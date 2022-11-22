ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

McMillan Pier and boat ramp officially opened at Fort Morgan

By David Rainer, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources The ribbon-cuttings to provide access to Alabama’s abundant natural resources continued last week as Governor Kay Ivey, Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship, and other dignitaries officially opened the State Representative Steve McMillan Fort Morgan Fishing Pier and Boat Ramp on Mobile Bay. The facility was named […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Leeds FBLA students attend Fall Leadership Conference

By Darcy Phillips, Special To The Tribune LEEDS –  Last week, Darcy Phillips and three other Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) senior members attended the FBLA Fall Leadership Conference (FLC) in Orlando, Florida, chaperoned by Leeds High School College and Career Coach Catrice Thomas. Phillips is a Leeds High School senior and member of […]
LEEDS, AL
Trussville council approves Axe Downtown alcohol license, recognizes police promotions

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council approved Axe Downtown’s alcohol license and also recognized two police department promotions during the council meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17. Sandy Argo, co-owner of Axe Downtown, addressed the council, asking for approval on its alcohol license. Argo and her husband Heath partner with Jeff and […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Huskies bounce back with win over Briarwood, 48-45

By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor ALABASTER — Barely 12 hours after a hard-fought, overtime loss to Auburn, the Hewitt-Trussville boys basketball team rebounded with a win over Briarwood Christian, 48-45. Competing in the Thompson High School Thanksgiving Invitational, the Huskies came into the matchup with Briarwood with a record of 5-2, but were still reeling […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ALEA’s 2022 Thanksgiving Safety Tips, ‘Save Room for Safety’

From The Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY — This holiday season, travel experts are predicting over 54 million Americans will travel at least 50 or more miles from home during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday travel period. To continue the Agency’s holiday tradition of ensuring public safety, Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol […]
ALABAMA STATE
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 4 children missing out of Sylacauga

From The Tribune staff reports SYLACAUGA — The Talladega Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating four missing children. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, 12, Isabella Jane Buchanan, 9, Lacey Nicole Buchanan, 7, and Gracelyn Hope Buchanan, 2, were noticed missing from Sylacauga on Thursday, Nov. 17, at […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
Clay to participate in Wreaths Across America

By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune CLAY — Mayor pro tempore Becky Johnson presided as the Clay City Council met Tuesday night, November 22, for the second scheduled meeting of the month. Johnson, filling in for Mayor Charles Webster, also serves on the Council. The Council unanimously passed a proclamation in support of the efforts […]
CLAY, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama.

