Trussville City Schools earns an ‘A’ on the State Report Card
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Schools announced that the school system earned a district grade of “A” on the State Report card with a score of 95 ranking. Trussville City Schools ranks No. 3 in the state. The system grades are the first letter grades given since 2019, before the pandemic, […]
McMillan Pier and boat ramp officially opened at Fort Morgan
By David Rainer, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources The ribbon-cuttings to provide access to Alabama’s abundant natural resources continued last week as Governor Kay Ivey, Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship, and other dignitaries officially opened the State Representative Steve McMillan Fort Morgan Fishing Pier and Boat Ramp on Mobile Bay. The facility was named […]
Leeds FBLA students attend Fall Leadership Conference
By Darcy Phillips, Special To The Tribune LEEDS – Last week, Darcy Phillips and three other Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) senior members attended the FBLA Fall Leadership Conference (FLC) in Orlando, Florida, chaperoned by Leeds High School College and Career Coach Catrice Thomas. Phillips is a Leeds High School senior and member of […]
One killed in Thanksgiving evening shooting in Center Point
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — One person was killed in a Center Point shooting on Thursday, November 24, around 6:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 2400 block of 5th Street Northwest in Center Point to investigate reports of a person who had been shot. […]
Springville seeks to redefine longevity pay for city employees
By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune SPRINGVILLE — The Springville City Council met Monday night, November 21, for the second regular meeting of November. Temporary Mayor pro tempore Katrina Hennings led the meeting in the absence of Mayor Dave Thomas and Mayor pro tempore, Wayne Tucker. Tucker viewed the meeting online while recovering from illness. […]
OPINION: Thanksgiving blessings for Alabama after three difficult years behind us
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco No question, these have been challenging years for the Nation. The pandemic, high inflation, and the spike in violent crime have been life-changing for so many. Yet, as we celebrate Thanksgiving this week, we can also count our blessings right here in Alabama. Our state […]
Birmingham PD investigates 18-year-old killed in Thanksgiving shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old on Thursday, Nov. 24, at approximately 6:50 p.m. According to the BPD, Quindarius Germon Peeples, of Birmingham, was one of two men who showed up at UAB Hospital via private vehicle, suffering […]
Stolen car victim thanks Trussville PD for recovering vehicle
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Emily Lombardo had her vehicle stolen from her driveway on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at approximately 8:41 a.m. After the quick response of the Trussville Police Department, they were able to recover the vehicle. Lombardo decided to show her appreciation by buying biscuits for the police officers. Lombardo had […]
HTHS sophomore founds ‘Huskies with Hearts’ Kindness Club
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor TRUSSVILLE – Hewitt-Trussville High School has had its share of ups and downs, especially in the last year, but one HTHS sophomore was already one step ahead with plans to implement positive changes within the student body, as well as the community as a whole. Stella Shipman entered the high […]
Icon Trussville announced winner of new low-speed vehicle during grand opening
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Icon Trussville (6370 South Chalkville Road) has announced the winner of a new low-speed vehicle. The grand opening took place on Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those who attended and stayed for the entire grand opening had a chance to win a brand-new 2022 Icon […]
Pedestrian struck and killed in Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A pedestrian was struck and killed in Morris on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at approximately 7 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Mark Randall Bradford, 58, of Morris, was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 8400 block of US Highway 31 South in […]
Trussville council approves Axe Downtown alcohol license, recognizes police promotions
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council approved Axe Downtown’s alcohol license and also recognized two police department promotions during the council meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17. Sandy Argo, co-owner of Axe Downtown, addressed the council, asking for approval on its alcohol license. Argo and her husband Heath partner with Jeff and […]
Birmingham PD seeks public’s assistance in locating homicide suspect
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a homicide suspect. According to the BPD, Devin Renard Patterson Jr., 31, of Birmingham, is wanted in connection to the murder of Zevin Lenard Patterson, who was shot and killed on Saturday, Nov. 19, while in […]
St. Clair County Schools BOE accepting applications for Springville School board seat
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The St. Clair County Schools Board of Education is accepting applications for the Springville School board seat. According to St. Clair County Superintendent Justin Burns, Dr. Mike Hobbs has resigned from the Springville School board seat. If you wish to apply, submit your resume and letter […]
Huskies bounce back with win over Briarwood, 48-45
By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor ALABASTER — Barely 12 hours after a hard-fought, overtime loss to Auburn, the Hewitt-Trussville boys basketball team rebounded with a win over Briarwood Christian, 48-45. Competing in the Thompson High School Thanksgiving Invitational, the Huskies came into the matchup with Briarwood with a record of 5-2, but were still reeling […]
ALEA’s 2022 Thanksgiving Safety Tips, ‘Save Room for Safety’
From The Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY — This holiday season, travel experts are predicting over 54 million Americans will travel at least 50 or more miles from home during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday travel period. To continue the Agency’s holiday tradition of ensuring public safety, Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol […]
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 4 children missing out of Sylacauga
From The Tribune staff reports SYLACAUGA — The Talladega Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating four missing children. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, 12, Isabella Jane Buchanan, 9, Lacey Nicole Buchanan, 7, and Gracelyn Hope Buchanan, 2, were noticed missing from Sylacauga on Thursday, Nov. 17, at […]
Clay to participate in Wreaths Across America
By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune CLAY — Mayor pro tempore Becky Johnson presided as the Clay City Council met Tuesday night, November 22, for the second scheduled meeting of the month. Johnson, filling in for Mayor Charles Webster, also serves on the Council. The Council unanimously passed a proclamation in support of the efforts […]
Trussville Police Department now offers Special Needs Notification Service
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE – The Trussville Police Department announced on a Facebook video on Friday, Nov. 18, that the department will now be offering a special needs notification service. Officer James McCool said that police dispatch can create notifications in their system to alert them when an officer is dispatched to a […]
Two suspects sought for fatal hit and run in Pell City
From The Tribune staff reports PELL CITY — The Pell City Police Department (PCPD) is seeking two suspects supposedly involved in a fatal hit and run on Sunday, Nov. 20, at approximately 7:24 p.m. According to the PCPD, officers were contacted about a possible hit and run of a pedestrian in the area of Funderburg […]
