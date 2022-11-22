Read full article on original website
Caution Urged: State issues cryptocurrency advisory to investors
Residents across the state seeking investment opportunities are being cautioned about where they place their money. The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) is urging Oregon investors to diversify investments and be informed of the risks in investing in largely unregulated products such as cryptocurrency. Some of these financial product offerings are registered and licensed with DFR as money transmitters or securities offerings. The division has investigated several cryptocurrency companies...
Amazon Must Address Injury Rates at Its Warehouses | Opinion
As the next holiday shopping season begins, Amazon must stop denying the dangers and comply with the orders to fix hazards.
Black Friday Crowds Shrink as Cyber Shopping Strengthens Hold on U.S.
Black Friday, marking the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, has shifted from standing in line to hunting for bargains online.
