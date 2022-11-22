ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis native among 5 killed in Colorado nightclub shooting

By Ashley Paul
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A candlelight vigil was held in Cooper-Young Monday night after a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado .

There was a moment of silence as people lit their candles for the 25 people who were injured and the five people who died in Saturday night’s shooting, including Memphis native Kelly Loving.

Kelly Loving

Tiffany Loving said she got the news of her sister’s death from the FBI and the last 48 hours have been unthinkable. However, she finds peace in knowing Kelly, also known by the stage name Jenna Sno, was a role model to other people in the trans community.

“She was caring, kind, and loving. Always trying to help other people Always trying to be there for other people,” Tiffany said. “She was like a mother to a lot of people. And I was like a mother to her.”

Organizers said supporting each other in good times and bad times is what the LGBTQ community is about.

Dozens gather for a candlelight vigil in honor of victims of the Colorado nightclub shooting

“We have such a sense of closeness, a sense of family and familiar relationships with one another, and that sense of connection is what makes our community so strong,” said Molly Quinn, executive director with Out Memphis .

While Tiffany lost her sister in this senseless act of violence, she felt supported by an entire family in Monday night’s crowd.

“It makes it feel good. I really appreciate everybody,” she said.

In addition to honoring the victims of the attack, members of the LGBTQ community also took this opportunity to call for action and they believe that begins with gun control.

WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

