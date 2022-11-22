Read full article on original website
Related
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/24/22
New York Post | Greg Joyce: The two big competitors for free agent Aaron Judge appear to be the Yankees and the Giants, with San Fran going all-out to impress the AL MVP. Judge is in the Bay Area to hear the pitch from the Giants, as well as visit friends and family. While no offer has yet been made public, San Francisco’s brain trust took Judge and his agent to dinner, and even put the outfielder in touch with Golden State superstar Steph Curry.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Potential Free Agent Target: Andrew Chafin
As a contending team, the Yankees’ No. 1 priority should be securing the signature of star outfielder Aaron Judge on a long-term contract. Everything else is secondary – albeit still important – because having the reigning AL MVP will almost guarantee that the Bombers are a playoff-caliber team. Subtract him, and it’s not so obvious anymore.
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees off season game plan that no one asked for! (Especially the Yankees)
This is a tricky off season for the Yankees. They have their franchise player/de-facto Captain on the market, a roster that somehow finds a way to overperform and underperform at the same time, and a group of prospects bashing at the door trying to secure their opportunity to shine. Their payroll is already anchored by some pretty hefty contracts and an ownership group that insists on applying a "bend don't break" philosophy as far as the budget is concerned into every off-season. This has been a team that has pretended to contend for too long. It's time they take this roster to the next level. Here's what they should do.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Potential Trade Target: Gregory Soto
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic recently reported that the Tigers will be likely suppliers to teams searching for impact bullpen arms. The team has a solid stock of relievers and looks at least a year away from contention, so this winter could be the perfect window to cash in on an area of surplus. He named three relievers in particular, the first of whom — Joe Jiménez — I covered on Thursday, so today we’ll move on to his teammate Gregory Soto.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/26/22
Good morning everyone, hope your Thanksgiving week has been relaxing and fulfilling. This sleepy stretch of the schedule rolls on, with the sport of baseball in a holding pattern before the hot stove really heats up next month. Things aren’t always this quiet; remember last year, when the Mets remade their roster with the signings of Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar on Black Friday. For now though, enjoy the calm before the transaction storm.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Mailbag: Potential Torres deals and a unique Donaldson solution
Good afternoon everyone, it’s time for another edition of the mailbag. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. Brad G. asks: It seems to make sense for the Yankees to look into moving Gleyber this offseason. What is...
Comments / 0