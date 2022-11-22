ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art gallery holds Black Friday sale in Sun City West

The best thing after the turkey and stuffing on Thanksgiving is to shop for unique one-of-a-kind gifts at the del Sol Gallery, 13823 W. Camino del Sol, on black Friday. The gallery will open at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25 to showcase the fabulous fine art and trendy crafts that make the gallery remarkable.

The gallery has a huge assortment of holiday décor including ornaments, festive tableware, and whimsical holiday decorations.  Enjoy browsing every nook and cranny of the gallery while enjoying festive refreshments to ring in the holiday season.

A local news site dedicated to Sun City, Arizona, the first large-scale retirement community in the U.S. founded in 1960.

