Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
2024 QB Daniel Kaelin has a big arm and perfect IQ score
As a junior, Bellevue (Neb.) West quarterback Daniel Kaelin racked up 3,186 passing yards and 36 touchdowns to just seven interceptions, showing off a strong arm, good anticipation, the ability to navigate the pocket and extend plays with accuracy to all levels of the field. Kaelin checks a lot of...
kscj.com
KLEIN NAMED NEW NEBRASKA COUNTY COURT JUDGE
A NEW COUNTY JUDGE HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO SERVE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA’S 6TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS APPOINTED THOMAS KLEIN OF WAHOO TO THE JUDICIAL DISTRICT CONSISTING OF DAKOTA, DIXON, BURT, CEDAR, DODGE, THURSTON, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES.. THE 55-YEAR-OLD KLEIN HAS SERVED AS THE SAUNDERS COUNTY PUBLIC DEFENDER SINCE...
WOWT
Dormitories on former college campus in Blair to be repurposed into apartments for youth aging out of foster care
BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - Funding has been approved to build apartments on the former Dana College campus in Blair. According to Angels Share Incorporated, funding has been allocated and construction will soon begin on a $17.4 million project to build 61 apartments for youth aging out of foster care. The...
Pottawattamie County Supervisors approve resolution to dispose of Secondary Roads shops in Avoca, Caledonia, Hancock, Lewis and Walnut
(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this morning approved a resolution authorizing disposal county-owned property following a public hearing in which there were no comments. The property includes the Secondary Roads shops located in Avoca, Caledonia, Hancock, Lewis and Walnut. The Secondary Roads Facility plan has consolidated shops...
doniphanherald.com
Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women
OMAHA -- Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more. Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved “Nana” to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.
kjan.com
Adair County Supervisors set pipeline Ordinance Public Hearing; Award bridge project to A.M. Cohron
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Board of Supervisors, today (Wednesday), voted to set December 7, 2022 at 9:15-a.m., as the date and time for a Public Hearing on a proposed Ordinance regulating the placement of Hazardous Liquid Pipelines on property located in the Unincorporated Areas of Adair County. The Ordinance will be published next week for citizens to review. The Board acknowledged receipt of the Post-Election Audit report. They also approved migrating Eagle Software to a separate server. Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg..
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
WOWT
Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New information on the search for a missing Omaha woman. Douglas County deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Allen was reported missing Monday after she was last seen Saturday. 6 News saw a deputy’s vehicle outside the Pheasant Point landfill....
kjan.com
Shenandoah commercial bldg. structure fire – streets closed for fire op’s
(Shenandoah, Iowa) – Firefighters were on the scene this (Wednesday) morning of a structure fire in a commercial building in the 200 block of S. Maple Street. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 10:37-p.m., Tuesday. Upon arrival a large single story brick building had heavy smoke showing. Crews initially made an attack but were quickly push back into a defensive strategy due to collapse of the roof and walls. Officials say crews were expected to be on scene and for much of the day.
KCCI.com
Iowa wedding vendor allegedly burgled a couple's home in the middle of their wedding
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a man who is alleged to have stolen items from a couple's home during the middle of their wedding. Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten, 40, of Tabor, Iowa, was arrested for two counts of third-degree burglary (a class D...
kmaland.com
Major commercial fire in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- Firefighters from several KMAland departments responded to a major fire in Shenandoah late Tuesday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a commercial fire located in the 200 block of South Maple between West Thomas Avenue and 5th Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department's Facebook page, heavy smoke was pouring from the large single story brick building upon firefighters' arrival. Crews initially made an attack but were quickly pushed back into a defensive strategy due to collapse of the roof and walls.
BevNET.com
Templeton Distillery Releases Stout Cask Finish Whiskey
TEMPLETON, Iowa— Templeton Distillery, an award-winning, state-of-the-art distillery producing high-quality rye whiskey, launches the 2022 Stout Cask Finish expression from their Barrel Finish Series. This Imperial Stout Cask Finish is the fourth expression in Templeton’s Barrel Finish Series, a limited-edition release sold on allocation and not to be missed.
3 News Now
Restaurant Hoppen: Thankful for these Omaha food spots
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thanksgiving is the perfect time to take stock of what you’re thankful for, such as family, friends, and a job. But I think it’s also an annual reminder to appreciate the little things in life often taken for granted: a functioning car, heating and air conditioning, the pet that is all at once 50% annoying and 100% endearing.
kjan.com
Cass County Sheriff’s report: 11/23/22
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday afternoon, reported four recent arrests. On Sunday (11/20), deputies arrested 39-year-old Tawnya Larsen, of Audubon, for OWI 1st Offense. Larsen was later released on her own recognizance (ROR) Last Saturday, 29-year-old Morgan Beauchamp, of Atlantic, for OWI 1st Offense....
Douglas County Health Department reports first adult death due to influenza
The Douglas County Health Depart is reporting the first adult death from influenza in the county. This death comes on the heels of a rapid increase in cases over the previous week.
KETV.com
Different industries in the metro struggle with lack of workers
OMAHA, Neb. — Weekly jobless claims hit a three-month high in the U.S., rising to 240,000 last week. That's up 17,000 from the week before. But even though they're the highest numbers since summer, they're still low by historic standards. Right now, there are almost two openings for every...
fox42kptm.com
Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Black Friday membership deal
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced its Black Friday membership deal in a press release on Wednesday. For those who renew or purchase a new a Zoo Household or Grandparent Membership with a Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park Membership, they will receive 20 percent off.
Former colleagues open up about missing Omaha woman as investigation continues
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office returned to Cari Allen's home in west Omaha, where a tow truck removed a car from the garage on Wednesday.
Comments / 0