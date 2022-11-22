ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all

Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Boston

Patriots lose to Vikings on Thanksgiving night

BOSTON -- The Patriots offense had its best game of the season Thursday night, leading to the most exciting game of the season for New England. But several mental mistakes cost the Patriots, who fell to the Vikings 33-26 on Thanksgiving night.Penalties and unforced errors did the Patriots in Thursday night, snapping the team's three-game win streak. New England now sits at 6-5 on the season.Hunter Henry didn't run out of bounds to stop the clock, costing the Patriots precious time before the half. Special teams had a rough night, as the Pats gave up a 97-yard kickoff return touchdown...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Thanksgiving Outfit

The Dallas Cowboys took down the New York Giants on Thanksgiving with an impressive defensive display. Dallas shut out New York in the second half en route to a 28-13 victory. However, the Cowboys victory wasn't the lasting image from the game. Instead, FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews started making...
DALLAS, TX
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
NBC Sports

Edelman explains how Belichick nearly drove him to leave Patriots

If it wasn't for Tom Brady, the final eight seasons of Julian Edelman's career may have looked a whole lot different. NFL Films will spotlight the former New England Patriots wide receiver in "Julian Edelman: A Football Life," a documentary that debuts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
NBC Sports

49ers overreactions: Jimmy G making bid to return as 2023 starter

The 49ers’ biggest offseason failure ended up being their biggest success. The organization decided to move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and turn the team over to second-year player Trey Lance. But when the 49ers struck out on a deal to get a nice price in return for Garoppolo,...
NBC Sports

Bills rule out Von Miller for Thursday

Bills coach Sean McDermott would not confirm that Von Miller‘s anterior cruciate ligament is intact. In fact, McDermott provided little information Friday when asked for an update on the edge rusher’s knee injury. “Yeah, Von will not play this week, and we’ll just see where it goes from...
KARE 11

Cousins, Jefferson lead Vikings to win over Patriots

MINNEAPOLIS — Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen in the fourth quarter to push the Minnesota Vikings past the New England Patriots 33-26 on Thursday night. Justin Jefferson had 139 yards and one of the touchdown passes from...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Commanders designate Carson Wentz to return

Though he’s no longer the starter, Carson Wentz will be back at practice this week. Washington has designated Wentz to return, the team announced on Wednesday morning. Wentz has been sidelined by a finger injury that required surgery since helping lead the team to its Week Six win over the Bears. But with Heinicke piloting the team to a 4-1 record since taking over for the injured Wentz, head coach Ron Rivera decided to keep Heinicke as QB1.
WASHINGTON, DC
saturdaytradition.com

Announcer Jinx: Tony Romo apologizes for Jim Nantz's commentary before Lions miss chip shot FG

The Detroit Lions were about to close the gap between them and the Buffalo Bills who at the time had a 19-14 lead and a field goal would have cut it to a 19-17 lead. Their field goal kicker, Michael Badgley, hadn’t missed a PAT or field goal attempt all season until Week 12. Instead, he missed a chip shot. He can blame the CBS announcing crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo for that.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Bills fans hold breath for news on Von Miller, Dion Dawkins

The concerns have dramatically shifted for the Buffalo Bills over the past seven days. Last Friday, players like left tackle Dion Dawkins had real concerns as to whether the team would get to Detroit for a Week 11 game against the Browns. This Friday, with a pair of wins since Sunday in their new home away from home, the Bills have to worry about a pair of key players.

