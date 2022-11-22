Aggregate Crypto Market Cap Dips Below $800 Million, CoinMarketCap Adds Option for Exchanges to Show Reserves

Read full article on original website
Finastra Onboards Fragmos Chain’s Blockchain Platform for Digitalization of OTC Derivatives Post-Trade
Finastra announced a collaboration with Fragmos Chain, a blockchain platform which digitalizes interactions between financial institutions, “to provide Finastra customers with out-of-the-box integration with Finastra Summit, its over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market solution.”. The API-first integration, via FusionFabric.cloud, “enables banks globally to digitalize their OTC derivatives products to reduce the...
Capchase SaaS Report: Software-as-a-Service Startups “Resilient” During Economic Uncertainty
Capchase, which claims to be the leading provider of non-dilutive capital to SaaS companies, recently shared its Pulse of SaaS report “to provide the most comprehensive view of SaaS startups’ performance following recent economic changes.”. The Pulse of SaaS Report “found, when compared to the second half of...
Blockchain: DBS Completes Repurchase Transaction using JP Morgan’s Onyx Application
DBS, a large Asian bank based in Singapore, is reporting that it has become the first bank in Asia to complete an intraday repurchase transaction on JP Morgan’s intraday repurchase application on Onyx Digital Assets. The application is a blockchain-based network that supports instant settlements and maturity of the transactions within hours as opposed to the current standard of two days.
VC Pre-Money Valuations Remained Robust During Q3 2022: Pitchbook Report
Venture capital (VC) pre-money valuations remained robust through Q3 2022, as bearish macroeconomic outlooks spread across Europe,” the team at Pitchbook noted. Pitchbook also mentioned that “the drop off in public market capitalizations has not filtered into the VC ecosystem, with the valuations of VC-backed companies staying strong.” VC valuations are “tracing above expectations given wider market conditions, and companies may be absorbing drops internally via reduced revenues and growth rates.”
Securities and Exchange Commission Posts Strategic Plan
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has published its Strategic Plan for fiscal years 2022 to 2026, The high-level document is required under the Government Performance and Results Modernization Act of 2010. The brief outline declares three goals:. Protect the investing public against fraud, manipulation, and misconduct;. Develop and implement...
Centre Consortium Announces Release of (USDC) USD Coin Version 2.2
Centre Consortium recently announced an upgrade to the USD Coin (USDC) protocol and smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain, “the OpenZeppelin’s Unstructured Storage proxy pattern upgrade, which represents the last part of the USDC Coin Version 2 release started on 13 February 2021, an upgrade which introduces gasless sends, improved security, automatically prevents users from mistakenly sending USDC to a smart contract, implements the Funds Recovery Process, reduces gas costs up to 75% and guards against malicious backdoors.”
Accounting Software Firm Coconut Raises £392,390 via Crowdcube
Coconut notes that starting a self-employed business is “easier than ever, but the finance tools available haven’t improved for decades.” New laws mean 4m+ UK taxpayers will “have to do 5x more tax returns.”. Coconut’s accounting software is “helping accountants get their sole traders & landlords...
CoverGo Expands Middle East Operations with Investment from Noria Capital
CoverGo, the global no-code insurance SaaS platform for P&C, health, and life, is expanding to the Middle East “after a US$15 million Series A funding, with a Middle East insurance fund Noria Capital joining as one of the strategic investors.”. CoverGo has been “adopted by a growing number of...
MONEYME Exceeds $3B in Originations, Shareholders Vote Yes to B Corp
Digital lender and non-bank challenger MONEYME Limited (ASX: MME) has surpassed $3 billion in originations since inception, “after 4x growth in FY22 driven primarily by the success of its auto finance product Autopay.”. This includes the $1.1 billion in originations by SocietyOne “prior to the acquisition and over $2...
