ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
doniphanherald.com

Elyse Myers finds TikTok fame from Nebraska with 5.8 million followers

OMAHA — What iconic Nebraska food has TikTok star Elyse Myers yet to try?. Great question. She would love to tell you. Myers, who lives in the Omaha area, has 5.8 million followers on the social media site, plus 2.3 million followers on Instagram and more than 71,000 on YouTube. She is known largely for her "coffee talk" videos, where she sits in front of the camera, telling funny stories while emojis and other graphics pop up on screen.
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years for distribution of methamphetamine

From acclaimed filmmaker Nanfu Wang, the HBO Original six-part documentary series #MindOverMurder chronicles the bizarre and psychologically complex story of six individuals who were convicted for the 1985 murder of a beloved 68- year-old grandmother, Helen Wilson, in Beatrice, Nebraska. Despite five of the individuals originally confessing to the crime, the “Beatrice Six” as they became known, were exonerated by DNA evidence in 2009, a turn of events that divided the rural town and incensed the family of Helen Wilson. As the filmmakers track the case from the murder, through investigation, trial, exoneration and two civil suits, shifting perspectives cloud the truth; a stranger-than-fiction tale emerges that raises salient questions about the reliability of confessions and memory in criminal cases.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
doniphanherald.com

Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women

OMAHA -- Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more. Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved “Nana” to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Teen sentenced in mall killing

An Omaha teenager has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for a double-shooting that left one person dead and one wounded at Omaha's Westroads Mall. 17-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones, who was 16 at the time, was convicted of second degree murder in the April, 2021 shootings. At the time it...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Black Friday membership deal

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced its Black Friday membership deal in a press release on Wednesday. For those who renew or purchase a new a Zoo Household or Grandparent Membership with a Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park Membership, they will receive 20 percent off.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Virginia M. Anglemeyer

Virginia M. Anglemeyer, 80 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Beatrice Community Hospital Wednesday morning, November 21, 2022. She was born on November 1, 1942 in York, NE to Uhl and Zelma (Scamehorn) Gaast. Virginia and Henry Anglemeyer were married on January 29, 1973 in Nebraska City, NE. She was a member of the Salvation Army Church in Beatrice.
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln gay bar grieves after shooting in Colorado Springs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A gay bar in Lincoln was brought together by the tragic shooting at Club Q in Colorado. Justin Witthuhn, a drag queen, said he felt shocked when he heard that five people were killed and 17 wounded at one of the first clubs he had performed in.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Blue Angels to dazzle Lincoln in Guardians of Freedom Airshow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Next August, the sound of jet engines roaring across the sky will thrill the city of Lincoln. The Guardians of Freedom Airshow is returning to Lincoln on Aug. 26-27. The family-friendly air show will be held at the Lincoln Airpark, offering stunt performances, exhibits and displays.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wedding florist accused of burglary

SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriffs’ Office reports the arrest of 40-year-old Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten of Tabor on theft and burglary charges. Investigators say a Tabor couple contracted with Vanhouten, who owns a floral company, to deliver flowers to a wedding in Omaha. He is accused of returning to Tabor and entering their home without permission during the wedding.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
1011now.com

Nebraska’s connection to the Underground Railroad

FALLS CITY, Neb. (KOLN) - A site in Falls City is being recognized by the National Park Service for playing a role in the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. We caught up with Dave Kentopp in Falls City to talk about the significance of the Dorrington House and Barn.
FALLS CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Jacqueline J. Tennant

Jacqueline J. Tennant, age 86, formerly of Wymore, passed away on November 22, 2022 at the Homestead of Overland Park in Overland Park, Kansas. She was born in Odell on October 17, 1936 to Luther Dean and Irene (Long) Cullison. She was a graduate of Barneston High School. She and her best friend Rosie Christlieb owned and operated The Pour House ceramic shop for over 20 years. She then worked as a bookkeeper at the Blue Springs Co-op. She was a member of the Legion Auxiliary in Wymore. She enjoyed camping, taking pictures, scrapbooking, and was an avid Husker fan. Above all, Jacqueline loved her family and attended all the activities of her children and grandchildren.
WYMORE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney’s Chris Loofe listed as finalist for NSAA executive director position

KEARNEY, NE — A Kearney Public Schools administrator is among those being considered by the Nebraska School Activities Association to become its next executive director. The NSAA announced four finalists for the position on Wednesday. They are Mark Armstrong, Athletics and Activities Director at Lincoln Southwest High School; Jon Cerny, Superintendent at Bancroft-Rosalie Public School; John Krogstrand, Director of Athletics for Omaha Public Schools; and Dr. Chris Loofe, Associate Superintendent for Kearney Public Schools.
KEARNEY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake

OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy