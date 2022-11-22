Did you win? $1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Fort Worth

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone in the city of Fort Worth and beyond knows that TCU is one of the best college football teams in the country and if they keep on winning, they might just find themselves in the College Football Playoff, but during Thanksgiving week there was another winner in Cowtown.

While this win had nothing to do with the sport of football, someone who purchased a lottery ticket in DFW is soon to see a huge boost to their bank account. The Texas Lottery reports a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Fort Worth, “A $1 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #Powerball drawing was sold in #FortWorth ! #TexasLottery #Texas .”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers but not the Powerball from the November 21 drawing to take home the secondary prize of $1M. The winning numbers were 1, 6, 40, 51, and 67 with the Powerball 2.

It was sold at a 7-Eleven Convenience Store on Altamesa Boulevard in Fort Worth; the ticket was a Quick Pick. The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday, Nov. 23 with a jackpot of $30 million which has a cash value of $15.3 million.

