Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home DownAnthony J LynchSan Antonio, TX
What grocery stores are open in San Antonio on Thanksgiving?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Cuban Migrants Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandySan Antonio, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
9 holiday markets bringing Christmas cheer to San Antonio
Make sure to bring your list and check it twice.
Protect your reward points this holiday season
SAN ANTONIO — You will rake in the rewards as you ring up your holiday purchases. Many people collect massive amounts of points with the intention of using them on a big purchase, then forget about them while they are being earned. “That may be one reason why loyalty...
Check out the restaurants at the San Antonio International Airport
SAN ANTONIO — With holidays here, traveling is near. And while you wait to board the plane, San Antonio International Airport has restaurants that you won’t find anywhere else in the city or state. So, we had to check them out on Neighborhood Eats. "Bringing people in from...
San Antonio's first in-person Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner since 2019 draws thousands to dine or volunteer
SAN ANTONIO — Carla Starks was among the thousands of people who enjoyed a feast and festivities during the 43rd Annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday. “It’s awesome. I love to dance, I love the music and I love the opportunity to share a meal with the family,” Starks said while sitting alongside her mom and dad.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Black Friday 2022 store hours near you in San Antonio – Opening time for Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more!
Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. The holiday season kicks off early Friday morning with huge deals on everything from big-screen TVs to blenders to bed sheets. But finding out when stores open can be tricky. We have compiled for you a VERIFIED list of Black Friday Store Hours in the San Antonio area. Read on to find out more and get ready to snag the best deals out there!
These laws could majorly impact your dating life in San Antonio
How are you supposed to flirt otherwise if not using some spicy emojis?
news4sanantonio.com
Rain, thunderstorms expected to drench San Antonio area on Black Friday
SAN ANTONIO - It looks like it could be a really wet Black Friday. A big upper low will be west of us early Friday which will put us in a favorable region for good atmospheric lift and decent moisture for rain chances. There will be just a hint of instability too for a thunder risk.
Holiday River Parade kicks off start of holiday season in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Santa and Mrs. Claus are back in 2022 with more glitter, glee, and toys to carry on this wonderful tradition of turning on the holidays!. The 41st Annual Ford Holiday River Parade is a San Antonio tradition that offers a spectacular one-hour parade along the San Antonio River Walk and it's happening Friday night!
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Flea market kitchen told to stop selling foods prepared at home, remove dead roaches
SAN ANTONIO – Health inspectors recently told a kitchen at a popular West Side flea market to stop making food at home and get rid of several dead roaches, while two Mexican restaurants had problems with repeat health violations. Mary’s Kitchen. Mary’s Kitchen, located in the Bandera Flea...
What grocery stores are open in San Antonio on Thanksgiving?
Are you one of those who leave their grocery shopping until the last minute? Or perhaps you've become a last-minute host to a Thanksgiving meal for family and friends. Well, luckily, there are a few grocery stores open in San Antonio on Thanksgiving.
Turkey Trot 5K: How to register for the event happening in San Antonio on Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO — For those who want to get a workout in before stuffing their plate on Thanksgiving, the 13th annual Turkey Trot 5K is taking place on Thursday morning. It starts at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving day. People who want to participate can line up at 646 South Flores at the entrance of the H-E-B headquarters.
18-wheeler crashes off highway, lands on lower level 13 feet below
SAN ANTONIO — A semi crashed off of I-10 at Culebra and fell onto the lower level 13 feet below, officials said. The crash happened Thursday morning when the truck hit a guardrail, then went over the railing before it landed. Two people were taken to the hospital in...
San Antonio Current
This Spanish-style home for sale was once the president's residence for San Antonio College
A Monte Vista home once used as the president's residence for San Antonio College has hit the market for just shy of $1 million, according to a sales listing. The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Spanish Revival-style house served as the residence of Wayland P. Moody, who oversaw the community college from 1956 until 1973, according to newspaper reports. He was only the second president to lead the school.
Christmas tree lot in Alamo Heights receives surprise letters from first graders states away
SAN ANTONIO — Is it too early to decorate for Christmas?. A tree lot in Alamo Heights doesn't think so. Hundreds of fresh green firs are ready for tree toppers and ornaments at the corner of Austin Highway and Broadway. However, this shipment of trees arrived with an unexpected surprise.
AAA Texas forecasts around 3.6 million folks traveling this Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO — It’s one of the busiest time of year for travelers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and AAA Texas forecasts around 3.6 million Texans will be out on the roads this year. That number is less than half a percentage point from last year, AAA Texas...
Texas Fast Food Restaurant Goes Up In Flames Thanks To... Birds?
Birds are to blame for this late-night fire at Wendy's.
San Antonio Current
The 24 best places to see Christmas lights in driving distance of San Antonio
Even the Grinchiest among us have to admit there's something heartwarming about twinkling Christmas light displays. Whether you want to check out a festive attraction that's pulled out the holiday stops or enjoy the simple pleasure of extra AF neighborhood holiday decorations, we've got you covered with this roundup of 24 light displays, all within driving distance of San Antonio.
'Grillsgiving' gives San Antonians a chance to help people pay their electric bills through food
SAN ANTONIO — This Saturday, CPS Energy hosted Grillsgiving, the event was a chance to fill up on award-winning Texas bar-b-que and a chance to help keep the lights on for many families across San Antonio. As winter approaches and the nights get longer, it's all the more important...
Black Friday is over, but holiday shopping bargains are far from finished
SAN ANTONIO — Online deal day Cyber Monday will offer deep discounts this year. “Cyber Monday for the past several years has been kind of a repeat Black Friday. We see a lot of the same deals come back around again and a lot of the same products,” said Kristin McGrath of RetailMeNot. “So it really is kind of Black Friday the Sequel or your last chance to shop.”
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0