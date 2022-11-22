CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee. That’s how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire with a handgun before an employee meeting. Authorities released the name of the sixth person killed, a 16-year-old boy, Friday morning. The five adult victims were identified late Wednesday.

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO