WATE
Food For Thought: 60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant
The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County, where 60 pounds of chicken had to be thrown away WATE 6 On Your Side News at 4. Food For Thought: 60 pounds of chicken thrown away …. The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County, where 60...
Kingsport Times-News
New international restaurant to open in Weber City
WEBER CITY — Victoria Cupp, a Kingsport resident, overheard people at a flea market saying that Weber City was in need of more restaurants. Cupp is turning that conversation into a reality with her new international restaurant set to open in December: De Pomaire. Cupp, 64, moved to the...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan Independent begins OneGoal program
The Harlan Independent School District will participate in the OneGoal program over the next two years. The program is designed to improve participating students’ college readiness. Harlan Independent Schools Superintendent C.D. Morton feels the OneGoal program is a good fit for the district’s students and parents. “We firmly...
hazard-herald.com
2022 Christmas in a Small Town event schedule announced
This year, Christmas in a Small Town will be held from Dec. 8-10 in Hazard and Perry County. City and county officials have already began decorating downtown and across the county, and the tentative event schedule has been announced. This year's event will feature several returning community favorites, as well...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County Schools education tech leaders win Stilwell Awards
The Harlan County School Board discussed multiple items during the panel’s regular meeting for November, including Stilwell Award winners and a Post-Secondary Implementation Program. Board Chairman Gary Farmer called on Superintendent Brent Roark to present his report to the board. “I’m going to start with the Stilwell awards, and...
Fire departments fight wildfire in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Fire departments are fighting a wildfire in the Duffield area of Scott County, Virginia on Thursday evening. According to Chief Roger Carter with the Duffield VFD, the fire is around 230 acres. Carter said fire crews have lines around the fire and it is currently under control. This story is […]
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County officer writes nationally distributed article on leadership
Capt. Richard Frazier has worked his way up through the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. He’s learned tactics, strategy and leadership. Now he’s a published writer, educating others in the law enforcement community about the value of leadership.
Crews work house fire in Grainger County
BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department and assisting agencies worked a house fire Thanksgiving night. According to the nonprofit agency, responding firefighters arrived to the home and found the garage at the back of the house “fully involved.” Photos shared from the incident show flames and smoke rising […]
One problem after another: Two years in, a bankrupt company and no fix in sight for home solar customer
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kevin Jones was excited about getting a 14-kilowatt solar system installed at his Kingsport home when he borrowed $93,000 from Sunlight Financial and welcomed a company called Pink Energy to do the work in August 2020. “I wanted to do something to leave things better for my grandkids and try to […]
A proposed prison in Letcher County reopens old divides
After revoking the initial version of the project in 2019, the federal Bureau of Prisons plans to revisit the process.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in London (KY)
London is an incredible home rule-class city in Laurel County, Kentucky, USA. The city is the seat of Laurel County. It is the second most populous city bearing the name “London” in the United States, having a population of 7,413 in 2021. The city is known for many things; aside from being the trail capital of Kentucky, it hosts the World Chicken Festival annually.
Morgan Wallen Helping Bring Thanksgiving Dinner to Thousands of Families in Need
Morgan Wallen is helping make this a Happy Thanksgiving for thousands of families in need. The country superstar is teaming with a Tennessee-based non-profit organization to provide Thanksgiving meals to 2,000 families in 2022. Country Now reports that Wallen is partnering with Greater Good Music to provide Thanksgiving dinner to...
Kingsport Times-News
Cutting and filling – Project Intersection sites coming together
NORTON — Just over two years ago, Project Intersection got off to a public bang with the demolition of a longtime highwall overlooking Wise County’s two major highways. As 2022 nears its end, the five-locality joint project to attract new businesses to the region is closing in on its immediate goal, according to LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller and Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority Coordinator Craig Seaver.
East TN Schools closed due to sickness
WATE 6 is providing a list of current school closures.
thebig1063.com
Family of missing Norton Virginia man asking for public's help
From WCYB - Police in Norton, Virginia are asking for your help in finding a man who went missing the week of November 14th. 41-year-old Jason Mullins is 5’10 with black hair and brown eyes. He's described as having an athletic build and a full beard. Family members tell WCYB it's out of character for Mullins to not stay in contact with them.
WCSO: Man charged with animal cruelty after barn fire
TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Telford man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after a barn fire Thursday afternoon. According to a release from Sheriff Keith Sexton with the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a fully engulfed barn fire on Rauhof Road in Telford Thursday afternoon. During the investigation, police […]
q95fm.net
Tennessee Man Arrested at Middlesboro Walmart for Drug Possession and Other Charges
A Tennessee man was arrested in Middlesboro on several drug offenses Wednesday. Middlesboro Police Officers responded to a call at the Walmart parking lot concerning a man who was passed out in the driver’s seat of his car. The man, Patrick Gibson of Speedwell Tennessee was woken up and...
salyersvilleindependent.com
Contested mayor’s race heard in court
SALYERSVILLE – The court trial between the two mayoral candidates in this year’s election convened on Friday, with opening statements and both candidates taking the stand. On November 18 in Magoffin County Circuit Court, overseen by Circuit Court Judge Kim Childers, a court trial was held in the case of Mayor James “Pete” Shepherd contesting his opponent and now Mayor-Elect Stanley Howard’s qualifications for running for mayor.
Kingsport Times-News
Richest dirt race in the South coming to Bulls Gap
BULLS GAP — The XR Super Series released its 2023 schedule Thursday with the richest dirt late model race ever in the South coming to Volunteer Speedway in March. Friday, March 24 will feature a couple of $5,000-to-win Super Late Model features at the 4/10-mile clay oval at Bulls Gap. It leads into a record-setting, $100,000-to-win feature on Saturday, March 25.
