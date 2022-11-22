ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke Shields Felt 'Taken Advantage of' During Her Controversial 1981 Interview with Barbara Walters

While appearing on Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Brooke Shields opened up about the negative interview experiences she faced as a child, including her infamous sit-down with Barbara Walters Brooke Shields is opening up about the harrowing interview experiences she endured as a young star.  In conversation with Drew Barrymore and Ross Matthews on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show airing Nov. 22, the model and entrepreneur got candid about an interview that resulted in her setting boundaries as a child.   "I had to watch an interview of when...
Closer Weekly

Chelsea Clinton and Husband Marc Mezvinsky’s Combined Net Worth Is Massive! Inside Their Fortune

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, are the definition of a power couple! The only child of Hillary and Bill Clinton has built an incredible career for herself as an activist and author. She and her investor spouse have amassed an impressive, combined net worth. Keep scrolling to see how much money they make together.
ARKANSAS STATE
OK! Magazine

'The View' Fans Lose It After Whoopi Goldberg Slams 'Ignorant As Hell' Politician Live On Air

Whoopi Goldberg put an "ignorant" politician in his place on live television. During the Thursday, October 27, episode of The View, the cohosts discussed the latest woman to come forward with claims against Herschel Walker, a Republican Senate nominee who has been accused of paying for an ex-girlfriend's abortion despite vocally being pro-life. The unnamed woman claimed the former football player forced her into getting an abortion.In light of the latest allegation, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham came to Walker's defense — and Goldberg made her stance on the former, 67, defending the politician in his own party, 60, very...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
People

Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.

Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans are dumbfounded that a rare Tom Hanks horror isn’t more widely appreciated

We associate Tom Hanks with many things: talking cowboy dolls, precognitive death row guards, an illegal Dutch immigrant that brought Elvis to the top of the world, Forrest Gump… the list goes on. But no one would ever think to associate the legendary leading man with horror films as, for all the acting chops Hanks possesses, it just doesn’t feel right.
POPSUGAR

All the Details Behind the Tragic Murder of Dorothy Stratten

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual abuse. Please proceed thoughtfully. Hulu's miniseries "Welcome to Chippendales" takes a deep dive into the early beginnings of Chippendales, the first ever all-men strip club in the United States, and the turbulent years that followed. Established by Somen "Steve" Banerjee in 1979, the club quickly garnered attention from women in the Los Angeles area. The growing buzz spurred Banerjee to briefly partner up with Paul Snider, a local nightclub promoter and husband of Playboy model Dorothy Stratten.
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion

There was drama galore at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, and much of it centered on Lisa Rinna. Rinna and Kathy Hilton’s bitter feud about Aspen was the highlight of the RHOBH reunion. Kathy called Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood.” Sutton Stracke asked Rinna why she was “brutal” to her all season. […] The post Andy Cohen Explains Cutting Lisa Rinna’s Receipts From The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Distractify

CBS News Anchor John Dickerson Frequently Gushes Over His Wife on Instagram — Who Is She?

American journalist and news anchor John Dickerson — the son of journalist and film producer Nancy Dickerson — has called CBS his home since 2009. Originally an analyst and contributor, John was named the network's senior political analyst in 2019, later becoming the CBS News chief political analyst in May 2021. You've likely seen him cover politics on CBS News Prime Time with John Dickerson, recently pertaining to the 2022 midterm elections.
VIRGINIA STATE
