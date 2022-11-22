This is a tricky off season for the Yankees. They have their franchise player/de-facto Captain on the market, a roster that somehow finds a way to overperform and underperform at the same time, and a group of prospects bashing at the door trying to secure their opportunity to shine. Their payroll is already anchored by some pretty hefty contracts and an ownership group that insists on applying a "bend don't break" philosophy as far as the budget is concerned into every off-season. This has been a team that has pretended to contend for too long. It's time they take this roster to the next level. Here's what they should do.

ATLANTA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO