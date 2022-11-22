Read full article on original website
Senegal 3, Qatar 1
Qatar 0 1 — 1 First Half_1, Senegal, Dia, 41st minute. Second Half_2, Senegal, Diedhiou, (Jakobs), 48th; 3, Qatar, Muntari, (Mohamad), 78th; 4, Senegal, Dieng, (Ndiaye), 84th. Goalies_Senegal, Edouard Mendy, Seny Dieng, Alfred Gomis; Qatar, Meshaal Barsham, Saad Al Sheeb, Hassan Yousof. Yellow Cards_Mohamad, Qatar, 20th; Dia, Senegal, 30th;...
Arab fan support key for Tunisia vs. Australia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Expect “TUN-is, TUN-is, TUN-is” chants to reverberete around the Al Janoub stadium as Tunisia enjoys overwhelming home-like support when it takes on Australia in each team’s second match at the World Cup on Saturday. One of the four Arab teams at the...
France counting on Rabiot to play starring World Cup role
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — France is counting on midfielder Adrien Rabiot to continue to deliver for the defending World Cup champions in their match against Denmark on Saturday. Rabiot scored on a header and assisted on a second goal in France’s 4-1 opening match victory over Australia. It’s been a remarkable turnaround for a player previously exiled for more than two years from the national team.
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Argentina, Messi look for rebound
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lose and go home. That’s the harsh fact facing Argentina as the team heads into its crucial World Cup match against Mexico. Argentina arrived in Qatar as a favorite but suffered one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history with a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in its opening match. Now Argentina is in danger of elimination Saturday, when anything but a win or draw would mean an early Group C knockout for the Albiceleste.
Injured Neymar to miss Brazil’s second World Cup match
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar will miss Brazil’s second World Cup match but will remain with the squad undergoing treatment for his ankle injury, the team doctor said Friday. Rodrigo Lasmar said tests conducted on his right ankle showed that Neymar has a ligament injury and will not be fit to play against Switzerland on Monday.
U.S. Soccer Schedule
Q-Thursday, Jan. 27 — United States 1, El Salvador 0. q-Wednesday, Feb. 2 — United States 3, Honduras 0. q-Thursday, March 24 — Mexico 0, United States 0. q-Wednesday, March 30 — Costa Rica 2, United States 0. Wednesday, June 1 — United States 3, Morocco...
Cheshmi’s late goal sends Iran to 2-0 win over Wales
Al RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — As protests that have gripped Iran emerged at the World Cup, its national team rallied late for its first win at the tournament in Qatar. Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time to break a scoreless stalemate and Iran went on to defeat Wales 2-0 on Friday.
2022 World Cup Scoring Leaders
United States 0, England 0
Goalies_United States, Matt Turner, Sean Johnson, Ethan Horvath; England, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale. Referee_Jesus Valenzuela. Assistant Referees_Jorge Urrego, Tulio Moreno, Juan Soto. 4th Official_Yoshimi Yamashita. A_68,463.
Doha gets done up for a very different kind of World Cup fan experience
Speak to fans in Doha and nobody has a bad word to say. When you announce you’re a journalist there’s a narrowing of the eyes, an uncertainty about what you might ask, but when it’s clear it’s the experience and not the host country you want to talk about there’s a list of positives: transport is great, the city is safe and the experience at the matches has been wonderful.
Prime minister: Coup thwarted in Sao Tome and Principe
SAO TOME, Sao Tome and Principe (AP) — Security forces in the Central African island nation of Sao Tome and Principe have killed four people and detained two others including politician Delfim Neves following a thwarted coup attempt, officials said Friday. Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada said authorities believe the...
Blandest of displays proves England still far from top of the food chain | Jonathan Liew
On a night of stalemate with the USA Gareth Southgate’s limp team seemed content simply to stay out of trouble
Davis Cup: Australia beats Croatia 2-1 to reach final
MÁLAGA, Spain (AP) — Australia had to fight back twice to reach its first Davis Cup final in 19 years after beating Croatia 2-1 on Friday. Lleyton Hewitt’s team recovered from losing the first singles. Then the Australian doubles pair battled back from a set down in the decider.
Thursday’s Sports In Brief
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in Portugal’s 3-2 victory over Ghana on Thursday. Days after his contract was terminated at Manchester United following a tell-all interview, he let his soccer do the...
