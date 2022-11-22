Read full article on original website
Early Christmas Gift From the City of Dubuque: Free Parking This Weekend
We hear it all the time...shop local, especially during the holidays. And now the City of Dubuque is getting into the Holiday spirit with yet another reason to shop locally with something FREE for you!. The City of Dubuque is providing free parking at downtown meters, ramps, and lots from...
KCRG.com
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
Support Dubuque-Area Businesses with “Cyber Monday” Deals Galore
At one point in time, Thanksgiving deals were confined to Black Friday and the weekend. But with commerce shifting online in recent years, retailers have manifested "Cyber Monday" in order to incorporate online shopping deals into the mix. Come Monday, you have the opportunity to shop online AND still support...
Burn big calories at Dubuque’s 50th annual Turkey Trot fun run
Thanksgiving Dinner is typically a massive feast for many folks. Therefore it is an excellent reason to run the 50th Annual Wahlert Catholic High School Turkey Trot. Burning a few calories before your Thanksgiving dinner can tremendously benefit your waistline. Still, more importantly, it is a lot of fun and a great way to start the holiday festivities.
Peosta’s Darkbird Taphouse Offers Delicious Drinks and Eats
Trying out new restaurants is one of the most simple yet enjoyable pleasures of life. It's a new adventure in itself. It's even more special when you do it with someone and make it an afternoon. So, on a sleepy, slightly brisk Sunday afternoon, my girlfriend and I trekked over to Peosta, IA to check out Darkbird Taphouse.
guttenbergpress.com
Keystone Bridge project shows progress as it starts to shut down for winter
Work on Elkader’s Keystone Bridge is coming to a stop for the season, and will resume in the spring. “Significant progress” was made on the project over the previous few weeks.
x1071.com
Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County
An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
Get Your “Yellowstone” On with “Cowboy Christmas” at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds
If you ever dreamed of channeling your inner Beth Dutton or Rip Wheeler, or simply need some new western threads for your closet, Dubuque County Fairgrounds has a show for you this weekend!. Hot off the success of their "Fall Into the Holidays" event last weekend, "Jodi & KT Invite...
KCRG.com
Multi-vehicle accident leaves several injured in Jo Daviess County
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 22nd at approximately 5:32 pm, emergency crews responded to the area of E. Lake Rd. #3 and S. Apple Canyon Rd for a report of a multi-vehicle accident. According to investigators, 59-year-old Francis Holzer drove passed an stop sign while talking on...
2 Local Hospitals Receive Almost 800K In Grants
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald and a released statement from Iowa U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson; two local hospitals will receive a total of almost $800,000 in federal grants by way of the fiscal year 2022 appropriations packages. The release from Hinson stated,. “These funds will help improve...
Fatal four-wheeler accident in Delaware County
(Manchester) An ATV accident in Northeast Iowa on Wednesday afternoon resulted in one death. The Iowa State Patrol says the four-wheeler was traveling westbound on 240th Street and lost control. The ATV bottomed out upon entering the north ditch and the passengers were ejected. One rider was struck by the...
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced To Probation For Threatening Kids With Baseball Bat
A Dubuque man was sentenced to one year of probation for threatening a group of teenagers with a baseball bat. 34 year old Kevin Croft Jr. was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree harassment. A report says that police responded July 27th to the 2100 block of Jackson Street. A then-13-year-old boy told police that he and his friends were walking past Croft’s residence when Croft grabbed a baseball bat and threatened them. Croft’s dog then exited the residence and began to chase the juveniles. Traffic camera footage showed Croft appearing to chase the kids around the front of his house while holding a baseball bat. Croft told police that a group of boys had been threatening to beat up his son and that he used the bat to defend himself and his family.
Highland Community College in Freeport to Spotlight Exceptional Local Talent at Holiday Concert
It just wouldn't be the Holiday season here in the tri-states without the festive sounds of familiar and new holiday songs!. You'll get to experience both at a Holiday Concert by the Highland Community College Chorale and Youth Choir at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 in the Fine Arts Center Theatre located in the Ferguson Fine Arts Center, 2998 W. Pearl City Road, Freeport, Illinois.
Dubuque Man Duct-Tapes Women To Chair; Imprisons Woman And Her Daughter At Gunpoint
According to Dubuque Police and a report from the Telegraph Herald; a Dubuque man taped a woman to a chair and held her inside his residence against her will, while also threatening her and her child at gunpoint. Jacob R. Mullins, 24, of 822 West Fifth Street in Dubuque was...
Win Free Tickets to See the Illusionists at The Five Flags Center
The winter holiday season is typically a magical time of the year, especially with fun performances at the Five Flags Theater in Downtown Dubuque. Winning a pair of tickets to The Illusionists-Magic of the Holidays performance scheduled for 7:30 PM Thursday, December 1, 2022, promises to make this holiday even more exciting and memorable.
Decorah Public Opinion
Vikings take down Waterloo, Dubuque Senior
In the first competition of the season, the Decorah boys’ swim team bested the field in a triangular Tuesday at Waterloo East. The Vikes defeated Waterloo 125 to 44, as well as beating Dubuque Senior 113 to 55 in varsity action. The junior varsity squad also won 42 to 14 over Waterloo and 42 to 21 over Dubuque Senior.
Christmas Magic, “Wish Boxes,” and More Coming to Poopsie’s in Galena
Poopsie's has been a beacon of entertainment and joy for the Tri-States for years now. That isn't about to change during the holiday season, as the crew at the Galena shop are gearing up for a seasonal spin on one of their flagship events. On the first Tuesday of every...
littlevillagemag.com
Man who drove his truck into abortion rights protesters in Cedar Rapids wants assault charge dismissed and trial moved out of Linn County
The man who drove his pickup truck into protesters crossing a street in Cedar Rapids in June pleaded not guilty to both crimes with which he has been charged. Several weeks after the incident, David Huston of Swisher was charged with Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.
Celebrate the Christmas Season in Cuba City, Wisconsin
There are certainly no shortage of things to do and places to see during the Holidays here in the Tri-states. Over the next several weeks I'll be spotlighting a few of them...in no particular order. Cuba City will celebrate the holiday season beginning with Small Business Saturday on November 26th...
Semi Rollover in Dubuque Snarls Traffic on Hiway 20 Today
A semi-tractor trailer rollover this afternoon on Dodge Street in Dubuque is backing up traffic on a busy stretch of Hiway 20 today. According to the Telegraph Herald. the rollover was reported east of the intersection with Bryant Street in the eastbound lanes. Several caller to the radio station also reported a long traffic backup.
