Was this your ticket? $350,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Plano
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having some extra during the 2022 holiday could go a long way with how much things seem to cost, but the cost of making someone else’s day is priceless, however, you’ll likely have to fork over a little cash to make that happen.
This won’t be an issue for someone who recently bought a huge-winning ticket in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The Texas Lottery reports a $350,000 jackpot-winning Texas Two Step ticket was sold in the city of Plano, “A $350,000 jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #Texas Two Step drawing was sold in #Plano ! #TexasLottery .”
This ticket was able to match all four of the winning numbers along with the Bonus number to take home the six-figure jackpot; the winning numbers were 11, 17, 18, and 30 with the Bonus 21.
It was sold at a QuikTrip on Spring Creek Parkway in Plano, and the ticket was a Quick Pick.
