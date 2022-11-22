Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
greenepublishing.com
The Drip Experience holds Grand Opening
The Drip Experience held its Grand Opening on Friday, Nov. 4. Owner, Angenette Aikens, was surrounded by family, friends, local business owners and the community during the debut. Members of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce were there to welcome her to Madison County as well. Aikens, a native of...
ecbpublishing.com
City police make gains
City officials are set to approve a measure that will reduce the percentage of the contributions that police make to their pension funds, yet another of the recent advances made by Monticello Police Department (MPD) officers. Ordinance 2022-11 – which the Monticello City Council is expected to approve on Tuesday,...
fox35orlando.com
Man killed after crashing head-on into concrete pole in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man died after troopers said he crashed into a concrete pole on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old man from Tallahassee was driving down State Road 44 toward Spring Garden Ave. in Volusia County around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. For an unknown reason, he lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting a concrete pole head-on.
Tallahassee, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tallahassee. The Robert F Munroe football team will have a game with North Florida Christian School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. The Suwannee High School football team will have a game with Florida State University School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
Thomasville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Thomasville. The Roswell High School football team will have a game with Thomas County Central High School on November 25, 2022, 16:15:00.
Bainbridge, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Bainbridge. The Cedartown High School football team will have a game with Bainbridge High School on November 25, 2022, 16:15:00. The Cedartown High School football team will have a game with Bainbridge High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
Leon County approves $1 million for Tallahassee Housing Authority Orange Ave.
Leon County Commission approves $1 million for Tallahassee Housing Authority Orange Ave. Redevelopment
Feed 100 provides meals for those in need in Quincy
The group Feed 100 was in Quincy earlier Thursday. Those free meals were handed out at Crawford Street in Quincy.
Jacksonville’s Republican mayor splits with Florida Republican lawmakers on ‘resign to run’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Should elected officials have to resign if they decide to run for another office?. That question is at the center of debates in both our state and city governments, with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry taking a very different position than that of elected leaders in Tallahassee.
WCTV
FSU, UF game day drawing big crowds to bars
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Florida State and Florida fans made their way out to bars on Madison Street Friday ahead of the sunshine state showdown. Black and garnet and blue and orange lined the sidewalks as students, parents, graduates and more staked their spots at the bar for the game.
WALB 10
Man arrested after crashing into Valdosta propane tank, building
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested in Valdosta after crashing into gas station propane tanks, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Walter Wood, 44, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence of drugs. The crash happened on Monday around 5...
valdostatoday.com
Man struck and killed by train in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Authorities are still attempting to identify a man who was apparently stuck and killed by a train in Valdosta, GA. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 5:03 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue, after employees for CSX Railroad reported they observed a person lying on the railroad tracks. Officers found an unknown African American male, approximately 25 to 35 years of age, deceased on the railroad tracks. The victim had injuries that were consistent with being struck by the train.
Florida rules out 5 WRs, including Shorter, for FSU rivalry
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida will be without five receivers, including Anthony Richardson’s top two targets, when the Gators play at No. 16 Florida State on Friday night. Coach Billy Napier ruled out leading receiver Xzavier Henderson and second-leading receiver Justin Shorter along with backups Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman on Wednesday.
mycbs4.com
U.S. Marshals arrest West Palm murder suspect in Suwannee County
Live Oak — U.S. Marshals, with the help of Suwannee County deputies, arrested a 37-year-old man wanted for murder in West Palm Beach. The Sheriff's Office says they captured Joetavius R. Jackson Tuesday. They say Jackson is from Live Oak, and they accuse him of shooting and killing someone in West Palm Beach area. Deputies say Jackson killed the person after an argument over a cell phone.
Florida vs. Florida State by the numbers: It’s over at halftime
Florida (6-5, 3-5) at No. 16 Florida State (8-3, 5-3) 6:30 p.m. CST Friday (ABC) 1 SEC team has three players with at least 560 rushing yards during the 2022 season. Florida RB Montrell Johnson has 742 yards and nine TDs on 127 rushing attempts, QB Anthony Richardson has 609 yards and nine TDs on 93 rushing attempts and RB Trevor Etienne has 576 yards and five TDs on 93 carries.
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made for stolen vehicle in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A 40-year-old Valdosta resident was located on N. Ashley Street and arrested by VPD officers after stealing a vehicle. Arrested: Thomas, Everett R, African American male, 40 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 19, 2022, at approximately 5:12 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 600...
Florida man claims $2M from Monopoly scratch-off game
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man’s $10 gamble paid off when he won a $2 million top prize from playing the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Jordan Domingue, 43, of Panama City, claimed his $2 million top prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Domingue chose to receive his winnings as a […]
Judge in ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ case recommends Todd Chrisley serve sentence in Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced on Nov. 21 on tax evasion charges. According to a report from Insider, the judge in their case recommended that Todd serve his time in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie serves her time in Tallahassee. Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the hit […]
WALB 10
Early voting set to begin for Senate runoff election in Lowndes Co.
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In less than a week, voters across the Peach State are heading back to the polls. Early voting across Georgia starts in the coming days and elections leaders in Lowndes County are gearing up for another round of early voting. Georgia’s Senate runoff election is on...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police arrest suspect in armed robbery spree, including three Tuesday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An Orlando man is under arrest, accused of six armed robberies across Tallahassee in a week, including three on Tuesday evening. Officers arrested Keshawn Robinson, 21, just before 11 p.m. at a hotel in the 1000 block of Apalachee Parkway. Investigators say just a few hours...
Comments / 0