eliminated

Qatar became the first World Cup host country to get eliminated after its first two games following a 3-1 loss to Senegal on Friday. It’s mathematically impossible for the 2022 World Cup hosts to be one of the top two teams in Group A and make it to the next round even though there’s still one more group stage to go. The Netherlands and Ecuador each won their first games of the tournament — Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 — and tied 1-1 on Friday. They each have four points and Senegal has three after its win over Qatar. Even if Qatar beats the Netherlands on Tuesday it will have no more than three points.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

World Cup mystery solved: Why players lie down to defend free kicks

DOHA, Qatar — As Brazilian star Neymar lined up a dangerous free kick on Thursday in his team's 2022 World Cup opener, one of his Serbian opponents, Andrija Zivković, did something that, to the untrained eye, seemed curious. He lowered himself to the grass, and turned his back to the ball, and just lay there, as if to fall asleep.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EU weighs plans to impose rules on NGO migrant rescue ships

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union interior ministers on Friday weighed proposals to ease tensions between France and Italy over migrants arriving on their shores without authorization, including a possible crackdown on charity-run ships doing search and rescue work in the Mediterranean Sea. In recent weeks, several hundred...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EU nations fail to close rift on gas prices as cold sets in

BRUSSELS — (AP) — On winter's doorstep, European Union nations again failed to bridge bitter disagreements over a natural gas price cap Thursday as they struggle to effectively shield 450 million citizens from massive increases in their utility bills. An emergency meeting of energy ministers only showed how...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sweden's big interest rate hike follows other central banks

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Sweden’s central bank followed other central banks in undertaking a big increase to its key interest rate to combat inflation, saying Thursday that high prices are undermining people's purchasing power and making it tough for households and companies to plan their finances. Riksbanken...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
122K+
Followers
139K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy