San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Protect your reward points this holiday season

SAN ANTONIO — You will rake in the rewards as you ring up your holiday purchases. Many people collect massive amounts of points with the intention of using them on a big purchase, then forget about them while they are being earned. “That may be one reason why loyalty...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio's first in-person Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner since 2019 draws thousands to dine or volunteer

SAN ANTONIO — Carla Starks was among the thousands of people who enjoyed a feast and festivities during the 43rd Annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday. “It’s awesome. I love to dance, I love the music and I love the opportunity to share a meal with the family,” Starks said while sitting alongside her mom and dad.
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Black Friday 2022 store hours near you in San Antonio – Opening time for Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more!

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. The holiday season kicks off early Friday morning with huge deals on everything from big-screen TVs to blenders to bed sheets. But finding out when stores open can be tricky. We have compiled for you a VERIFIED list of Black Friday Store Hours in the San Antonio area. Read on to find out more and get ready to snag the best deals out there!
San Antonio Current

This Spanish-style home for sale was once the president's residence for San Antonio College

A Monte Vista home once used as the president's residence for San Antonio College has hit the market for just shy of $1 million, according to a sales listing. The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Spanish Revival-style house served as the residence of Wayland P. Moody, who oversaw the community college from 1956 until 1973, according to newspaper reports. He was only the second president to lead the school.
San Antonio Current

The 24 best places to see Christmas lights in driving distance of San Antonio

Even the Grinchiest among us have to admit there's something heartwarming about twinkling Christmas light displays. Whether you want to check out a festive attraction that's pulled out the holiday stops or enjoy the simple pleasure of extra AF neighborhood holiday decorations, we've got you covered with this roundup of 24 light displays, all within driving distance of San Antonio.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Black Friday is over, but holiday shopping bargains are far from finished

SAN ANTONIO — Online deal day Cyber Monday will offer deep discounts this year. “Cyber Monday for the past several years has been kind of a repeat Black Friday. We see a lot of the same deals come back around again and a lot of the same products,” said Kristin McGrath of RetailMeNot. “So it really is kind of Black Friday the Sequel or your last chance to shop.”
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