Embedded Finance Integration Is Being Widely Considered Across the Globe: Juniper Research
Juniper Research defines embedded finance as: “Any use case where financial services, such as banking, insurance or lending, is integrated into non-financial user experiences.”. User experiences in this sense will “commonly mean eCommerce checkouts, for example, where payment options are embedded to avoid having to re-enter details, or where...
Digital Asset Bank Sygnum Awarded Abu Dhabi In-Principle Approval
Sygnum, which claims to be the world’s first digital asset bank and first Swiss bank to open a hub in the metaverse, leverages its oversubscribed USD 90m Series B “to expand internationally into Abu Dhabi’s high-growth crypto-hub.”. In addition to this, Sygnum is further strengthening its global...
Curve.Finance Launches on Celo, an EVM-Compatible L1 Blockchain
Curve.Finance, which claims to be one of the largest DEXs and automated market makers (AMM), deploys on Celo, which is described as “the leading carbon-negative, EVM-compatible layer-1 blockchain, using fast, scalable proof-of-stake consensus.”. The launch is “a collaboration among the Celo Foundation, Curve, Stake DAO, and Stake Capital.”
Saudi Arabia: Financial Platform Ta3meed Selects Moneythor as Partner for its Loyalty Features
Ta3meed, which claims to be the “only” Purchase Orders (PO) financing platform in Saudi Arabia has selected Moneythor as a partner for its digital banking & loyalty management platform “to implement smart loyalty features in its innovative Islamic financing solution.”. In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030...
Neobank Novo Acquires Additional Funding from GGV Capital
Novo, an all-digital neobank for US-based small businesses, has reportedly topped up its Series B round with a $35 million investment coming from GGV Capital. The additional funding brings Novo’s Series B investment round to $125 million, and total equity funding to over $170 million. Established in 2018, Novo...
European Banking Authority (EBA) Releases Guidelines on Remote Customer Onboarding
The European Banking Authority (EBA) recently published its final Guidelines on the use of remote customer onboarding solutions. These Guidelines “set out the steps credit and financial institutions should take to ensure safe and effective remote customer onboarding practices in line with applicable anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) legislation and the EU’s data protection framework.” The Guidelines apply “to all credit and financial institutions that are within the scope of the Anti-money Laundering Directive (AMLD).”
Warwick Business School: Stablecoins May Be Path to CBDCs
Warwick Business School held an event in recent days that discussed central bank digital currency (CBDCs), according to a note from the school. The Gillmore Centre Policy Forum heard Antoine Martin, a Senior VP of Research at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where he reportedly shared research into the future of digital currencies that claimed stablecoins may be the best path for establishing digital fiat. Of note is the fact that in the past, Martin has been involved in statements that claim stablecoins are not the future of payments.
Sustainability: UOB, SP Group to Offset Household Electricity Carbon Emissions for UOB EVOL Cardholders
UOB EVOL cardholders will now be able “to offset 100 per cent or more of their household electricity carbon footprint for free when they charge SP Group’s (SP) utilities bills to their credit card, via a new exclusive feature jointly launched by UOB and SP this month.”. With...
European Online Lender October Reveals that Connect, the New Site, Is Now Live
The team at October are pleased to announce that after months of work, the October Connect website is finally live. October’s Tech, Product, Marketing and Connect teams “have worked hard to deliver a totally restyled website.” The design “has been reviewed, each word was carefully chosen… It is a work-in-progress, but [the team] expects your feedback to improve it along the way.”
U.S. SMEs to Expand Operations Despite Economic Uncertainty, New Survey Reveals
A recent study by global fintech platform Airwallex revealed that small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) businesses in the U.S. “plan to expand in 2023.”. While the pandemic and uncertain market conditions have impacted many businesses this year, a vast majority of SMEs (82%) still “plan to expand into new markets and are mapping out their strategies to do so successfully.”
BNPL: Experian Appointed to Operate Singapore’s Buy Now, Pay Later Bureau
Experian – which claims to be a leading global information services company – has announced its official appointment by the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) and the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Working Group “as the bureau operator for Singapore’s BNPL Working Group.”. The appointment “involves Experian’s...
