Aggregate Crypto Market Cap Dips Below $800 Million, CoinMarketCap Adds Option for Exchanges to Show Reserves

Warwick Business School held an event in recent days that discussed central bank digital currency (CBDCs), according to a note from the school. The Gillmore Centre Policy Forum heard Antoine Martin, a Senior VP of Research at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where he reportedly shared research into the future of digital currencies that claimed stablecoins may be the best path for establishing digital fiat. Of note is the fact that in the past, Martin has been involved in statements that claim stablecoins are not the future of payments.

2 DAYS AGO