(Shenandoah, Iowa) – Firefighters were on the scene this (Wednesday) morning of a structure fire in a commercial building in the 200 block of S. Maple Street. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 10:37-p.m., Tuesday. Upon arrival a large single story brick building had heavy smoke showing. Crews initially made an attack but were quickly push back into a defensive strategy due to collapse of the roof and walls. Officials say crews were expected to be on scene and for much of the day.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO