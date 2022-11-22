Read full article on original website
The Wellmont Theater presents Almost Queen
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- The Wellmont Theater presents Almost Queen on Saturday, December 3rd at 8:00pm. Almost Queen is the most authentic Queen tribute show since the days of Queen themselves. Lez Zeppelin - the all female Led Zeppelin band will open the night. A deliberate four piece band, Almost Queen...
The Tribute Carpenters Have Not Only Just Begun – They Live On
I interviewed Debbie Taylor, one of the stars of Top of the World: A Carpenters’ Tribute Christmas Show, a show about the music and story of the brother/sister Carpenters that sold 100 million records that is coming to The Levoy Theatre in Millville on December 1st and the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on December 4th, and asked for her opinion on people’s reaction to the show, that has been touring the nation for six years now.
Makin Waves Song of the Week: "Elevation" by Yawn Mower
After years of releasing nationally acclaimed EPs and singles, Asbury Park indie darlings Yawn Mower are ending a fall tour in support of their Mint 400 Records full-length debut album, “To Each Their Own Coat,” on Nov. 26 at hometown venue House of Independents with homies Echo Plum, Dentist, and Surf Haven sharing the loaded local bill. The LP includes the college radio hit “Elevation,” the Makin Waves Song of the Week. PHOTO BY MELISSA MCLAUGHLIN.
The Artist Collective Troupe presents "Elf: The Musical" in Belmar
(BELMAR, NJ) -- The Artist Collective Troupe will present their holiday show, Elf: The Musical at Belmar Elementary School in Belmar from December 9-11. Based on the beloved holiday film, the musical tells the story of Buddy, a young orphan, who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole.
"Hairspray" comes to Count Basie Center for the Arts
(RED BANK, NJ) -- The National Tour of Hairspray comes to the Count Basie Center for the Arts November 28 & 29 at 7:30pm. Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?
The Monmouth University Center for the Arts presents Film Screening and Fine Art Conversations at Closing of Miriam Beerman Exhibit
(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- The Monmouth University Center for the Arts presents "Fine Art Conversations" and a screening of Miriam Beerman: Expressing the Chaos to add an interactive component to the exhibition closing day event Sunday, December 11 from 12:00pm–4:00pm. The exhibition showcases Beerman (1923–2022) as one of...
"Easy to Love!" Paula Cole and Sophie B. Hawkins LIVE! at SOPAC
Inside South Orange, NJ’s SOPAC auditorium this Thursday, November 10, 2022 evening, the crowd cheers as Executive Director Stephen Beaudoin welcomes the audience announcing, “Paula Cole and Sophie B. Hawkins are in the house tonight!”. Lights dim as drummer Katie Marie Richards and keyboardist Seth Glier take the...
Hudson Theatre Works presents its Annual 10 Minute Play Festival Benefit
(WEEHAWKEN, NJ) -- Hudson Theatre Works presents two benefit performances of it’s annual 10 Minute Play Festival to benefit the theatre company. This year includes new plays written by some of our most illustrious playwrights, including J John Patrick Shanley, Richard Vetere, Barbara Blatner, Joanne Hoersch, Zach Weed, Lenny Horst, and Sarah T. Schwab. Performances take place Friday and Saturday, December 9th and 10th at 8:00pm.
The Basie Center presents CHEERS! A Holiday Wine Festival
(RED BANK, NJ) -- CHEERS! A Holiday Wine Festival will take place Sunday, December 4th at The Basie Center in Red Bank. There’s no better way to begin the most festive of all seasons than with family & friends at New Jersey’s premier new wine event. The event runs from noon to 5:00pm. Open for those 21 and over.
Walter Wickiser Gallery Inc. presents a Virtual Exhibition: "Thomas Kelly: Schoolyard Forever"
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Walter Wickiser Gallery Inc. presents a virtual exhibition, "Thomas Kelly: Schoolyard Forever," now through January 17th, 2023. The exhibition is virtual on Artsy.net with images and details available in a private viewing room. Artsy is the premier art gallery website with millions of views per day.
