consistentlycurious.com

Must See Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY & SE Indiana

Are you looking for the BEST Christmas light displays in Cincinnati & NKY?. The GOLD STAR EXPRESS is a group of routes including the BEST neighborhood Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY and SE Indiana with turn-by-turn google map directions. 🏆 The routes include ⭐️GOLD STAR⭐️ MUST SEE displays....
CINCINNATI, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Magic Charm opens in West Alexandria

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with members of the West Alexandria Village Council, participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of a new shop, Magic Charm, in West Alexandria, on Thursday, Nov. 10. “I just want to thank everybody. Hopefully you...
WEST ALEXANDRIA, OH
WLWT 5

Loveland family welcomes strangers to Thanksgiving dinner

LOVELAND, Ohio — A local family dished out a side of friendship after they invited a family from Texas with nowhere to go to their home in Loveland. New to the Greater Cincinnati area and thousands of miles away from her hometown of Houston, Texas, Lela Pickett and her three-year-old daughter Alya did not want to be alone for the holiday.
LOVELAND, OH
WDTN

Germantown restaurant takes over Thanksgiving cooking for customers

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – While many family and friends sat down to a home-cooked meal Thursday, a Germantown restaurant took over the cooking and cleaning. The Florentine in Germantown started opening on Thanksgiving in 2018. The first year they served around 300 customers, this year it’s increased to 500. “This year we’re cooking 30 turkeys, […]
GERMANTOWN, OH
Eaton Register Herald

1893 Storehouse Co. opens in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with members of Lewisburg Village Council and others welcomed the 1893 Storehouse Company to the village on Saturday, Nov. 5. 1893 Storehouse Company is owned by Lewisburg council member Lori Pheanis. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held before the shop’s...
LEWISBURG, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton County gas station offers huge discount on Thanksgiving

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local gas station is offering discounted gas this Thanksgiving Day. The Shell gas station on Suspension Bridge Road in Harrison is selling gas for $1.99/gallon from 1-4 p.m. as a thank you to customers. The average U.S. gas price is $3.60. In Ohio, it’s $3.49.
HARRISON, OH
linknky.com

Best NKY places for Thanksgiving Day baked goods

One of the most important parts of Thanksgiving Day? Dessert, of course. If you haven’t gotten your baked goods yet, we’ve got you covered with some of the tastiest spots in Northern Kentucky. Emerson’s Bakery: 7606 Dixie Highway in Florence. Each pie, cake, loaf of bread and...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

City of Hamilton experiencing power outage on Random Hills circuit

HAMILTON, Ohio — The City of Hamilton says its electric department is experiencing a power outage on the Random Hills circuit. City crews are working to restore the outage as soon as possible, the city says. Impacted streets without power include: Eaton Ave., Beeler Blvd., Tiffany Ct., Justin Pl.,...
HAMILTON, OH
linknky.com

Dilapidated Covington property remodeled to $550K home

This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Real estate in Covington has become a prime target for small investors looking to turn dilapidated homes into modern masterpieces. Covington’s housing stock...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Hamilton County is designing a new park—and they want your ideas

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Got any ideas for the newest park under the stewardship of The Great Parks of Hamilton County? They want to hear ‘em!. Provisionally called “Werk Road Park” until an official name is selected, the 22-acre plot of land in Westwood happens to be the 22nd natural site under county supervision.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Fire breaks out in family of four's Hamilton home

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A family of four had to leave their home on Thanksgiving after a fire. Emergency units were called to the scene on Cereal Avenue near Eaten Avenue in the afternoon. The fire reportedly started in the kitchen, causing a lot of smoke damage. Fortunately, no one...
HAMILTON, OH
WRBI Radio

Several area departments battle tree fire on Thanksgiving

Decatur County, IN — Firefighters from several area departments had their Thanksgiving interrupted when they responded to a fire in a large tree Thursday evening on US 421 near County Road 400 South in Decatur County. Crews arrived on the scene and found a large hollow tree that officials...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Local bars taking safety precautions for Thanksgiving Eve

CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving week is a time for packed stomachs and bars, but this year, people who own those businesses also have their minds filled worrying about their patrons' safety. Over the weekend, five people were killed, and dozens more were injured in a shooting at Club Q, an...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

$1.99 fuel at Queensgate gas station on Black Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Black Friday deal at the pumps of a Queensgate gas station. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, the Marathon gas station is lowering fuel prices to $1.99, Marathon Manager Laura Wilson tells FOX19 NOW. Find more fuel prices in your area here. See a spelling...
CINCINNATI, OH

