Argentina vs Mexico prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Lionel Messi will be looking to be Argentina’s inspiration against Mexico in a crucial Group C clash at the 2022 World Cup on Saturday night. The Argentina captain scored their opener from the penalty spot before they lost their way in slumping to a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, while Mexico earned a point against Poland. Guillermo Ochoa was the Mexican hero after he saved a Robert Lewandowski penalty and the veteran keeper will be looking to keep Messi and co at bay at the Lusail Stadium. This match is the second of the day in...
Citrus County Chronicle
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Argentina, Messi look for rebound
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lose and go home. That's the harsh fact facing Argentina as the team heads into its crucial World Cup match against Mexico. Argentina arrived in Qatar as a favorite but suffered one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history with a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in its opening match. Now Argentina is in danger of elimination Saturday, when anything but a win or draw would mean an early Group C knockout for the Albiceleste.
Citrus County Chronicle
Show's over already for host Qatar's World Cup team
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The show is over already for the Qatar team, which was eliminated Friday from the World Cup less than a week after it opened the tournament and launched the first version of soccer's biggest event in the Middle East. Qatar lost 3-1 to Senegal for...
Citrus County Chronicle
Valencia scores World Cup-best third goal in Ecuador draw
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The young Ecuador squad followed their captain Enner Valencia to the corner of the field after he scored yet another goal for them at the World Cup. One of the true leaders in Qatar, Valencia had leveled the score at 1-1 against the favored Netherlands to extend his streak of scoring all six of Ecuador's goals at World Cup tournaments since 2014.
Citrus County Chronicle
US frustrates England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Loud jeers rang around the stadium. England’s fans were not happy. The United States had frustrated them yet again at a World Cup. That’s three times and counting that the teams have met on soccer’s biggest stage and England is still waiting for its first win against the Americans after a 0-0 draw on Friday.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 6
Highlights from the sixth day of the World Cup in Qatar on Friday. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Davis Cup: Australia beats Croatia 2-1 to reach final
MÁLAGA, Spain (AP) — Australia had to fight back twice to reach its first Davis Cup final in 19 years after beating Croatia 2-1 on Friday. Lleyton Hewitt's team recovered from losing the first singles. Then the Australian doubles pair battled back from a set down in the decider.
Citrus County Chronicle
Germany players cover mouths at World Cup in FIFA protest
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany's players covered their mouths for the team photo before their opening World Cup match on Wednesday to protest against FIFA following the governing body's clampdown on the “One Love” armband. The Germany team lined up in the traditional formation before its game...
Citrus County Chronicle
World Cup fans put off by prices, beer limits commute by air
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Travel at this World Cup was supposed to be easy in the tiny host nation of Qatar, after fans had to take long flights between cities at the last three tournaments. The eight stadiums in Qatar are in or near the capital, so fans don't...