Out of the Box Theatrics to present Off-Broadway developmental run for "Millennials Are Killing Musicals"
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Out of the Box Theatrics will produce an Off-Broadway developmental production of Millennials Are Killing Musicals, written by Drama League songwriting contest and NAMT Challenge winner Nico Juber. The production, to be directed by Ciara Renée (Waitress, Frozen), will play a limited engagement from May 9-28, 2023, at Theatre 71 at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament (152 West 71st Street). Opening night is May 15.
The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program in Princeton & Newark
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program, ‘Tis the Season, on Saturday, December 10th at Nassau Presbyterian Church (61 Nassau Street) in Princeton at 5:00pm and at Grace Episcopal Church (950 Broad Street) in Newark on Monday, December 19th at 7:00pm. The program features joyous holiday favorites and works written for the NBCS Concert Chorus.
Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes Runs Through January 2nd
(NEW YORK, NY) -- America's #1 holiday show, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by QVC, runs through January 2, 2023 at Radio City Music Hall. The Christmas Spectacular, which has inspired and amazed more than 69 million people from around the world since it debuted in 1933, is a one-of-a-kind tradition where the magic of Christmas in New York comes alive. Radio City Music Hall is the only place in the world where audiences can experience the immersive magic of the Christmas Spectacular and the new scene "Dance of the Frost Fairies." Tickets for the 2022 show are on sale now at www.rockettes.com.
"Waimea" by Steve Herold to Screen at First Annual SModcastle Film Festival
(ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ) -- On December 1 at 7:45pm, the First Annual SModcastle Film Festival presents a block of films that include Lady Betty, Waimea, and Who Dunt Dunt Dunnit. The festival takes place at Smodcastle Cinemas in Atlantic Highlands. Lady Betty - In a cosy corner of a country...
Waterview Singers Holiday Concert Coming to Ocean County Library Long Beach Island Branch
(SURF CITY, NJ) -- Have a hefty helping of Yuletide cheer with songs and carols of the season, during the Waterview Singers’ Holiday Concert at the Ocean County Library Long Beach Island Branch on Wednesday, December 14 at 6:00pm. The family-friendly performance will feature the entire ensemble, plus solos, duets, small combos, and audience sing-alongs of the most festive songs of the season.
Ocean County Library Announces Concert Series With classical vocalists Dakota & Elle
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library has announced a concert series by Ocean County classical vocalists Dakota & Elle. The tenor-soprano duo will perform in six branches, through early February. The classical, contemporary, and sacred music specialists serve as directing partners and board members of the Bellarine Theatre...
State Theatre Announces Holiday Sale Now Through Nov. 28
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey has announced a 20% off Holiday Sale. The sale runs from Monday, November 21 through Monday, November 28, 2022. During the State Theatre’s Holiday Sale, tickets for most State Theatre shows are 20% off with promo code HOLIDAYSAVINGS when purchased by November 28. Tickets can be purchased online with the promo code, in-person at the theater, or by calling 732-246-SHOW (7469).
Imperial Brass presents "Christmas Rejoicing" in Westfield and Morristown
(WESTFIELD, NJ) -- Imperial Brass presents "Christmas Rejoicing" in Westfield and Morristown this December. Each performance includes holiday favorites such as Farandole, Sleigh Ride, Trepak and White Christmas, brass band arrangements of Christmas selections – and a sing-along. The first performance takes place at the Redeemer Lutheran Church (229...
Billy Joel To Have 90th Monthly Show at MSG in April
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) announced that by overwhelming demand, legendary musician and MSG franchise Billy Joel has added another show as part of his record-breaking residency at The World’s Most Famous Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The April show will mark Joel’s 90th monthly and 136th lifetime show at The Garden.
Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Receives Multiple Grants
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) recently received multiple grant awards from several funders signifying VACNJ’s continued commitment to empowering people to see, make, and learn about art. The grants awarded to the Art Center were:. * PwC Charitable Foundation awarded VACNJ $25,000 to...
