Florida State

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —11.22.2022 — New GOP Congress Targets Biden, Focuses on Veterans Affairs —Fighting Cancer—McCormick, Mast, Wilson, World Cup—More...

Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Brags: “If People Want To Know How To Conduct Elections, Look What Florida Does”

All votes were counted while dealing with a hurricane. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 19, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis - newly reelected - spoke to the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual summit in Las Vegas where he proudly spoke of his victory. During his address, he also described the success of Florida's electoral system, that counted all the votes cast within 24-hours, at the same time as dealing with the effects of Hurricane Nicole.
TheDailyBeast

What Ron DeSantis’ Silence on Antisemitic Messages Says About the GOP

It’s been almost two full days since the words “Kanye is right about the Jews” were displayed on a screen at TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville, Florida (and on another building in that city)—a reference to Kanye “Ye” West’s recent antisemitic comments that were straight out of the notorious forgery and roadmap for antisemitic conspiracy theories, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.The state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, who was in attendance at the game, hasn’t said a thing in public about the messages, even as other leaders condemned them. This includes his Democratic opponent for governor, Charlie Crist (a...
Business Insider

The second largest Republican mega-donor stands behind DeSantis for president, saying it's time to 'move on' from Trump, Politico reports

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin said it was time to "move on" from former President Donald Trump. The conservative donor put his support behind Gov. Ron DeSantis instead. Neither Trump nor DeSantis has confirmed whether they will run for president in 2024. As the increasingly public rivalry between Florida Gov. Ron...
The Independent

Video shows MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki stunned by Florida results

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki took a moment to process early results from Miami-Dade in Florida during a live telecast on Wednesday.He was analysing early results from Georgia when he paused for a brief moment and said “I am told we just got Miami Dade. This is a big one in Florida”.Kornacki processed what his screen was showing at the time: Val Demmings at 46.2 and Marco Rubio at 53 points.He gasped and then muttered, ‘This. Yeah. Let’s put this in perspective”.He then continued: “Miami Dade county has 2-3 million people. In 2016, this was a Democratic county by 30 points.”Miami...
