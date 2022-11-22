Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
consistentlycurious.com
Must See Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY & SE Indiana
Are you looking for the BEST Christmas light displays in Cincinnati & NKY?. The GOLD STAR EXPRESS is a group of routes including the BEST neighborhood Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY and SE Indiana with turn-by-turn google map directions. 🏆 The routes include ⭐️GOLD STAR⭐️ MUST SEE displays....
Eaton Register Herald
Magic Charm opens in West Alexandria
WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with members of the West Alexandria Village Council, participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of a new shop, Magic Charm, in West Alexandria, on Thursday, Nov. 10. “I just want to thank everybody. Hopefully you...
WLWT 5
Loveland family welcomes strangers to Thanksgiving dinner
LOVELAND, Ohio — A local family dished out a side of friendship after they invited a family from Texas with nowhere to go to their home in Loveland. New to the Greater Cincinnati area and thousands of miles away from her hometown of Houston, Texas, Lela Pickett and her three-year-old daughter Alya did not want to be alone for the holiday.
West side family celebrates 50th annual pre-dinner Thanksgiving football game
Fifty years ago, the Ray and Tony Mazza brought their children together for a game of football before Thanksgiving dinner.
Germantown restaurant takes over Thanksgiving cooking for customers
GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – While many family and friends sat down to a home-cooked meal Thursday, a Germantown restaurant took over the cooking and cleaning. The Florentine in Germantown started opening on Thanksgiving in 2018. The first year they served around 300 customers, this year it’s increased to 500. “This year we’re cooking 30 turkeys, […]
Eaton Register Herald
1893 Storehouse Co. opens in Lewisburg
LEWISBURG — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with members of Lewisburg Village Council and others welcomed the 1893 Storehouse Company to the village on Saturday, Nov. 5. 1893 Storehouse Company is owned by Lewisburg council member Lori Pheanis. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held before the shop’s...
Fox 19
Hamilton County gas station offers huge discount on Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local gas station is offering discounted gas this Thanksgiving Day. The Shell gas station on Suspension Bridge Road in Harrison is selling gas for $1.99/gallon from 1-4 p.m. as a thank you to customers. The average U.S. gas price is $3.60. In Ohio, it’s $3.49.
linknky.com
Best NKY places for Thanksgiving Day baked goods
One of the most important parts of Thanksgiving Day? Dessert, of course. If you haven’t gotten your baked goods yet, we’ve got you covered with some of the tastiest spots in Northern Kentucky. Emerson’s Bakery: 7606 Dixie Highway in Florence. Each pie, cake, loaf of bread and...
WLWT 5
City of Hamilton experiencing power outage on Random Hills circuit
HAMILTON, Ohio — The City of Hamilton says its electric department is experiencing a power outage on the Random Hills circuit. City crews are working to restore the outage as soon as possible, the city says. Impacted streets without power include: Eaton Ave., Beeler Blvd., Tiffany Ct., Justin Pl.,...
linknky.com
Dilapidated Covington property remodeled to $550K home
This story originally appeared in the Nov. 18 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Real estate in Covington has become a prime target for small investors looking to turn dilapidated homes into modern masterpieces. Covington’s housing stock...
The Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival Brings Hallmark Holiday Vibes to Warren County
Horses from clydesdales to pint-sized ponies will be pulling carriages decked out in holiday finery.
Fox 19
Hamilton County is designing a new park—and they want your ideas
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Got any ideas for the newest park under the stewardship of The Great Parks of Hamilton County? They want to hear ‘em!. Provisionally called “Werk Road Park” until an official name is selected, the 22-acre plot of land in Westwood happens to be the 22nd natural site under county supervision.
WKRC
Fire breaks out in family of four's Hamilton home
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A family of four had to leave their home on Thanksgiving after a fire. Emergency units were called to the scene on Cereal Avenue near Eaten Avenue in the afternoon. The fire reportedly started in the kitchen, causing a lot of smoke damage. Fortunately, no one...
WRBI Radio
Several area departments battle tree fire on Thanksgiving
Decatur County, IN — Firefighters from several area departments had their Thanksgiving interrupted when they responded to a fire in a large tree Thursday evening on US 421 near County Road 400 South in Decatur County. Crews arrived on the scene and found a large hollow tree that officials...
WLWT 5
Local bars taking safety precautions for Thanksgiving Eve
CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving week is a time for packed stomachs and bars, but this year, people who own those businesses also have their minds filled worrying about their patrons' safety. Over the weekend, five people were killed, and dozens more were injured in a shooting at Club Q, an...
Fox 19
$1.99 fuel at Queensgate gas station on Black Friday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Black Friday deal at the pumps of a Queensgate gas station. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, the Marathon gas station is lowering fuel prices to $1.99, Marathon Manager Laura Wilson tells FOX19 NOW. Find more fuel prices in your area here. See a spelling...
St. Vincent de Paul Cincinnati to distribute 1,300 Thanksgiving meals
The food is available for Hamilton County residents. Individuals will need to show their ID and complete an Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) form to receive food.
Longtime Cincinnati health leader Dr. O'dell Owens dies, Vice Mayor says
Owens, who was born and raised in the West End, died Wednesday. He was 75 years old. His family has yet to release any statements.
