EUCLID, Ohio — Only one team in each division ends a football season with a smile, the team that wins the state championship. Then again, maybe it depends on your perspective. After playing his heart out in a magnificent effort on defense, offense and special teams, Holy Name senior Austin Wondolowski had an interesting take Friday after his team was manhandled by Canfield in a Division III state semifinal, 38-21, at Euclid High School.
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the state semifinal scores from the OHSAA football playoffs on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
AKRON, Ohio -- Massillon Washington was the final Northeast Ohio hurdle Archbishop Hoban had to clear in it’s journey back to the Division II OHSAA state championship. In the Knights’ fourth meeting with the Tigers in five years, they came out on top, 41-20, at the University of Akron’s InfoCision Stadium.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 15 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area during the OHSAA state semifinals. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m.
Family and friends sent off the Canfield Cardinals football team Friday before they faced Holy Name in the state semi-final.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — There were no changes among the top 11 teams this week in the cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25, but further down there was lots of movement. Olmsted Falls, which opens the season Saturday at Baldwin Wallace against Division I defending state champion Reynoldsburg, holds down the top spot, followed by Solon and Magnificat, who face each other Wednesday at Solon in a highly anticipated early-season matchup.
Canfield topped Holy Name 38-21 in the Division III State Semifinals at Euclid high school on Friday night.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — While legal sports betting is still a month away in Ohio, you won’t have to wait to see two of Cuyahoga County’s new sportsbooks. The Las Vegas-style betting lounges at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino opened Wednesday. While visitors can’t bet, they can enjoy theater-style seating and large video walls as they watch “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday.
The Wolverines are in pole position for four-star athlete Jason Hewlett out of Youngstown, Ohio after he re-opened his recruitment earlier this week:. Hewlett, 6-foot-4 and 210, is ranked as the No. 10 player in Ohio and No. 21 athlete for the 2023 class:
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northeast Ohio sent six boys basketball teams to Dayton last season for the OHSAA state championships. The area is among Ohio’s deepest, and that is no different now.
BEREA, Ohio -- Friendly silent treatments, friendly wagers, friendly trash talk. The Game has taken over the Browns locker room, and while the current Cleveland teammates who attended Ohio State and Michigan may be willing to joke around with each other over Saturday’s marquee matchup between the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the country, it’s clear that the rivalry is still alive and well years later, even among friends.
CANTON, Ohio – Always wanted to go careening through a football goal post? You’ll get your chance next month in Canton, host of the inaugural Winter Blitz event, which includes snow tubing through the goal post at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Other activities at the Hall...
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wahlburgers in Hollywood Gaming’s food court officially opened at 11 a.m. Friday. Construction from start to finish took around four weeks. Wahlburgers has over 90 locations. The Mahoning Valley location is the fourth to be opened in Ohio. Its menu has a variety of...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was a dark and wet fall evening nearly half a century ago when new WMMS program director John Gorman drove down a depressed Euclid Avenue to his East Cleveland home. Hours before, Gorman and music director/disc jockey Denny Sanders -- two key figures who would play...
BEREA, Ohio -- Friday is Myles Garrett day here and he again implored the Browns defense to force more turnovers when he met with the media. It continues many of the points he made following Sunday’s loss to the Bills in Detroit. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan...
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local favorite is joining the other planned eateries in the Hall of Fame Village. Pizza Oven is planning a football-themed restaurant for the Fan Engagement Zone, set to open next Spring. That’ll make it 11 Stark County locations for the locally-based...
A civil jury has found a woman liable for malicious prosecution in a rape allegation she made against a former Ohio State football standout more than five years ago, Cleveland.com reported.
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns’ Nick Chubb is trying to win his first NFL rushing title. Chubb is hoping to join Marion Motley, Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly as the fourth Browns running back to win the title, and the first since Kelly did it in 1968 with 1,239 yards in 14 games.
MILWAUKEE -- The Cavaliers will look to continue their current four-game win streak against a team who has already gotten the best of them once this season. Cleveland (12-6) takes on the Milwaukee Bucks tonight on the road at 8 p.m. EDT. The Bucks (12-5) are actually the last team...
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – The Orange Schools PTA recognized talented students from across the school district who submitted 55 entries in the annual PTA Reflections Art Program. The ceremony was held Nov. 16 in the Orange High School auditorium. Fourteen students whose 15 works of art were selected for...
