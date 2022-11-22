JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —11.22.2022 — New GOP Congress Targets Biden, Focuses on Veterans Affairs —Fighting Cancer—McCormick, Mast, Wilson, World Cup—More...

Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
Steve Bannon Takes Rare Swipe at Trump as He Questions Influence
Bannon, host of the popular conservative War Room podcast, has openly questioned the former president's viability as a 2024 candidate.
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet...
Police In Florida Confirm Rubio’s Volunteer Was Brutally Beaten For Being A Republican
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday fired back at leftist media critics who tried to excuse anti-Republican violence by two thugs who brutally beat one of his campaign volunteers. As The Free Press reported this week, the Florida Republican noted that one of his neighborhood
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Explainer: DeSantis would have to resign as governor if he launches a presidential bid
Ron DeSantis would have to resign as the governor of Florida if he were to launch a presidential bid for 2024. However, it is a little more complex than that. Let's talk about it...
Governor Ron DeSantis Brags: “If People Want To Know How To Conduct Elections, Look What Florida Does”
All votes were counted while dealing with a hurricane. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 19, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis - newly reelected - spoke to the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual summit in Las Vegas where he proudly spoke of his victory. During his address, he also described the success of Florida's electoral system, that counted all the votes cast within 24-hours, at the same time as dealing with the effects of Hurricane Nicole.
Trump mocks another potential GOP 2024 opponent, saying Virginia Gov. Youngkin's name 'sounds Chinese'
Former President Donald Trump is adding to the list of other Republicans he is singling out for ridicule in the leadup to his expected presidential campaign announcement Tuesday, dropping popular Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin into his crosshairs. Trump wrote in a TruthSocial post on Friday that the Old Dominion governor’s...
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
Democrat Jared Moskowtiz Looks Ready to Move From DeSantis Administration, Broward County to Congress
After then U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., announced he was leaving Congress to take over as the CEO of the American Jewish Committee, Democrats quickly found a strong candidate to keep the seat in their column in Broward County, Jared Moskowitz. Only 41, Moskowitz, the son of a prominent Democratic...
Trump warns Ron DeSantis ‘if he runs, he could hurt himself badly’
Former president Donald Trump continued his needling of his likely 2024 rival Ron DeSantis, telling Fox News that a presidential run might hurt the Florida governor. Mr Trump spoke with Fox on his airplane for an exclusive interview and said that he had no “tiff” with Mr DeSantis but said it would be a “mistake” for his political acolyte to run.
Charlie Crist drowned by Democrat groans as he concedes to Ron DeSantis in Florida
Charlie Crist prompts chorus of groans as he concedes to Ron DeSantis. Florida governor hopeful Charlie Crist has conceded to his Republican opponent Ron DeSantis, to the dismay of his supporters. Mr Crist, a Democrat, prompted a chorus of groans and boos from his supporters when he stood up on...
What Ron DeSantis’ Silence on Antisemitic Messages Says About the GOP
It’s been almost two full days since the words “Kanye is right about the Jews” were displayed on a screen at TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville, Florida (and on another building in that city)—a reference to Kanye “Ye” West’s recent antisemitic comments that were straight out of the notorious forgery and roadmap for antisemitic conspiracy theories, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.The state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, who was in attendance at the game, hasn’t said a thing in public about the messages, even as other leaders condemned them. This includes his Democratic opponent for governor, Charlie Crist (a...
Ron DeSantis May Be Reconsidering a Presidential Run Against Trump: Report
Amid reports that Donald Trump could announce his next run for the presidency within the next few weeks, sources tell Vanity Fair the future is less certain for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was widely rumored to be mulling a run of his own. DeSantis, who was elected Florida governor...
Trump Mocks Ron DeSantis During Lie-Filled Pennsylvania Rally
Donald Trump has a new nickname for potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis. The former president christened the Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Saturday during a stop in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, part of a pre-midterm rally blitz on behalf of Republicans. After teasing the announcement of his candidacy for 2024...
The second largest Republican mega-donor stands behind DeSantis for president, saying it's time to 'move on' from Trump, Politico reports
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin said it was time to "move on" from former President Donald Trump. The conservative donor put his support behind Gov. Ron DeSantis instead. Neither Trump nor DeSantis has confirmed whether they will run for president in 2024. As the increasingly public rivalry between Florida Gov. Ron...
Trump's History of Threatening Rivals Started Long Before DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump has issued the latest in a series of threats to his political rivals by warning Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against challenging him in the next presidential election. Trump told reporters on his private plane after a rally in Ohio on Monday that he would reveal...
Roger Stone: Trump wants ‘DeSanctimonious’ to ‘step aside’ in 2024
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump was preparing to announce on Tuesday night in Mar-a-Lago that he plans to run for the presidency for the third time in 2024. Trump accused Rupert Murdoch’s media of going “all in” for the newly re-elected Gov. Ron “DeSanctimonious” and described...
Florida readies for rare red wave, along with rare red moon. And Trump baits DeSantis
It’s Monday, Nov. 7, and tomorrow Election Day is finally here. More than 2.4 million votes have already been cast in early and mail-in voting in Florida, and now it’s up to voters to arrive at the polls Tuesday, even as a tropical system may be forming offshore.
Video shows MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki stunned by Florida results
MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki took a moment to process early results from Miami-Dade in Florida during a live telecast on Wednesday.He was analysing early results from Georgia when he paused for a brief moment and said “I am told we just got Miami Dade. This is a big one in Florida”.Kornacki processed what his screen was showing at the time: Val Demmings at 46.2 and Marco Rubio at 53 points.He gasped and then muttered, ‘This. Yeah. Let’s put this in perspective”.He then continued: “Miami Dade county has 2-3 million people. In 2016, this was a Democratic county by 30 points.”Miami...
