Mclean County, IL

WCIA

Coroner identifies Warrensburg woman killed Wednesday night

Update 12:15 p.m. The Macon County Coroner has identified the 41-year-old woman who was found dead Wednesday night in Warrensburg. Coroner Michael Day identified the woman as Tabitha M. Lourash of Warrensburg. He added that the home she was found in, 245 North Durfee Street, was her own and that she had “apparent gunshot trauma.” […]
WARRENSBURG, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies Danville shooting victim

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has released the name of a 38-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in Danville earlier this week. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as Jordan Marvin E. Dye. Officers found Dye late Tuesday night in the area of East Williams and Pixley Streets; he had […]
DANVILLE, IL
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-41 northbound near Fox Crossing after a crash

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed down lanes of traffic on I-41 northbound in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are now open. The incident took roughly one hour to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: Lanes...
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Two-year-old injured in accidental shooting, man arrested

PEORIA, Ill. – A young child is being treated for injuries following what was reported as an accidental shooting in Peoria on Thanksgiving Day, and a man was taken into custody. Peoria Police say it happened around 8:15 p.m. at a home on East Archer Avenue off of Knoxville...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Police: Man shot multiple times in serious condition

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man is in serious, but stable condition after he was shot multiple times, according to Champaign Police. Champaign Police said officers were dispatched at 12:24 a.m. on Friday to the 800 block of Dennison Drive for a report of a person shot. When officers...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

2-year-old shot on Thanksgiving Day in what police say was an accident

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 2-year-old child was rushed to the hospital in Peoria on Thanksgiving Day after being shot. Peoria Police confirming it happened around 6:15 in the 400 Block of East Archer Street and is being considered an ‘accidental shooting.’. The child was taken by private...
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed

PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
PONTIAC, IL
WCIA

Neighbors shocked by police presence in Champaign

Update 5:53 p.m. Champaign Police said the incident on Krebs Drive does not have any impact on public safety. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in a Champaign neighborhood were left shocked Thursday evening by a large police response outside their homes, interrupting their Thanksgiving evenings. Personnel from the Champaign Police and Fire Departments responded to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Correctional officers attacked in Pontiac prison

PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — Two correctional officers are recovering after they were attacked by an inmate on Wednesday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections, confirmed that a Sergeant and an Officer were attacked with a homemade weapon, resulting in both being hurt. The facility was placed on lockdown as a […]
PONTIAC, IL
WBAY Green Bay

Seymour man arrested in death of kitten

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was booked into jail on accusations he killed a kitten in Seymour, police say. On Nov. 21, at about 6:42 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 600 block of West Factory Street for a report of a dead kitten with “suspicious injuries.”
SEYMOUR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Multiple injuries, two dead after numerous crashes on I-41

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) released more information on the deadly I-41 crash near Appleton on Sunday. According to WisDOT, around 3:30 p.m., a crash occurred on I-41 NB/SB at mile marker 144 in Outagamie County. On I-41 northbound at Highway 441, there was...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day

(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WCIA

Police: U of I student stabbed Thanksgiving morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a stabbing that left a student hurt early Thanksgiving morning near campus. Officials said the stabbing was the result of a physical fight that happened in the area of Green and Fourth Streets. Their initial investigation determined […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Secretary of State Police to conduct stings targeting illegal parking

ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

