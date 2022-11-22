Read full article on original website
Coroner identifies Warrensburg woman killed Wednesday night
Update 12:15 p.m. The Macon County Coroner has identified the 41-year-old woman who was found dead Wednesday night in Warrensburg. Coroner Michael Day identified the woman as Tabitha M. Lourash of Warrensburg. He added that the home she was found in, 245 North Durfee Street, was her own and that she had “apparent gunshot trauma.” […]
Coroner identifies Danville shooting victim
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has released the name of a 38-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in Danville earlier this week. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as Jordan Marvin E. Dye. Officers found Dye late Tuesday night in the area of East Williams and Pixley Streets; he had […]
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-41 northbound near Fox Crossing after a crash
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed down lanes of traffic on I-41 northbound in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are now open. The incident took roughly one hour to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: Lanes...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Two-year-old injured in accidental shooting, man arrested
PEORIA, Ill. – A young child is being treated for injuries following what was reported as an accidental shooting in Peoria on Thanksgiving Day, and a man was taken into custody. Peoria Police say it happened around 8:15 p.m. at a home on East Archer Avenue off of Knoxville...
Driver dies in Dodge County car crash after deputy attempts traffic stop for speeding
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac died early Thursday morning after a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to make a traffic stop before the driver sped away. A press release from the DCSO said a deputy tried to stop a speeding car on County Highway C in Trenton around 1:20am on Thursday. The car accelerated...
WAND TV
Police: Man shot multiple times in serious condition
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man is in serious, but stable condition after he was shot multiple times, according to Champaign Police. Champaign Police said officers were dispatched at 12:24 a.m. on Friday to the 800 block of Dennison Drive for a report of a person shot. When officers...
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin man injured after gun accidentally discharges in Fox River Mall parking lot
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot on Black Friday, after reports of an accidental discharge of a firearm, sending one man to the hospital. According to the Grand Chute Police Department, the incident happened just after 9 a.m. on November 25. Officers...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man fleeing hit-and-run crash wrecks own vehicle, sustains serious injuries
EMMET, Wis. (WFRV) – A man allegedly involved in a minor hit-and-run crash fled the scene and then reportedly crashed his own vehicle, causing serious injury to himself in southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary investigations show a 67-year-old man from Cambria was...
25newsnow.com
2-year-old shot on Thanksgiving Day in what police say was an accident
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 2-year-old child was rushed to the hospital in Peoria on Thanksgiving Day after being shot. Peoria Police confirming it happened around 6:15 in the 400 Block of East Archer Street and is being considered an ‘accidental shooting.’. The child was taken by private...
Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed
PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
Neighbors shocked by police presence in Champaign
Update 5:53 p.m. Champaign Police said the incident on Krebs Drive does not have any impact on public safety. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in a Champaign neighborhood were left shocked Thursday evening by a large police response outside their homes, interrupting their Thanksgiving evenings. Personnel from the Champaign Police and Fire Departments responded to […]
Correctional officers attacked in Pontiac prison
PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — Two correctional officers are recovering after they were attacked by an inmate on Wednesday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections, confirmed that a Sergeant and an Officer were attacked with a homemade weapon, resulting in both being hurt. The facility was placed on lockdown as a […]
25newsnow.com
Correctional Sergeant assaulted, flown to OSF after homemade weapon attack at Pontiac Correctional Center, says IDOC
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - A sergeant at the Pontiac Correctional Center was flown to OSF in Peoria and an officer is out of the hospital after allegedly being attacked by an inmate at the Pontiac Correctional Center Wednesday. The Illinois Department of Corrections says the alleged assaults happened with...
WBAY Green Bay
Seymour man arrested in death of kitten
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was booked into jail on accusations he killed a kitten in Seymour, police say. On Nov. 21, at about 6:42 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 600 block of West Factory Street for a report of a dead kitten with “suspicious injuries.”
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple injuries, two dead after numerous crashes on I-41
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) released more information on the deadly I-41 crash near Appleton on Sunday. According to WisDOT, around 3:30 p.m., a crash occurred on I-41 NB/SB at mile marker 144 in Outagamie County. On I-41 northbound at Highway 441, there was...
Gibson City Police investigating retail theft after two suspects in masks make high-speed escape
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Gibson City are investigating after a retail theft happened at the city’s RP Home and Harvest Tuesday morning. Chief Adam Rosendahl said there were two suspects: a man and a woman who were both wearing masks. They fled the store before police officers were able to arrive. Rosendahl […]
Fox11online.com
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
Police: U of I student stabbed Thanksgiving morning
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a stabbing that left a student hurt early Thanksgiving morning near campus. Officials said the stabbing was the result of a physical fight that happened in the area of Green and Fourth Streets. Their initial investigation determined […]
Central Illinois Proud
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
WAND TV
Secretary of State Police to conduct stings targeting illegal parking
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
