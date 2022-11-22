ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastern Captures Two Trophies with 38-19 Victory over Central Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University football team downed visiting Central Michigan University, 38-19, inside Rynearson Stadium Friday, Nov. 25, to claim a share of the Mid-American Conference West Division crown while also recapturing the Michigan MAC Trophy. The Eagles, who used an all-around performance to win their eighth game of the season - the most since 1987 - earned their first MAC title since the outright crown was captured in 1987 and their first Michigan MAC Trophy since 2012.
Eastern Falls to Winthrop, 101-87, in Cancun Challenge Finale

CANCÚN, Mexico (EMUEagles.com) -- All five starters scored in double figures, including a career-high 25 points from Tyson Acuff (Detroit, Mich.-Cass Tech-Duquesne), but it was not enough as the Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team suffered a 101-87 defeat to Winthrop University in the final game of the 2022 Cancun Challenge, Nov. 23. The Eagles (1-5) saw Legend Geeter (River Rouge, Mich.-River Rouge-Providence) record his first double-double as he tallied career-highs points (12) and rebounds (10) inside the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.
CSC Announces Academic All-District Honorees

GREENWOOD, Ind. (EMUEagles.com) – Recognized for their success on and off the court, Eastern Michigan University volleyball had four student-athletes named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District team, the organization announced Tuesday, Nov. 22. Named to the prestigious list were graduate student Callie Minshew (Brandon, Miss.-Brandon-Mississippi State), junior Bella Hommes (Grand Rapids, Mich.-Forest Hills Northern), sophomore Madeline Timmerman (Crystal Lake, Ill.-Central), and sophomore Mackenzie Gross (Grand Haven, Mich.-Grand Haven).
Skanes, Eke Record Double-Doubles in 71-49 victory over IUPUI

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - Redshirt junior Ce'Nara Skanes (Oklahoma City, Okla.-Putnam City West-Florida International) and sophomore Tayra Eke (Madrid, Spain-IES Oretga y Gasset-LIU) each recorded double-doubles to help lead the Eastern Michigan women's basketball team past the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) Jaguars 71-49 inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center Wednesday.
Emoni Bates Named to Lou Hensen Player of the Year List

BOSTON, Mass. (EMUEagles.com) – Sophomore Emoni Bates (Ypsilanti, Mich.-Ypsi Prep-Memphis) has been named to the 2022-23 Lou Hensen National Player of the Year Watch List, it was announced today, Nov. 23. Bates is one of 50 players that have been placed on the watch list that will be used to select the mid-major national player of the year following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.
