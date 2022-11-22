ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

The rise of sad beige parenting: how primary colours, shiny surfaces – and fun – got banished

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E776S_0jJwTxmF00
Beige is in – so is oatmeal, flax, cream, stone, rope, bone and ash.

Name: Sad beige parenting.

Age: New, but looks older.

Appearance: Runs the gamut from taupe to fawn.

A restricted palette, is what you’re saying. Like a field of stubble on an overcast January afternoon.

What has it got to do with parenting? It’s about applying this muted aesthetic to your children.

To their clothes, you mean? Yes, and their toys, their bedrooms and their sad, beige little lives.

A beige child’s bedroom? Not just beige, but also oatmeal, flax, cream, stone, rope, bone and ash.

Why would you do that to a kid? Some parents claim it’s calming and gender neutral.

And very hard to get stains out of. It seems to be about imposing one’s austere – and, ironically, expensive – tastes on one’s offspring while banishing primary colours, shiny surfaces and fun.

That is a losing battle. The sad beige parents seem pretty determined. “Our whole house isn’t changing because we have kids,” one mum told the Wall Street Journal.

Yes it is. Of course it is.

Isn’t pretending there are no colours bad for youngsters? There isn’t much evidence either way, but it seems less than ideal. “The motivation of having an Instagrammable house and not letting kids explore and make a mess worries me,” neuropsychologist Amanda Gummer told the WSJ. “I don’t think many kids’ favourite colour is beige.”

Where did this whole idea come from? As a marketing trend, it’s been bubbling up for a while. According to the online shopping portal Etsy, searches for beige kids’ clothes have jumped 67% year on year.

And as an aesthetic perversity worthy of our scorn? We owe that to American librarian Hayley DeRoche, who set up TikTok and Instagram accounts mocking the sad beige phenomenon.

How does she do it? She makes videos of real beige clothing and toy catalogues and narrates them as if they were being presented by Werner Herzog: “I call this one ‘I have looked into the abyss to see what hell hath wrought.’ Simple top, $45.”

And this stuff is expensive, you say? It costs a lot to dress your child like a 19th-century workhouse orphan.

When does the backlash start? This is the backlash. We’re under way.

Do say: “When I am old I shall wear purple, and damn this £130 ecru smock to hell.”

Don’t say: “Anyone seen my kid? He was right here in this sandpit, dressed in beige organic-cotton overalls and holding a sustainably sourced wooden … oh, there you are, darling.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

How we met: ‘She was bloody gorgeous. As soon as she said hello, I knew I was in trouble’

In 2016, finding love was the last thing on Andy’s mind. A scuba diving accident four years earlier had left him with a spinal cord injury, and his primary focus was recovery. “I am from Curaçao and there isn’t much social security here, so I’d moved back in with my parents for support,” he says. “I spent my time blogging about life with disability and I set up a business selling lanterns made from recycled cans, to make some extra money.”
The Guardian

Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages

Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
Ricky

People with blue eyes have a single common ancestor

New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.
Andrei Tapalaga

3D Model of Mary the Mother of Jesus Shows What Her Face Looked Like

scientists at Stanford University claim to have a 3D reconstruction of the Virgin MaryStanford University. The importance of Mother Mary can not be questioned when it comes to the biblical story of how Jesus Christ was born, however, the old biblical scriptures do not do much to explain the appearance of mother Mary. Neither has any physical evidence been discovered from those times showing what she looked like, apart from some early medieval paintings that are considered to be the closes to the actual appearance of mother Mary.
The Guardian

The Guardian

510K+
Followers
117K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy