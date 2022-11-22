Read full article on original website
Related
Chiefs-Rams prediction: Here’s the awkward spot L.A. finds itself in vs. Kansas City
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-Rams game playing out.
5 things that stood out in the Vikings' win over Patriots
The defense showed up when it mattered most.
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all
Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
Patriots lose to Vikings on Thanksgiving night
BOSTON -- The Patriots offense had its best game of the season Thursday night, leading to the most exciting game of the season for New England. But several mental mistakes cost the Patriots, who fell to the Vikings 33-26 on Thanksgiving night.Penalties and unforced errors did the Patriots in Thursday night, snapping the team's three-game win streak. New England now sits at 6-5 on the season.Hunter Henry didn't run out of bounds to stop the clock, costing the Patriots precious time before the half. Special teams had a rough night, as the Pats gave up a 97-yard kickoff return touchdown...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Thanksgiving Outfit
The Dallas Cowboys took down the New York Giants on Thanksgiving with an impressive defensive display. Dallas shut out New York in the second half en route to a 28-13 victory. However, the Cowboys victory wasn't the lasting image from the game. Instead, FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews started making...
NBC Sports
Vikings have second highest single-game completion percentage against Bill Belichick’s Patriots
Bill Belichick is in his 23rd year of coaching the Patriots. That’s 364 regular-season games. Last night, the Vikings connected on a higher percentage of throws than any other team had in 362 of them. Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, the Vikings generated a completion percentage of 81.6 percent...
NBC Sports
Walt Anderson on reversal of Hunter Henry touchdown: Ball touched ground and player lost control
With Thursday night’s game tied at 23, the Patriots had the ball at the Minnesota six. It was third and goal. Tight end Hunter Henry caught the ball at the goal line and reached it across before hitting the ground. He lost possession of the ball and then finished the catch in the field of play.
NFL games today: Week 12 picks up again with Bengals-Titans on Sunday
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
NBC Sports
Packers rookie guard Sean Rhyan suspended rest of regular season for violating PED policy
Packers rookie guard Sean Rhyan‘s season has ended with a suspension. Rhyan was suspended six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced today. The Packers only have six games left this year, so he’s done for the regular season. Rhyan has played just...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022
Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
NBC Sports
Edelman explains how Belichick nearly drove him to leave Patriots
If it wasn't for Tom Brady, the final eight seasons of Julian Edelman's career may have looked a whole lot different. NFL Films will spotlight the former New England Patriots wide receiver in "Julian Edelman: A Football Life," a documentary that debuts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
NBC Sports
49ers overreactions: Jimmy G making bid to return as 2023 starter
The 49ers’ biggest offseason failure ended up being their biggest success. The organization decided to move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and turn the team over to second-year player Trey Lance. But when the 49ers struck out on a deal to get a nice price in return for Garoppolo,...
NBC Sports
Bills rule out Von Miller for Thursday
Bills coach Sean McDermott would not confirm that Von Miller‘s anterior cruciate ligament is intact. In fact, McDermott provided little information Friday when asked for an update on the edge rusher’s knee injury. “Yeah, Von will not play this week, and we’ll just see where it goes from...
Cousins, Jefferson lead Vikings to win over Patriots
MINNEAPOLIS — Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen in the fourth quarter to push the Minnesota Vikings past the New England Patriots 33-26 on Thursday night. Justin Jefferson had 139 yards and one of the touchdown passes from...
NBC Sports
Commanders designate Carson Wentz to return
Though he’s no longer the starter, Carson Wentz will be back at practice this week. Washington has designated Wentz to return, the team announced on Wednesday morning. Wentz has been sidelined by a finger injury that required surgery since helping lead the team to its Week Six win over the Bears. But with Heinicke piloting the team to a 4-1 record since taking over for the injured Wentz, head coach Ron Rivera decided to keep Heinicke as QB1.
Vikings threw the ball with nearly historic success against Bill Belichick on Thanksgiving
The Minnesota Vikings beat the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night 33-26 and improved their all-time record on Turkey Day to 7-2. There were a lot of impressive things about the Vikings’ win, but the efficiency of how they threw the football was tremendous. Kirk Cousins completed 30-37 passes...
saturdaytradition.com
Announcer Jinx: Tony Romo apologizes for Jim Nantz's commentary before Lions miss chip shot FG
The Detroit Lions were about to close the gap between them and the Buffalo Bills who at the time had a 19-14 lead and a field goal would have cut it to a 19-17 lead. Their field goal kicker, Michael Badgley, hadn’t missed a PAT or field goal attempt all season until Week 12. Instead, he missed a chip shot. He can blame the CBS announcing crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo for that.
NBC Sports
Bills fans hold breath for news on Von Miller, Dion Dawkins
The concerns have dramatically shifted for the Buffalo Bills over the past seven days. Last Friday, players like left tackle Dion Dawkins had real concerns as to whether the team would get to Detroit for a Week 11 game against the Browns. This Friday, with a pair of wins since Sunday in their new home away from home, the Bills have to worry about a pair of key players.
Comments / 0