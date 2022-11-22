ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Holy Name football's historic season stopped by Canfield, 38-21, in OHSAA Division III state semifinal

EUCLID, Ohio — Only one team in each division ends a football season with a smile, the team that wins the state championship. Then again, maybe it depends on your perspective. After playing his heart out in a magnificent effort on defense, offense and special teams, Holy Name senior Austin Wondolowski had an interesting take Friday after his team was manhandled by Canfield in a Division III state semifinal, 38-21, at Euclid High School.
CANFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25: Olmsted Falls tops rankings; Solon, Magnificat close behind

CLEVELAND, Ohio — There were no changes among the top 11 teams this week in the cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25, but further down there was lots of movement. Olmsted Falls, which opens the season Saturday at Baldwin Wallace against Division I defending state champion Reynoldsburg, holds down the top spot, followed by Solon and Magnificat, who face each other Wednesday at Solon in a highly anticipated early-season matchup.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Sportsbooks at JACK Casino and Thistledown open in time for Ohio State vs. Michigan; no bets until Jan. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio — While legal sports betting is still a month away in Ohio, you won’t have to wait to see two of Cuyahoga County’s new sportsbooks. The Las Vegas-style betting lounges at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino opened Wednesday. While visitors can’t bet, they can enjoy theater-style seating and large video walls as they watch “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Browns' former Ohio State and Michigan players ready for The Game 2022: 'It's kind of built in to you'

BEREA, Ohio -- Friendly silent treatments, friendly wagers, friendly trash talk. The Game has taken over the Browns locker room, and while the current Cleveland teammates who attended Ohio State and Michigan may be willing to joke around with each other over Saturday’s marquee matchup between the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the country, it’s clear that the rivalry is still alive and well years later, even among friends.
CLEVELAND, OH
New eatery opens at Hollywood Gaming

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wahlburgers in Hollywood Gaming’s food court officially opened at 11 a.m. Friday. Construction from start to finish took around four weeks. Wahlburgers has over 90 locations. The Mahoning Valley location is the fourth to be opened in Ohio. Its menu has a variety of...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Addition to HOF Village Restaurant Row: Pizza Oven

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local favorite is joining the other planned eateries in the Hall of Fame Village. Pizza Oven is planning a football-themed restaurant for the Fan Engagement Zone, set to open next Spring. That’ll make it 11 Stark County locations for the locally-based...
STARK COUNTY, OH
