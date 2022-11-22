ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut

World Cup roundup: Saudi Arabia stuns Argentina, 2-1

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uDRXZ_0jJwUMav00

Saudi Arabia served up a stunning upset over Argentina 2-1 in the first match of Group C Play at the World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring with a penalty kick to give Argentina a 1-0 lead. But it was all Saudi Arabia from there, snapping Argentina’s 36-match unbeaten streak over all competitions.

In a quick scoring spurt, Saleh Al-Shehri bumped a low shot into the net in the 48th minute. Salem Al-Dawsari angled in a second goal, deflected by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, from the penalty area in the 53rd minute.

Argentina had a chance to work at least a draw and held possession for much of the match, but near-misses told the story instead. Nicolas Tagliafico might have had Argentina’s best angle at a second goal only to be denied by a brilliant save from Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy