Police investigating deadly shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that left a man dead. The shooting reportedly happened in an area north of 12th Street and Bethany Home Road. The victim, identified only as an adult male, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. "The suspect...
Crash in Phoenix sends two police officers to the hospital
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a crash in the western part of the city has sent two of their officers to the hospital. The crash, according to a statement, happened in an area near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road. A patrol car in the area was struck by two cars that, according to witness, were driving at a high rate of speed.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred near 16th Street and Missouri Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. According to the officials, the victim was walking across Missouri Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle traveling east. The victim was then hit on his hand by another vehicle that was going west. The driver of the second vehicle had seen the victim being hit and had tried to apply the brakes but was not able to do so in time.
Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Mesa early Friday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near Broadway Road and 110th Street just before 4 a.m. on Nov. 25. "The driver remained on scene and the fire department...
Phoenix Police searching for suspect in deadly shooting
Shooting reportedly happened in an area north of 12th Street and Bethany Home Road. and the victim was declared dead at the hospital. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
Mesa officer injured after patrol car was struck by suspected DUI driver
MESA, Ariz. - A 23-year-old man has been arrested in Mesa after he reportedly struck a patrol car with two officers inside on Thursday night - and police say he was found trying to hide in the passenger seat of someone else's vehicle. The incident began at around 11 p.m....
Teen in critical condition after being struck by 2 vehicles in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A teenage boy was hospitalized in critical condition following a collision between his bicycle and two vehicles in Phoenix on Tuesday. The incident happened near 16th Street and Missouri Avenue around 5:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Authorities said preliminary information suggests...
Car crashes into two Phoenix homes on Thanksgiving
PHOENIX - People living in two different Phoenix homes are not having the Thanksgiving morning they imagined after a car crashed into both of their properties. The collisions happened near 34th Avenue and Camelback early Thursday morning. Police say the driver crashed into the homes - which are next door...
Arizona teen still recovering from serious injuries 2 months after dirt bike accident
PHOENIX - It has been two months since a Phoenix area teen was seriously hurt in a dirt bike accident. Christian Fox, 14, was injured on Sept. 24 while riding a dirt bike at Arizona Cycle Park. His father, David Fox, was on his dirt bike when he saw his son take a fall.
Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old man last seen in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for a 78-year-old man last seen in Phoenix. Brian Thomas Hanrahan stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Hanrahan was last seen Thursday near 49th Place and Camelback Road wearing a dark red, long-sleeve...
Camera catches man robbing Casa Grande hotel at gunpoint
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Officials with the Casa Grande Police Department say they are looking for a man who was caught on camera robbing a hotel at gunpoint on Thanksgiving. The armed robbery, according to police, happened at 2:00 a.m. at the Quality Inn located near Florence Boulevard and Henness Road.
Valley brothers sentenced for concealing 17-year-old girl's body
PHOENIX — >> Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast in 2021. <<. Two Valley brothers were recently sentenced in court for their roles in attempting to hide the remains of a 17-year-old girl. Daniel Torrealba Blas, 22, has been sentenced to 2.25 years in the...
Woman dead, son hospitalized after shooting outside Mesa shopping center
MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead and her adult son is hospitalized after a shooting Monday morning in the parking lot of a Mesa shopping center. Police responded to the report of a shooting near Greenfield and Baseline roads around 9:30 a.m. Monday. There, they found a 61-year-old woman with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 27-year-old son was also wounded in the shooting and taken to a nearby hospital.
Man, two young kids killed in crash along westbound I-10 near Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, AZ — A baby, a toddler, and a man were killed in a crash that shut down westbound Interstate 10 near Casa Grande for several hours Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the single-vehicle rollover crash occurred around 4 a.m. near milepost 186, near State Route 387.
Man dead after reported road rage shooting in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being shot during a reported road rage incident Sunday afternoon in Mesa. Mesa police officers responded to a report of a shooting that happened near Dobson and Southern Roads in Mesa around 12:30 p.m. There, they found a man later identified as 49-year-old Felipe Cisneros lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Young boy hit by float during Fountain Hills Thanksgiving Day Parade
FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. - A 10-year-old boy received minor injuries at the Fountain Hills Thanksgiving Day Parade after he was hit by a float, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The boy had been on top of one of the floats when he fell, and officials say he was...
I-10 reopens in Casa Grande following fatal crash
Three people, including a young girl and an infant, were killed in a crash that temporarily shut down a portion of Interstate 10 on Wednesday morning. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
Hidden Gem: Meaning behind the massive teapot built into SR 51 freeway
PHOENIX — It's bright blue, massive and it is made of concrete — and it's full of Arizona history!. The massive teapot handle built into the barrier wall of State Route 51 in Phoenix is just part of an Arizona Hidden Gem. This one is an invitation to...
Widow of man killed by Mesa police in 2016 agrees to $8M settlement
PHOENIX – The widow of a man shot and killed by a Mesa police officer in a hotel hallway in 2016 has agreed to an $8 million settlement with the city. Laney Sweet had sued for $75 million in damages over the death of Daniel Shaver in 2017. The...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Goodyear (Goodyear, AZ)
The Goodyear Police Department reported a two-vehicle crash on Saturday. The accident occurred in Bullard Avenue and Indian School Road in the afternoon. The officers reported two people from one of the involved vehicles were taken to the hospital in extremely critical conditions. They later succumbed to their injuries.
