Pico Rivera cheers on home-grown talent on World Cup stage

From El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera to the MLS, and now the 2022 World Cup, midfielder Cristian Roldan is making his community proud.

"Thanks for taking all of us," said his high school coach, Dominic Picon. "He's taken us on this ride with him over the last few years."

Roldan is the son of parents from El Salvador and Guatemala. Soccer excellence runs in the family.

Cesar, the eldest son, is the head athletic trainer for the LA Galaxy, while Cristian and his younger brother, Alex, both play for the Seattle Sounders, each honoring their roots in their own way.

Alex plays for El Salvador's Men's National Team and Cristian plays for U.S. Soccer.

"We gravitated towards soccer because in a way we were forced to," joked Roldan. "Coming from Hispanic parents, that was, you know, the most popular sport, obviously, in their countries. But also it was a way for us to connect with friends."

Picon is not surprised by Roldan's latest big achievement.

"He's always made teams better and taken them to heights they've never been at," said Picon. "If I get on the field, I'll be ready for that opportunity," said Roldan.

He was a two-time CIF player of the year while at El Rancho High where by the way, a large banner of support hangs written by Ted Lasso, the fictional, but beloved soccer coach.

His community is also cheering him on.

"Most of those phenom soccer players go to top academies and schools," said Pico Rivera resident, Kenny Debaca.

"He chose to stick with his hometown, Pico; made his family proud, made his brothers proud, he made the city proud by winning the title with us."