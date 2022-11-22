ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, FL

greenepublishing.com

The Drip Experience holds Grand Opening

The Drip Experience held its Grand Opening on Friday, Nov. 4. Owner, Angenette Aikens, was surrounded by family, friends, local business owners and the community during the debut. Members of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce were there to welcome her to Madison County as well. Aikens, a native of...
MADISON COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

City police make gains

City officials are set to approve a measure that will reduce the percentage of the contributions that police make to their pension funds, yet another of the recent advances made by Monticello Police Department (MPD) officers. Ordinance 2022-11 – which the Monticello City Council is expected to approve on Tuesday,...
MONTICELLO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man killed after crashing head-on into concrete pole in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man died after troopers said he crashed into a concrete pole on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old man from Tallahassee was driving down State Road 44 toward Spring Garden Ave. in Volusia County around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. For an unknown reason, he lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting a concrete pole head-on.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WCTV

FSU, UF game day drawing big crowds to bars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Florida State and Florida fans made their way out to bars on Madison Street Friday ahead of the sunshine state showdown. Black and garnet and blue and orange lined the sidewalks as students, parents, graduates and more staked their spots at the bar for the game.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Man arrested after crashing into Valdosta propane tank, building

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested in Valdosta after crashing into gas station propane tanks, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Walter Wood, 44, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence of drugs. The crash happened on Monday around 5...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Man struck and killed by train in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Authorities are still attempting to identify a man who was apparently stuck and killed by a train in Valdosta, GA. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 5:03 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue, after employees for CSX Railroad reported they observed a person lying on the railroad tracks. Officers found an unknown African American male, approximately 25 to 35 years of age, deceased on the railroad tracks. The victim had injuries that were consistent with being struck by the train.
VALDOSTA, GA
Action News Jax

Florida rules out 5 WRs, including Shorter, for FSU rivalry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida will be without five receivers, including Anthony Richardson’s top two targets, when the Gators play at No. 16 Florida State on Friday night. Coach Billy Napier ruled out leading receiver Xzavier Henderson and second-leading receiver Justin Shorter along with backups Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman on Wednesday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

U.S. Marshals arrest West Palm murder suspect in Suwannee County

Live Oak — U.S. Marshals, with the help of Suwannee County deputies, arrested a 37-year-old man wanted for murder in West Palm Beach. The Sheriff's Office says they captured Joetavius R. Jackson Tuesday. They say Jackson is from Live Oak, and they accuse him of shooting and killing someone in West Palm Beach area. Deputies say Jackson killed the person after an argument over a cell phone.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
AL.com

Florida vs. Florida State by the numbers: It’s over at halftime

Florida (6-5, 3-5) at No. 16 Florida State (8-3, 5-3) 6:30 p.m. CST Friday (ABC) 1 SEC team has three players with at least 560 rushing yards during the 2022 season. Florida RB Montrell Johnson has 742 yards and nine TDs on 127 rushing attempts, QB Anthony Richardson has 609 yards and nine TDs on 93 rushing attempts and RB Trevor Etienne has 576 yards and five TDs on 93 carries.
GAINESVILLE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Arrest made for stolen vehicle in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – A 40-year-old Valdosta resident was located on N. Ashley Street and arrested by VPD officers after stealing a vehicle. Arrested: Thomas, Everett R, African American male, 40 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 19, 2022, at approximately 5:12 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 600...
VALDOSTA, GA
WFLA

Florida man claims $2M from Monopoly scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man’s $10 gamble paid off when he won a $2 million top prize from playing the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Jordan Domingue, 43, of Panama City, claimed his $2 million top prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Domingue chose to receive his winnings as a […]
FLORIDA STATE

