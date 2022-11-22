Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSVN-TV
Passengers boarding Thanksgiving eve flights at local airports encounter heavy traffic, large crowds
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The holiday hustle is in full swing across South Florida as travelers hoping to reach loved ones on Thanksgiving found getting to the airport to be a nightmare. 7News cameras captured a sea of red lights and vehicles crammed outside Terminal 2 at...
1 dead in Florida City trailer fire
MIAMI -- A Florida City trailer fire erupted early Sunday morning at SW 344 St. and 187 Ave. Homicide detectives confirm one fatality and two others have been hospitalized.It is currently unknown if this fire impacted other structures.
FORT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT TROUBLE: COMPUTER PROBLEMS ON BUSY TRAVEL DAY
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 5 p.m. — The FLL situation is now under control. Spokeswoman Arlene Satchell just issued this statement: “All impacted areas resumed normal operations earlier this afternoon after an AM technology issue affected some airline check-in/gate counters and FLL flight information display screens. Thanks for your patience and understanding on […]
WSVN-TV
9 hospitalized after crash in Tamarac; Commercial Blvd. shut down between Turnpike and Rock Island Road
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken nine people to the hospital, including several juveniles, following a crash in Tamarac that has led deputies to shut down Commercial Boulevard in the area. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash...
WSVN-TV
Fire ignites in Miami home while family fixed Thanksgiving meal; crews rescue trapped pets
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami family is reeling but thankful to be alive after a fire broke out on the roof of their home while they were preparing a Thanksgiving feast. 7News cameras on Thursday captured Francisco Barberena as he stood underneath a hole created by fierce flames. “I wasn’t...
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Florida were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
southdadenewsleader.com
Raising Cane’s surprises South Dade Band Program before Grand Opening of new Homestead location
Just 6 days before the grand opening of Florida’s first Raising Cane’s restaurant, the chain brought a sneak peek food truck for the South Dade Band to enjoy. Started as a single location at Louisiana State University, Raising Cane’s is one of the fastest growing restaurant chains in the country, serving their signature chicken strips with their world-famous Cane’s Sauce.
Humane Society of Broward County Offering Adoption Promotions on Older Pets
November is “Adopt a Senior Pet Month,” and the Humane Society of Broward County has several wonderful pets who are getting overlooked simply because of their age. While they might not technically be seniors, they are more mature than the other pets and really want families to love them, according to the shelter.
WSVN-TV
Owner says cat went missing after darting off transport van at SW Miami-Dade boarding facility
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A distraught cat owner is opening up after her pet took flight during a stop in South Florida. Cellphone video recorded by a worker at Miami International Airport captured Sani the cat in a crate before he went missing. Rebecca Bly, the feline’s owner, spoke...
WSVN-TV
Record Heat Possible this Weekend
It’s been a warm and humid past couple days and the summer-like weather does continue this weekend thanks to an area of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere centered over South Florida. This upper high will allow for temperatures to near to reach record highs today and tomorrow. In Miami, today’s forecast high of 86F would tie the current record of 86F set back in 1979. Fort Lauderdale and Key West will likely remain short of reaching today’s records.
WSVN-TV
Versailles restaurant, bakery founder Felipe Valls Sr. dies at 89
MIAMI (WSVN) - Philanthropist and businessman Felipe A. Valls Sr., who helped turn Versailles Restaurant into a Little Havana icon and a popular Cuban cuisine dining spot for over five decades, has died, the restaurant and local officials have confirmed. The Miami Herald reported that Valls died Saturday in Miami...
WSVN-TV
Black Friday deals at Habitat ReStore include discounts on new, used furniture, home goods
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - This Black Friday isn’t all about the deals and steals. Habitat for Humanity has a way shoppers can decorate their homes while also lending a helping hand to the community. The holiday deals have already started at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Fort...
miamisprings.com
Thanksgiving Day Tragedy: Driver Dies After Car Submerges in Shallow Canal
Thanksgiving Day started with somber news as a local resident sent me a tip of a car in a canal with a possible deceased person. I paused the Thanksgiving Day prep work dressed in lovely lawn working apparel and headed to the area of North Melrose and Elm Drive. Sure enough, the reputable tipster was correct and there was heavy presence of Miami Springs Police closing off both North Melrose and South Melrose Drive. Also present were multiple Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units.
Felipe Valls Sr., founder of iconic restaurant central to Miami's Cuban community, dies at 89
Cuban businessman Felipe Valls Sr., founder of the iconic Versailles restaurant in Miami, Florida, died Saturday, his granddaughter, Nicole Valls confirmed to CNN. He was 89 years old.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Discovering a hidden Fort Lauderdale oasis and Club Nibbles
It’s so easy to fall in love with Manhattan Tower – a jeweled hideaway that’s considered to be one of the best-kept secret vacation spots in bustling Fort Lauderdale. Only two blocks from the world-famous 23-mile beach that is dotted with chic properties adorning the shore and skyline, Manhattan Tower transports you back to a timeless colorful past – a masterpiece of architecture for General Motors executives in the early 1950s. Imagined by the innovative and famed mid-century architect Charles McKirahan, the hotel was conceived as a corporate retreat that began with its pedigree. He was known for designing many surviving grand properties in South Florida: yacht and country clubs, iconic hotels, resorts and luxurious mansions along major avenues and hidden driveways. Today, Manhattan Tower is an oasis of tranquility and imagination.
Brightline closer to Broward, Miami-Dade commuter rail deals
The new year is shaping up as a pivotal period for daily commuters anxious to see the eventual buildout of local rail services in South Florida. Last week, Tri-Rail announced that within a number of months, it is likely to start direct nonstop service from its north-south corridor west of Interstate 95 into downtown Miami. And now, Brightline, which controls the rights for passenger service ...
Coral Springs Offers Rental Assistance to Help Combat the Higher Cost of Living
Good news for Coral Springs residents feeling the effects of inflation. The city is offering assistance to help with the higher cost of living. Thanks to the CARES Act, which allocated $25 million dollars to Broward County for rental assistance in 2020, residents whose annual rent increased more than 5% from the beginning of the pandemic can apply for a maximum grant of $3,600.
New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
keysweekly.com
FORMER FLORIDA KEYS COMMISSIONER SYLVIA MURPHY PASSES AWAY AT 86
Longtime Upper Keys resident and former Monroe County Commissioner Sylvia Murphy passed away on Saturday morning. She was 86. Murphy spent much of her life serving the public between her years as an EMT with Monroe County Emergency Medical Services, where she retired in 1996, and two decades with the Tavernier Volunteer Fire Department.
