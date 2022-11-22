BOSTON -- The Patriots offense had its best game of the season Thursday night, leading to the most exciting game of the season for New England. But several mental mistakes cost the Patriots, who fell to the Vikings 33-26 on Thanksgiving night.Penalties and unforced errors did the Patriots in Thursday night, snapping the team's three-game win streak. New England now sits at 6-5 on the season.Hunter Henry didn't run out of bounds to stop the clock, costing the Patriots precious time before the half. Special teams had a rough night, as the Pats gave up a 97-yard kickoff return touchdown...

