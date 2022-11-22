Chris Olave Tops 100 Yards Again, Ezekiel Elliott Scores Twice in Return and Justin Fields Suffers Shoulder Injury

Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Game Trailer For That Team Up North Will Have You Ready To Suit Up and Beat the Wolverines Yourself
"This is more than a rivalry. This is The Game." Nobody lacks juice for the rivalry, but Ohio State's trailer for its battle with Michigan will have you overflowing. It's time for Ohio State to beat Michigan. Whatever it takes. The trailer was narrated by all of these legendary Buckeyes:...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Scored a Lot of Touchdowns on Michigan in 2018, Marvin Harrison Jr. Will Be an X Factor in The Game and Terry McLaurin Eats Some Humble Pie
Welcome to the Thanksgiving Skull Session. The Game is two days away. To start, I want to thank everyone for welcoming me into the Eleven Warriors community over the last four months. It has been the opportunity of a lifetime, and I cannot express my gratitude enough that you read my Skull Sessions. It truly is an honor to work and write for you!
Eleven Warriors
Fielding Yost Sabotaged Ohio State in 1922, the Buckeyes Are an Elite Team and Zach Harrison is Playing His Best Football in Year Four
It's time for Ohio State to beat Michigan. Whatever it takes. SABOTAGE. Buckeye fans have long wondered whether Michigan's famed football coach, Fielding Yost, played a part in ruining Ohio State's 1922 season by derailing it four days before the Buckeyes took the field for their first game. According to...
Eleven Warriors
Maurice Clarett to Be Featured on ESPN’s College GameDay Before The Game
Maurice Clarett's life has been full of hardship and suffering, but it has also been full of reflection and redemption. On Saturday, almost nine years after ESPN Films produced and released the 30 for 30 “Youngstown Boys” that detailed Clarett's struggles, the former Ohio State running back will be profiled on College GameDay in a feature called "No Days Wasted" that will explain how he overcame them.
Eleven Warriors
Michigan to Wear All-White Uniforms Against Ohio State in The Game on Saturday
Michigan will wear its all-white uniforms against Ohio State on Saturday, a combination that hasn't provided fortune for the team in The Game. The Wolverines have sported white jerseys, white pants and white accessories against Ohio State three times in the history of the rivalry, in 1974, 2016 and 2018. In each instance, the Buckeyes came out on top. Still, Jim Harbaugh and his players chose to wear the uniforms in the 118th meeting between the teams this weekend.
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 Ohio State Safety Commit Garrett Stover Says He “Was Ready” to Be a Buckeye, is Willing to Play Anywhere on Defense
It was really only a matter of time before Garrett Stover committed to Ohio State. The four-star 2024 Ohio safety had dreamt of playing for the Buckeyes his entire life, and his recruitment may as well have been decided on June 1 when he received his OSU offer from Ryan Day. The Big Walnut standout has also visited OSU five times this fall and is close with his cousin, OSU tight end Cade Stover.
Eleven Warriors
Eleven Warriors Roundtable:
Michigan Versus Ohio State. Ryan Day Versus Jim Harbaugh. No. 2 versus No. 3 in the CFP standings. Good versus evil. Revenge. I don't need to tell you what tomorrow means for anyone who gives a damn about the greatest rivalry in sports. You already know. That's why you're here.
Eleven Warriors
Skull Session, College GameDay, Big Noon Kickoff, Senior Day and Other Festivities Fill The Hours Leading Up The Game
With a top-three matchup between Ohio State and Michigan in the 118th edition of The Game, there will be quite the scene on campus in the hours leading to kickoff. Skull Session, FanFest, College GameDay and Big Noon Kickoff, TBDBITL’s entrance into the Horseshoe and Ohio State football's Senior Day activities are among the many events that will take place before noon on Saturday.
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 RB Boo Carter Will Visit Ohio State for the Michigan Game and Austin Alexander Hopes to Continue to Build Relationship with OSU
Hope all of you had a happy Thanksgiving and are at least mostly recovered from any food comas you may have slipped into. Of course, we are less than 24 hours from The Game, and there’s a host of premier visitors expected to be in attendance and no shortage of recruiting storylines surrounding the weekend. On Thursday, we learned another name of note in the 2024 class will be in attendance in four-star Tennessee running back Boo Carter.
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2025 Prospects Weston Port and Gideon Davidson Will Visit Ohio State for the Michigan Game, Tyseer Denmark and Daevin Hobbs to Commit This Week
One of the fastest-rising linebackers in the 2025 class will be on campus for Ohio State’s contest against Michigan this weekend. Four-star California linebacker Weston Port has confirmed he’ll make the trip to Columbus Saturday, which will be the 6-foot-1, 215-pound prospect’s second visit to OSU. Port...
