BEREA, Ohio -- Friendly silent treatments, friendly wagers, friendly trash talk. The Game has taken over the Browns locker room, and while the current Cleveland teammates who attended Ohio State and Michigan may be willing to joke around with each other over Saturday’s marquee matchup between the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the country, it’s clear that the rivalry is still alive and well years later, even among friends.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO