SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. EDR ("Endeavor" or the "Company") on behalf of the Company's investors. The investigation seeks to determine whether Endeavor issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts...
Analyst Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners
Within the last quarter, Summit Midstream Partners SMLP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Summit Midstream Partners has an average price target of $21.5 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $18.00.
The Flowr Corp. Q3 Revenue Declines 28% YoY, Here Are The Details
The Flowr Corporation FLWPF (TSX.V:FLWR) released its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022. Net revenue was CA$1.8 million, a 28% decrease compared to CA$2.5 million in Q3 2021. Gross loss before fair value adjustments, was CA$1.4 million compared to loss of CA$4.7 million in Q3 2021. Net...
10 Analysts Have This to Say About Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants DRI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Darden Restaurants. The company has an average price target of $142.4 with a high of $156.00 and a low of $129.00.
Where Atlassian Stands With Analysts
Atlassian TEAM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Atlassian has an average price target of $229.42 with a high of $375.00 and a low of $147.00.
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
A Look Into Okta's Debt
Shares of Okta Inc. OKTA decreased by 15.75% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Okta has.
Analyst Ratings for Roku
Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Roku ROKU stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Expert Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Cracker Barrel Old CBRL within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Cracker Barrel Old. The company has an average price target of $100.6 with a high of $109.00 and a low of $90.00.
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology MCHP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Microchip Technology. The company has an average price target of $76.67 with a high of $90.00 and a low of $62.00.
Expert Ratings for Atlassian
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Atlassian TEAM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Atlassian has an average price target of $229.42 with a high of $375.00 and a low of $147.00.
Where Camden Prop Trust Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Camden Prop Trust CPT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Dogecoin Surges Over 10 Cents — What's Next For The Memecoin?
At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.1035, a 28% jump in the last seven days. Dogecoin is still way off its all-time high of $0.737567, reached on May 8, 2021,. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD is soaring on Sunday. After rallying over 9% on Saturday, it traded above the 10-cent level on Sunday.
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of the Monthly distribution for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV. The following dates apply to today's distribution declaration:. Expected Ex-Dividend Date:. November 30, 2022. Record Date:. December 1, 2022. Payable Date:. December 5,...
Expert Ratings for Affirm Holdings
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Affirm Holdings AFRM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Affirm Holdings. The company has an average price target of $27.45 with a high of $53.00 and a low of $14.00.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
EBET EBET stock moved upwards by 5.3% to $0.72 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million. Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock moved upwards by 4.33% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $123.5 million. Yatra Online YTRA stock increased by 4.28%...
CrowdStrike Stock Is Diving After Hours: What's Going On?
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD shares are plunging in Tuesday's after-hours session. Although the cybersecurity company turned in better-than-expected financial results and issued strong earnings guidance, it also warned of "increased macroeconomic headwinds." What Happened: CrowdStrike said third-quarter revenue jumped 53% year-over-year to $581 million, which beat average analyst estimates of...
How Is The Market Feeling About Helbiz?
Helbiz's HLBZ short percent of float has fallen 13.68% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.41 million shares sold short, which is 2.02% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
