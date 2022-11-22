ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Jurors begin deliberating in trial of Oath Keepers founder, 4 others charged with seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Gold gun, gold getaway car: 2 arrested after armed robbery at Bethesda Row Apple store

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, woman has been arrested in connection with an October armed robbery at an Apple store in Bethesda Row. Brianna Zigler, 27, of Oxon Hill, was identified as the second suspect in the armed robbery, according to Montgomery County police. Tyrone Lamont Jones, 32, of Capitol Heights, was arrested earlier this month, according to police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Theodore Roosevelt beats Dunbar for 2nd straight Turkey Bowl title

The Roosevelt Roughriders beat the Dunbar Crimson Tide, 26-18, in D.C. Public Schools’ annual Turkey Bowl championship game on Thanksgiving Day. It was the second win in a row for the Roughriders. “It’s hard to win once, so to win it back-to-back is exciting,” said Roosevelt coach Christopher Harden.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

‘In dire need’: How a former World Bank staffer became a Fairfax Co. substitute teacher

A fifth-grade student at Bull Run Elementary School in Centreville, Virginia, approached Bunni Cooper late last week to ask if the two could have lunch together. The student inquired about the status of “Lunch Bunch,” a time for students at the Fairfax County school to eat and talk to Cooper, a longtime substitute teacher. Cooper said her lunch period for the day had already passed, but she told the girl that she’d make some time to chat a couple of days later.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Loudoun County school worker charged with assaulting student

A behavioral assistant with the Loudoun County, Virginia, Public Schools, has been charged with assaulting a student. Julie Hancher, 55, of Leesburg, has been charged with two counts of assault, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. School personnel at Lightridge High School, in Aldie, told the...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Police: 3 teens, 1 adult shot outside a Temple Hills shopping center

Three teenagers and an adult are in the hospital Wednesday night after being shot in Temple Hills, Maryland. According to Prince George’s County police, the shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. outside a strip mall on Iverson Street in Hillcrest Heights. Investigators say someone in a car shot at...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy