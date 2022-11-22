Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Gov. Hogan Proclaims November 25 As American Indian Heritage Day In Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today proclaimed November 25 as American Indian Heritage Day in Maryland. The annual holiday, observed in the state since 2008, recognizes both the historical and contemporary contributions and achievements of Maryland’s tribes and indigenous peoples. “American Indian Heritage Day is a time to honor...
preservationmaryland.org
Culinary Heritage: Recipes for a Traditional Maryland Thanksgiving
Preservation Maryland is thankful to be part of a wonderful community committed to protecting and promoting our shared heritage – not least of which is our culinary traditions. Enjoy our tastiest post of the year as we share an array of classic Maryland Thanksgiving recipes, including recipes from A Taste of History with Joyce White, Old Line Plate, and others.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Harpers Ferry, WV
Harpers Ferry, West Virginia is a well-liked summer time street journey cease, with quick access to a number of cities and surrounding states. Hike the cliffs for an eagle’s eye view over the rivers. Stroll by centuries of historical past in downtown Harpers Ferry and the Harpers Ferry Nationwide Historic Park. See Civil Warfare period cannons, early America sweet retailers, and a provide cease for Lewis and Clark! There are simply sufficient issues to do in Harpers Ferry to make it an ideal sooner or later cease in your subsequent street journey!
Baltimore Times
Beauty School Founder, Master Cosmetologist Offers Free, Holiday Makeover for a Cancer Survivor
When Consquilla Carey was 16 years old, she participated in an apprenticeship at a hair salon in her hometown of Farmville, Virginia. Carey—who was born in Baltimore, Maryland— became interested in styling hair at the age of five. After styling her doll’s hair, she advanced to taking photos of her work to create a photo album book. Next, Carey began monetizing her skills by charging family and friends for doing their hair.
NBC Washington
Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland
A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
2 teens shot in DC, Maryland on Thanksgiving Day
GREENBELT, Md. — Two teens suffered gunshot wounds, in two separate shootings, in the D.C. region on Thanksgiving Day. The first shooting happened in Northeast D.C., near Eastern High School, around 1:20 p.m. DC Police said someone shot a 15-year-old boy at the intersection of East Capitol and 17th...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland
Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
Where's Marty? At the Maryland State Fairgrounds for the Festival of Trees
Hi Everyone!It is time for the 2022 Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees, and this is a big deal because it is again an in-person event. And again it is in the Cow Palace of the Timonium State Fairgrounds. (Ironically the same building where tens of thousands of us got our Covid shots, that has allowed this event to return LIVE!)The last year you could attend the Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees in person was 2019. (That was pre-COVID.) The event was held virtually in 2020, and again last year. And while some virtual fundraisers did not fare as well as in-person events, this...
Lancaster Farming
Maryland Cattle Brokers Get 30 Months for Faked Cattle Papers
Two Maryland cattle brokers have been sentenced to 30 months in prison in a scheme involving falsified cattle exporting documents. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Nov. 17 that Daniel and Benjamin Gutman, both 40, were sentenced by United States District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson for a conspiracy to defraud and commit offenses against the United States.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.21M Dazzling Home Speaks Volumes in Towson, MD
The Estate in Towson is a luxurious home which is perfect in every way with sophistication tailored to your dream home now available for sale. This home located at 1861 Circle Rd, Towson, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,635 square feet of living spaces. Call Alan Klatsky (410 356-4700) – Monument Sotheby’s International Realty (443 708-7074) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Towson.
WTOP
Sheetz selling gas for under $2 a gallon
Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz has lowered the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. Sheetz will keep that price through Nov. 28. That is $1.43 cheaper than the average gas price in Virginia, according to AAA, and $1.69 per gallon lower than the average price of gas predicted for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.
NBC Washington
Maryland Woman Who Lost Condo in Explosion: Thanksgiving Has ‘Whole New Meaning'
Many residents who lost their homes in an explosion in Gaithersburg, Maryland, last week are trying to figure out their next steps amid a season that is supposed to be filled with joy and gratitude. A fiery blast destroyed a building and injured 10 people at the Potomac Oaks condominium...
fox5dc.com
Black woman reports getting cup with 'monkey' printed as customer's name at Maryland Starbucks
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A Starbuck employee is suspended, and an investigation is underway after a Maryland woman reported that the word "monkey" was printed as the customer's name on her cup. Monique Pugh said the incident happened on November 19 at a Starbucks store in Annapolis Mall. According to Pugh,...
mocoshow.com
The Top 25 Restaurants in MoCo, According to Trip Advisor (November 2022)
Trip Advisor, known as “the world’s largest travel platform”, has amassed more than 859 million reviews and opinions of 8.6 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Based on the reviews of those who have traveled to Montgomery County, below you’ll see a list of Trip Advisor’s top 25 restaurants in MoCo:
mocoshow.com
MoCo Couple Purchases $100,000 Winning Scratch-off at Exxon
A Silver Spring couple purchased a winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000 earlier this month from the Exxon gas station at 8384 Colesville Road in Silver Spring. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. A couple from Silver Spring picked up a $100,000 prize on the $30 $100,000 Extreme...
WRIC TV
Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
Bay Net
Grocery Worker Carts Away $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – After more than 40 years of working for a grocery store chain, a Severna Park man bagged enough moolah from a $5 Maryland Lottery scratch-off to start counting the days to his retirement. The happy winner, who frequently plays Powerball and Mega Millions, said he adds...
WTOP
Theodore Roosevelt beats Dunbar for 2nd straight Turkey Bowl title
The Roosevelt Roughriders beat the Dunbar Crimson Tide, 26-18, in D.C. Public Schools’ annual Turkey Bowl championship game on Thanksgiving Day. It was the second win in a row for the Roughriders. “It’s hard to win once, so to win it back-to-back is exciting,” said Roosevelt coach Christopher Harden.
‘Cybersecurity incident’ disrupts Washington County website, some services
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A “cybersecurity incident” on Thanksgiving caused a disruption to certain computer systems, including the county’s website and some services. As of Friday at 7:30 p.m., the disruption was affecting some capabilities at the Emergency Communications Center, but Danielle Weaver, Washington County Public Relations and Marketing Director, said in […]
