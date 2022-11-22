Read full article on original website
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Popculture
Fruit Pies Recalled
The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Thousands to be laid off at Amazon starting this week, will hit the region hard
The dismissals would be the largest job cuts in the company’s history. It’s the latest tech company to lay off workers. “This could end up having a disproportionate impact on the Seattle region,” Todd Bishop of GeekWire told KIRO Newsradio. “Amazon employs about 75,000 people here and many of them are corporate and technology workers.”
10 Coca-Cola Products You Can’t Buy Anymore
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those...
Wendy's Menu Drops Frosty, Adds Bold New Burger, Specialty Fries
When Wendy (WEN) - Get Free Report's first introduced the Strawberry Frosty last May, the excitement was palpable -- as most of the chain's restaurants only have the machines and therefore capacity to only carry two Frosty flavors at a time, it is not often that Wendy's strays too far from chocolate or vanilla.
scaffoldmag.com
Mollo launches green brand
Italian rental firm Mollo Noleggio has added new Blue&Green branding to demarcate its low emissions and environmentally friendly equipment. The logo, which adds green to Mollo’s historical blue livery, was revealed by the company at the Ecomondo trade event from 7 to 10 November in Rimini, southern Italy. At...
brytfmonline.com
BrasiKa is a Brazilian innovation that only science can explain
They say that Brazilians have so much creativity and improvisation that they should be studied by scholars NASAUS Space Agency. Our inventions are valid for the world of cars, and the vehicle in the image above, which was circulated on social media, is a good example of this. If you...
Netflix's 'Pepsi, Where's My Jet?' Tells the Story of John Leonard's Lawsuit Against Pepsi
The new Netflix docuseries Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? is centered around a landmark contract law case where a college student sued multinational beverage company PepsiCo for not giving him a Harrier jet as promised in a 1995 Pepsi television commercial. Article continues below advertisement. The college student was John...
