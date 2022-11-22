Jurors begin deliberating in trial of Oath Keepers founder, 4 others charged with seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack

Read full article on original website
WTOP
Gold gun, gold getaway car: 2 arrested after armed robbery at Bethesda Row Apple store
A Prince George’s County, Maryland, woman has been arrested in connection with an October armed robbery at an Apple store in Bethesda Row. Brianna Zigler, 27, of Oxon Hill, was identified as the second suspect in the armed robbery, according to Montgomery County police. Tyrone Lamont Jones, 32, of Capitol Heights, was arrested earlier this month, according to police.
WTOP
Theodore Roosevelt beats Dunbar for 2nd straight Turkey Bowl title
The Roosevelt Roughriders beat the Dunbar Crimson Tide, 26-18, in D.C. Public Schools’ annual Turkey Bowl championship game on Thanksgiving Day. It was the second win in a row for the Roughriders. “It’s hard to win once, so to win it back-to-back is exciting,” said Roosevelt coach Christopher Harden.
WTOP
‘In dire need’: How a former World Bank staffer became a Fairfax Co. substitute teacher
A fifth-grade student at Bull Run Elementary School in Centreville, Virginia, approached Bunni Cooper late last week to ask if the two could have lunch together. The student inquired about the status of “Lunch Bunch,” a time for students at the Fairfax County school to eat and talk to Cooper, a longtime substitute teacher. Cooper said her lunch period for the day had already passed, but she told the girl that she’d make some time to chat a couple of days later.
WTOP
Loudoun County school worker charged with assaulting student
A behavioral assistant with the Loudoun County, Virginia, Public Schools, has been charged with assaulting a student. Julie Hancher, 55, of Leesburg, has been charged with two counts of assault, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. School personnel at Lightridge High School, in Aldie, told the...
WTOP
Police: 3 teens, 1 adult shot outside a Temple Hills shopping center
Three teenagers and an adult are in the hospital Wednesday night after being shot in Temple Hills, Maryland. According to Prince George’s County police, the shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. outside a strip mall on Iverson Street in Hillcrest Heights. Investigators say someone in a car shot at...
WTOP
US Naval Academy breaks ground on seawall project to protect campus from rising sea levels
The U.S. Naval Academy, in Annapolis, Maryland, broke ground Tuesday on a major project to repair and upgrade its seawall — an effort to “future-proof” the campus against rising sea levels and other potential threats from climate change. The $37 million project includes raising the height of...
WTOP
Takoma Park renters become owners of their building, and Montgomery Co. hopes more follow suit
Tenants of a Takoma Park, Maryland, apartment building have been able to go from renters to owners, and the county executive hopes their building won’t be the last place that happens. “This could be an important tool in our arsenal when it comes to preserving and protecting affordable housing,”...
WTOP
Advice from a 12-year-old entrepreneur at Tysons Corner Center on Black Friday
Alejandro Buxton, founder of D.C.-area-based company Smell of Love Candles, said the experience he’s gained since launching a kiosk at Tysons Corner Center in September has helped him learn more about what it will be like to one day run a brick-and-mortar location. “It’s definitely a learning experience,” Buxton...
WTOP
How a Prince William Co. woman’s nonprofit is helping kids she never meets
In 2017, a friend reached out to Northern Virginia parent Sarah Tyndall, explaining that an acquaintance left what was described as a “bad situation” with four kids, and that she had little to no resources. The woman needed clothes for her kids. So Tyndall, a stay-at-home mom at...
